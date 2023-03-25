Travelers Can Pack 2 Weeks' Worth of Clothes in This Luggage Set — and It's on Sale Thanks to a Special Coupon

If your travel resolution is to be the organized person at the check-in counter with the sleek, matching luggage set, then stick around because there’s a deal you don’t want to miss out on. Right now, the 2-Piece Luggage Set from Amazon shopper-loved brand Coolife is on sale. And, you can only unlock the savings with a special on-site coupon, which helps you save $20 on the hardshell spinner duo.

This special discount only applies to certain colors, so pay close attention when adding your favorite hues to your cart. But, don’t fret, there are plenty of choose from; you can opt for the classic navy blue set or spice up your travel style with bold shades of green and pastel pink — and, make a real splash at the baggage carousel with the terrazzo twosome, which has a white base and features multicolored specks.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $160 with on-site coupon (originally $190)

Even without the Amazon coupon, there's no denying that the Coolife 2-Piece Luggage Set is a good deal on its own. The duo includes a 20-inch carry-on bag and a 28-inch checked suitcase, ensuring that travelers have enough space for everything they need — regardless of your trip duration. Both luggage pieces are built with durable, plastic hardshell exteriors that are tough enough to withstand any bumps, scratches, and spills that may occur during your travel day.

What's more, they're equipped with tons of thoughtful features that will delight any traveler, starting with their 360-degree spinner wheels that glide across any surface for easy maneuvering. They also feature ergonomic, telescoping handles and built in, TSA-friendly locks, so you can have peace of mind that your belongings are safe. Plus, the carry-on bag has a handy zippered front pocket that provides a convenient spot for essentials like your smartphone, laptop, chargers, wallet, boarding passes, and other items that you'll want fast access to.

Amazon

If you're an overpacker, you'll love the convenience of having two suitcases that have space-saving compression straps and organizational compartments — like the mesh dividers that are stocked with multiple zippered pockets to store your tiny travel must-haves. And, according to a reviewer, "The large suitcase can fit everything you could ever need or want. If you’re someone that likes to take extra outfits or you’re going on a two-week trip, I definitely think this set would be perfect."

In fact, one Amazon shopper said that they used the 20-inch Coolife carry-on suitcase for a two-week vacation in the United Kingdom, adding that it helped them extra skip airline baggage fees.

Amazon

With testimonies like these, it's not hard to see why the Coolife 2-Piece Luggage Set has nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from customers. One traveler wrote, "I look forward to many more happy trips in the future with them. They are so big and hold much more than my softsided luggage." Chiming in, another shopper shared, "I bought this set for an international trip…the luggage held up great." They were also happy to report that there were "no dents or cracks" after their flights.

But, it seems like the front pocket in the carry-on suitcase is really winning reviewers. One jet-setter said, "I like the feature where I can put my laptop in front for easy access especially during the security check at the airport." Another customer added, "I love the front compartment where you can store a computer and/or tablet, magazines, notebooks, pens, etc."

Amazon

There's no denying that you'll be in good hands with the Coolife 2-Piece Luggage Set. Pick up the traveler-approved suitcase duo at Amazon, and don't forget to use the on-site coupon to save $20 on top of this already-impressive two-for-one deal.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $160.

