This Wildly Popular Luggage Set Is Up to 46% Off Ahead of Black Friday Thanks to a Special Double Discount

Traveling in style means different things to every traveler. But one thing we can all agree on is that there’s nothing sleeker than a matching luggage set. And, there’s no better time to shop for a new one than Black Friday. This year, Amazon is already treating shoppers to hundreds of early travel gear and luggage deals across its site, with the most impressive one being on the popular Coolife 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set.

With more than 16,500 five-star ratings, it’s easily one of the retailer’s top-rated luggage sets, and it’s currently 30 percent off. But, thanks to a special on-site coupon, you can score an additional $30 off your purchase, which means double savings. With the $30 off coupon, the Coolife 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set’s price tag drops down to $160 and translates to roughly $53 per suitcase.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 with on-site coupon (originally $300)

The Coolife Luggage Set helps you fill any gaps in your travel gear with its varying sized suitcase options. Included is one 20-inch carry-on, one 24-inch checked suitcase, and one 28-inch suitcase, ensuring that you have a bag for any trip duration. And, the set is available in 12 color options so you can easily spot your suitcases on a baggage carousel and keep track of them when you’re on the move.

However, if you need one more suitcase, it’s worth noting that you can opt for the four-piece Coolife Luggage Set, which features an additional 16-inch carry-on and is also on sale for 30 percent off. Like the trio option, it’s available in a variety of eye-catching colors, as well.

For packing ease, the suitcases in both sets are designed with roomy interiors and equipped with useful features like compression straps to maximize space and a mesh pocket divider to organize your smaller clothing and travel essentials. The exteriors are enhanced with a durable hardshell plastic material to keep what’s inside safe, while also allowing them to withstand bumps, scratches, spills, and other unforeseen blunders while you’re traveling.

Additionally, they each have sturdy, ergonomic telescoping handles and a set of four 360-degree spinning wheels so you can smoothly glide them across any surface. The suitcases also feature built-in TSA locks for added security and peace of mind.

“I absolutely love this set,” one Amazon reviewer exclaimed. “It is sturdy and lightweight. The wheels maneuver great.” Another traveler wrote, “We bought this set for us to use on a trip abroad to Finland and France… They survived six flights and getting lost for three days. We have since used them on several trips and they are easy to roll and handle.”

A third shopper shared that they were “amazed by how much I could pack into the large case on my trip to Pennsylvania.” After praising the set’s quality construction and durability, another customer commented, “What's also great is that when you return home from your trip, you can pack all three of [them] into [the large] one to save space.”

According to this shopper, “The suitcases are lightweight so you can really fill [them] up to the airline 50-pound weight limit” and the “color really stands out at the airport.” Their review was followed by a traveler that raved that “you can’t beat” the price of this “phenomenal” set and added, “The zipper compartments have been a game changer. You can fit so much in this luggage.”

Don’t let this deal pass you by. Get the Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set while it’s on sale for 37 percent off at Amazon, and don’t forget to use the on-site coupon for additional savings.

