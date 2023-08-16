This Carry-on Luggage Set Has ‘More Than Enough Room for a 5-day Trip’ Without Checking a Bag — and It’s on Sale

The weeks leading up to a big trip are always exciting, but if you’re not prepared with the right travel gear, that time may feel downright stressful. A durable and trustworthy suitcase is an undeniable essential (especially when it comes to international travel), but that can often come alongside a hefty price tag that you may be hesitant to buy into.

Here to take the stress out of finding your perfect suitcase is the Coolife 3-piece Luggage Set which features a rolling carry-on, weekender bag, and toiletry kit, all for just $100. With a near-perfect 4.6-star rating at Amazon and a breakdown of just $33 per bag, this luggage set is just what you’ve been looking for to support your adventures without draining your travel savings.

Amazon

Whether you’re embarking on a weekend trip or an international outing, this three-piece set from Coolife features everything you’ll need to pack your essentials while avoiding the checked bag fees at the airport. The hardside carry-on bag sits at 9.4 inches by 15.7 inches by 22.6 inches and weighs in at just 6 pounds, so you’ll easily be able to carry it up any stairs you may come across without being overwhelmed by the size of the suitcase. This bag is fitted with a TSA-approved lock which will effectively protect your valuable items while you’re on the go, and it’s made with durable ABS material that can easily withstand the natural wear and tear of travel.

The duffel sits at 10.2 inches by 9.4 inches by 15.7 inches and is the perfect weekender bag for shorter outings, weighing only 1.5 pounds which makes lugging around your clothing that much less of a hassle. The highlight of the weekender bag, however, is the built-in shoe compartment at the base of the tote which allows you to keep dirty laundry and footwear separate from your clean and neatly packed clothing throughout the trip. Plus, a compact toiletry bag rounds out the set with ample space for your favorite skincare and beauty products.

Amazon

This high-quality set is touted by travelers as an “amazing set at an amazing price,” with the same shopper noting that it’s “lightweight, durable, and the wheels are great.” They explained that the stackability of the set makes “solo travel way easier,” and the bags have been “perfect for road trips and cramming a family of four’s toiletries inside.” Another customer shared that these bags boast “more than enough room for a five-day trip without checking anything,” adding they were “very impressed with the quality right out of the box.”

If you’re planning on taking a long vacation but still hope to avoid too many baggage fees, shoppers have even revealed that this set is their favorite way to pack their essentials without overspending. One customer revealed that they “decided to take a two-week trip to Europe with only a checked bag,” swearing that “this one did the trick” because it was “very durable, rolled easily, and looked cute doing it.” They also shared that the “tote works as a personal item as long as the extended bottom is zipped up.” Not to mention one traveler shared that they liked the set so much that they “purchased a second one 10 days later,” due to the impressive “overall quality.”

Amazon

A good piece of luggage is one thing you won’t want to skimp on when traveling, and the Coolife 3-piece Luggage Set makes it easier than ever to vacation with confidence as the trio is nearly 66 percent off at Amazon with a special on-site coupon. For just $100, you can score a high-quality carry-on, weekender bag, and toiletry kit that will provide more than enough space for your essentials without breaking the bank. Now you can turn your attention to planning the perfect trip without worrying about packing.

Still scanning the luggage market? Keep reading to find more durable suitcases and luggage sets on sale at Amazon right now.

More High-quality Luggage on Sale at Amazon

Rockland London Hardside Spinner 3-piece Set

Amazon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

Rockland Vara Softside 3-piece Upright Luggage Set

Amazon

Traveler’s Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Luggage

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $100.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

