Campers Say These Top-selling Ice Packs Keep Things ‘Cool for a Week' — and They’re on Sale

Whether you’re headed out on a camping excursion or a week-long vacation to your beach house, there’s one thing you’ll need for both: ice packs. It’s true, ice packs are the trick to constantly cool, refreshing beverages and keeping food fresh, so having a few on-hand whenever a special trip is on the horizon is key. Luckily, nearly 18,500 Amazon shoppers found a four-piece set of “long lasting” ice packs they trust in any scenario — and they’re on sale right now.

The “fast cooling” Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs that shoppers can’t seem to get enough of are available in packs of three, four, and five. The all-purpose cooling blocks typically go for $35 for a set of four, but this sale brings the price down to as little as $29. Made with polyethylene and nylon, these 10-inch by 10’-inch ice packs stay cool at 18 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 48 hours — that’s two days of cold drinks, snacks, and meals. The best part? You don’t need ice for these ice packs. Simply add water through the funnel, screw on the cap, shake, and place it in the freezer until you’re ready to pull them out and put them to work.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $36)



These ice packs work great in a cooler, picnic basket, or lunch box for leak-free storage that shoppers say are “great for travel.” Another added that, on a 50-day camping trip, these ice packs were able to “keep things cool for a week” and were a key item they relied on time and time again.

Out of the thousands of reviewers who put these ice packs to the test, many said they are the “best ice packs ever.” One person praised how well they held up during their camping trip and said they lasted “well into the second day.” Another outdoors enthusiast said these ice packs “work in a pinch” and not only kept the fish they were traveling with cold, but they were able to freeze it as well.

Now’s your chance to get the shopper-loved Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs on sale. Stock up ahead of your next trip or day in the sun while they’re still discounted.

