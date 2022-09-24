Campers Say These Top-selling Ice Packs Keep Things ‘Cool for a Week' — and They’re on Sale

They have more than 18,000 five-star ratings.

By Casey Clark
Published on September 24, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs for Cooler
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you’re headed out on a camping excursion or a week-long vacation to your beach house, there’s one thing you’ll need for both: ice packs. It’s true, ice packs are the trick to constantly cool, refreshing beverages and keeping food fresh, so having a few on-hand whenever a special trip is on the horizon is key. Luckily, nearly 18,500 Amazon shoppers found a four-piece set of “long lasting” ice packs they trust in any scenario — and they’re on sale right now. 

The “fast cooling” Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs that shoppers can’t seem to get enough of are available in packs of three, four, and five. The all-purpose cooling blocks typically go for $35 for a set of four, but this sale brings the price down to as little as $29. Made with polyethylene and nylon, these 10-inch by 10’-inch ice packs stay cool at 18 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 48 hours — that’s two days of cold drinks, snacks, and meals. The best part? You don’t need ice for these ice packs. Simply add water through the funnel, screw on the cap, shake, and place it in the freezer until you’re ready to pull them out and put them to work. 

Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Pack
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $36)

These ice packs work great in a cooler, picnic basket, or lunch box for leak-free storage that shoppers say are “great for travel.” Another added that, on a 50-day camping trip, these ice packs were able to “keep things cool for a week” and were a key item they relied on time and time again.

Out of the thousands of reviewers who put these ice packs to the test, many said they are the “best ice packs ever.”  One person praised how well they held up during their camping trip and said they lasted “well into the second day.” Another outdoors enthusiast said these ice packs “work in a pinch” and not only kept the fish they were traveling with cold, but they were able to freeze it as well. 

Now’s your chance to get the shopper-loved Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs on sale. Stock up ahead of your next trip or day in the sun while they’re still discounted.  

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
SHEWIN Womens Long Sleeve Plaid Shacket Tout
This Shacket Is Perfect for Cool Nights and Chilly Flights — and It's on Sale Now
Crockpot Electric Lunch Box, Portable Food Warmer Tout
Shoppers Call This Portable Crock-pot the ‘Perfect Travel Companion’ — and It's $31 Right Now
Coleman 360Â° Sound and Light Lantern
Campers Are Amazed by This 2-in-1 Water-resistant Lantern That’s Also a Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Tout
This Maxi Dress Is So Comfortable That Shoppers Say They ‘Could Sleep in It’
Willit Men's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie Shirt
This Lightweight UPF 50+ Hoodie Keeps Shoppers Sunburn-free When Outdoors — and It’s Only $20
Frank Mully Womens Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Knit Dress Shoes
Amazon Shoppers Call These $40 Knit Flats the ‘Most Comfortable’ Pair They Own
Nordstrom Rack Ugg Sale Tout
Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now — Here Are Our Favorites
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress
Shoppers’ New Favorite Fall Travel Dress Is Just $37 at Amazon Right Now
Steve Madden Gills Sneaker
These T+L Editor-approved Slip-on Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They're on Sale Now
SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Amazon’s Best-selling Inflatable Paddleboard Is 50% Off — but Not for Much Longer
Sperry Women's Saltware Core Boots
These Fleece-lined Duck Boots Are a Fall Favorite for Rainy Day Adventures — and They’re on Sale Now
SySea Womens High Waisted Palazzo Pants
Travelers Love These Sleek, Wrinkle-free Pants That Are Just As Comfortable As Their Favorite Sweats
UEU Women's Cozy Yoga Joggers
Travelers Have Found the ‘Comfiest Joggers Ever’ in This Buttery-soft $17 Pair
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Varro braided slide sandal
Travelers Love These Sandals Because They Never Cause Blisters — and They’re Just $40 at Amazon
JISULIFE Handheld Portable Fan
Shoppers Say This Rechargeable Fan Is a Lifesaver During Heat Waves — and It’s Just $17 Today
Merrell Moab 2 Vent Mid Hiking Shoe Sneaker
These Shopper-loved Hiking Boots That Require No Break-in Period Are on Sale for Under $100 Right Now