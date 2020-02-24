OFFICIAL RULES

Void outside the 50 United States, District of Columbia and where prohibited. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, at the time of entry. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this sweepstakes. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print at any time during the sweepstakes. Note that the Websites referenced within these Official Rules may not be the only website (i.e., specific URLs) used to promote this Sweepstakes. If the promotional ad you see in a magazine, or website or hyperlink that you follow online to enter this sweepstakes refers to these Official Rules, such website is considered a “Website” under this promotion.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Trip of a Lifetime Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on 2/24/20 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on 6/30/20 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

SPONSOR: Meredith Corporation, 1716 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa (“Sponsor”).

HOW TO ENTER: There are two (2) ways to enter.

Method #1: Online

During the Sweepstakes Period, visit www.marthastewartweddings.com/cookislands, www.shape.com/cookislands, www.bhg.com/cookislands, www.marthastewart.com/cookislands, www.travelandleisure.com/cookislands, www.realsimple.com/cookislands, or www.Southernliving.com/cookislands (each, a “Website”) and follow the instructions provided to submit a completed online entry form to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. There is no cost to register or enter. Entering the Sweepstakes will automatically register entrant at www.marthastewartweddings.com, www.shape.com, www.bhg.com, www.marthastewart.com, www.travelandleisure.com, www.realsimple.com and www.southernliving.com if entrant has not already registered. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices, or by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on 6/30/20 to be eligible. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned.

Method #2: Mail-in Entry

To receive one (1) entry without visiting or registering at a Website, mail a postcard, including your full name, complete address, daytime phone number and email address to: Trip of a Lifetime Sweepstakes, 1716 Locust Street, LN 428 Des Moines, IA 50309. Each postcard must be mailed separately and must be postmarked between Monday, February 24, 2020 and Tuesday, June 30, 2020, and received by Monday, July 6, 2020 to be considered.

Photocopied, illegible, or mechanically reproduced entries are not eligible. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected or postage-due mailed entries.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to: (i) verify any element of any entry, related materials or entrant’s eligibility; (ii) to request additional information; and (iii) to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Sweepstakes, Sponsor or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule. By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree to provide any documentation or information deemed necessary by, and in a form acceptable to, Sponsor to satisfy the above requirement if asked by Sponsor to do so.

LIMIT: There is no limit to the number of entries each individual can receive throughout the Sweepstakes Period, however you may only use one (1) email address to enter this Sweepstakes. Each eligible entry form submitted on the Website and each eligible mail-in entry request received will result in one (1) entry.

ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 21 years of age or older. Employees of Sponsor, Cook Islands Tourism and Pacific Resort Hotel Group and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members (regardless of where they reside) or household members, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean spouses, parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, and their respective spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.

WINNER SELECTION/DRAWING: On or about 7/8/20, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period to select one (1) potential winner. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winner will be notified via email and/or mail and will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, IRS W9 form, and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of date of notification or an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner or potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. In the event Sponsor notifies a minimum of seven (7) alternate potential winners and Sponsor in unable to confirm a potential winner that is in compliance with these Official Rules, the prize may remain unawarded.

GRAND PRIZE (1): A trip for winner and one (1) guest to the Cook Islands. Trip package includes: roundtrip, coach class air transportation from Los Angeles International Airport to Rarotonga, Cook Islands on Air New Zealand. (ARV of airfare voucher $1,688), five (5) nights’ accommodation in a 1-bedroom Beachfront Bungalow (one room, double occupancy) at Little Polynesian Resort. Complimentary daily tropical breakfast, complimentary use of snorkeling gear, kayaks and stand up paddle boards. (ARV of accommodation voucher $5,409.45). Resort vouchers cannot be combined with any other offers, specials or campaigns available in the market place, must be redeemed solely via the instructions specified on the vouchers and cannot be booked via any travel professional or travel wholesaler. Any and all other costs and expenses associated with voucher use beyond the products and services specified on the voucher as being provided are the winner’s sole responsibility. Transportation provided from airport to resort and from the resort back to the airport (ARV: $100) The prize will also include a $10,000 check, made out in the winner’s name, which may be used for additional travel expenses, meals, beverages and services while on trip. Approximate Total Retail Value of Grand Prize: $17,197.45.

Please Note: Any/all air and/or ground transportation to Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, CA will not be provided by Sponsor and will be winner’s sole responsibility (however winner can use a portion of the $10,000 prize check to assist with travel expenses to Los Angeles, CA if they so choose). Winner must travel between November 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 or prize will be forfeited. Travel and accommodations are subject to availability and blackout dates. Blackout dates: December 25, 2020 to January 10, 2021. Vouchers are not transferable or redeemable for cash. All airfares and accommodation are subject to availability at time of voucher redemption. Travel must be round trip. Winner and guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID, visa and passport as applicable) and any applicable inoculations prior to departure, and failure to do so may result in forfeiture of prize. Sponsor will determine airline and flight itinerary in its sole discretion. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Sweepstakes, and those set forth by the Sponsor’s airline carrier of choice as detailed in the passenger ticket contract. All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the package description above, including but not limited to, ground transportation, meals, incidentals, gratuities, passenger tariffs or duties, airline fees, surcharges, airport fees, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging, security fees, taxes or other expenses are the responsibility solely of winner. Unless child of winner (who must be at least 18 years of age or older), travel companion must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the date of departure or a sibling/friend of winner with the appropriate parental permissions and releases and must travel on same itinerary and at the same time as the winner. Travel companion must execute liability/publicity releases prior to issuance of travel documents. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Sponsor is not responsible if any aspect of the prize or trip is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, in which event that portion of prize is forfeited in its entirety and no substitution will be provided except as in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Actual value may vary based on airfare fluctuations and distance between departure and destination. Winner will not receive difference between actual and approximate retail value. Prize is non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. All applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, and all other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided, including without limitation additional ground transportation, meals, souvenirs, luggage fees, incidentals and gratuities, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Released Parties (as defined below) disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any prize (or portion thereof) accepted by winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules.

PRIVACY: If entering via a Website, registration at www.marthastewartweddings.com, www.shape.com, www.bhg.com, www.marthastewart.com, www.travelandleisure.com, www.realsimple.com and www.southernliving.com is required to enter the Sweepstakes. When you register, we collect personally identifying information about you, including your name, complete mailing address, and email address. The information that you provide will be added to a centralized Sponsor database and you will simultaneously be registered for Sponsor’s other websites as well. Your email address will not be sold or rented to third parties. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at www.meredith.com/privacy.html.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at a AAA regional office in New York, NY; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages including attorney’s fees or any other damages, other than for entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

RELEASES: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Sponsor, Cook Islands Tourism, Pacific Resort Hotel Group and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance, use or misuse of the prize, including any/all participation at resort and any travel/activity related thereto (or portion thereof).

OTHER: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, undelivered, garbled or misdirected entries or registrations; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes which, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, proper play or integrity of the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation or termination, Sponsor reserves the right to select the potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received and combined prior to date of cancellation or termination. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account associated with the entry and he/she must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned the e-mail address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use each entrant's name, hometown (city and state), voice, biographical information, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this Sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the Sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable U. S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Winner will be issued an IRS 1099 tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein.

WINNER’S NAME: For the name of the winner, available after 7/31/20, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Winner’s Name, Trip of a Lifetime Sweepstakes, 1716 Locust St, N-428, Des Moines, IA 50309.