Contact Us
Subscription Services
To subscribe to Travel + Leisure magazine, please click here.
If you're having subscription problems or want to order back issues of Travel + Leisure magazine, please click here or call 800/888-8728.
For international-language editions of Travel + Leisure or for information about publishing Travel + Leisure in your country, please email us.
Questions and Comments
To contact specific members of the travelandleisure.com and Travel + Leisure magazine staff, please refer to the masthead.
If you have a general question, please email us here.
Newsletters
If you have feedback or comments regarding Travel + Leisure newsletters, please send an email to our Audience Development Manager.
Advertising
If you would like to advertise with us, please contact our Digital Sales Planner.
World's Best Awards
For World's Best Awards reprints, please visit timeincreprints.com/travel-leisure-rankings
If you have a question about the World's Best Awards, please email us here.
Media Inquiries
If you're a member of the media, please click here to get Travel + Leisure's online media kit.
Press Inquiries
To submit a press release, please email us here.
Submissions
If you are a writer with an idea for a story, please send it here.
Technical Issues
To report a technical issue with our site, please contact us here.
Notifications
If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.
Mailing Address
225 Liberty St., New York, NY 10281
Masthead
TRAVEL + LEISURE
Editor-in-Chief
Jacqueline Gifford
TravelandLeisure.com
Executive Director, Content Strategy
Miles Stiverson
Digital Executive Editor
Deputy Digital Editor
Senior Digital Editor
Associate Digital Editor