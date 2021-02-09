Contact Us

Subscription Services

To subscribe to Travel + Leisure magazine, please click here.

If you're having subscription problems or want to order back issues of Travel + Leisure magazine, please click here or call 800/888-8728.

For international-language editions of Travel + Leisure or for information about publishing Travel + Leisure in your country, please email us.

Questions and Comments

To contact specific members of the travelandleisure.com and Travel + Leisure magazine staff, please refer to the masthead.

If you have a general question, please email us here.

Newsletters

If you have feedback or comments regarding Travel + Leisure newsletters, please send an email to our Audience Development Manager.

Advertising

If you would like to advertise with us, please contact our Digital Sales Planner.

World's Best Awards

For World's Best Awards reprints, please visit timeincreprints.com/travel-leisure-rankings

If you have a question about the World's Best Awards, please email us here.

Media Inquiries

If you're a member of the media, please click here to get Travel + Leisure's online media kit.

Press Inquiries

To submit a press release, please email us here.

Submissions

If you are a writer with an idea for a story, please send it here.

Technical Issues

To report a technical issue with our site, please contact us here.

Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.

Mailing Address

225 Liberty St., New York, NY 10281

Masthead

TRAVEL + LEISURE

Editor-in-Chief

Jacqueline Gifford



TravelandLeisure.com

Executive Director, Content Strategy

Miles Stiverson

Digital Executive Editor

Deanne Kaczerski

Deputy Digital Editor

Nina Ruggiero

Senior Audience Engagement Editor

Abigail Williams

Associate Digital Editor

Tanner Saunders