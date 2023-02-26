This Flight Attendant-approved $15 Portable Hair Dryer Is ‘Great for International Travel’ — and Lasts for Years

If you’ve ever booked a stay at an Airbnb only to find that there’s no blow dryer stowed under the sink to dry your hair after a shower, you know how frustrating it can be to overlook such a small item on your packing list. And while your everyday hair dryer might be too bulky to fit into your suitcase, there are a few travel-sized options out there that get the job done better than any hotel dryer ever could.

Here to solve the problem is the Conair Travel Hair Dryer, which is lightweight, packable — and currently on sale at Amazon for up to 23 percent off. This “Amazon Choice” hair dryer that’s won over even flight attendants is now as little as $15, so you’ll have no excuse not to get your beauty essentials squared away before your next trip.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $22)

This compact and portable hair dryer offers up to 1875 watts of energy and is the perfect addition to your checked bag for lengthier vacations when the hotel hair dryer just won’t cut it. A folding handle makes for effortless storage even in the most tightly packed bags, and dual voltage ensures that this hair dryer is usable during international travel as well.

Remedying the issue of the poor quality of most hair dryers available at your accommodations, this styling tool from Conair comes with two heat and two speed settings, as well as a cool shot button for locking in style. Not to mention the compact dryer was designed with all hair types in mind, so you can achieve your best hair day — even on vacation.

More than 17,600 customers have awarded this hair dryer perfect five-star ratings at Amazon, and people have touted it as “perfect for travel and home,” as well as “great for international travel” in particular. One shopper raved that it has “lasted 10 years,” adding that it “makes styling much more efficient and easy” and is “nice and light,” which makes it perfect for packing. Another customer confirmed that it was “small but powerful,” while noting that it “doesn’t take up much room in a suitcase.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $17)

Even flight attendants swear by this blow dryer during their regular travels, with one writing that they “can’t always be sure my hotel has a hair dryer,” and this one “hasn’t disappointed.” In terms of suitcase space, they also noted that it “folds up to about the size of a roll of toilet paper, so it doesn’t take up much room,” plus, it’s “powerful.”

So, if you never want to feel the diasppointment of staying at a hotel without a hair dryer again, snag the shopper-loved Conair Travel Hair Dryer while it’s on sale for as little as $15. See for yourself why this compact dryer that’s adored by flight attendants and Amazon customers alike is perfect for international travel without taking up valuable space in your suitcase, and look good doing it.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $15.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

