When I travel, I need to wear comfortable travel clothing. While I’m a little less strict about my fashion choices for short flights, once the flight time exceeds three hours, my main priority is comfort. These days, I’ve been doing a ton of long-haul flights to Seoul and Tokyo — with my family in tow. I need to factor in unexpected delays, overnight flights, and chasing after my 5-year-old, so my flight outfits need to have some stretch, travel well, and be warm enough that I’m not freezing on the plane.

As a self-proclaimed fashionista, I still want to look good on the go. And as a mom, I need my go-to travel picks to also work for school drop-off or PTA meetings for the sake of my closet space and budget. This means my core wardrobe rotation is mostly made up of simple, no-fuss dresses and jumpsuits — they’re easy, complete outfits that let you deplane and immediately start sightseeing (or lounging) without needing to change.

Inspired by my favorite one-stop dresses and jumpsuits, here are nine versatile yet stylish picks that are perfect for hassle-free travel, mom life, and everyday wear — and they’re all $50 or less.

Karuki Casual Button Front Maxi Dress

Amazon

A good maxi dress can see you through so many different occasions—especially when it’s a style that can be dressed up or down. This denim maxi dress has long sleeves that can be rolled up for a more casual look. While you can wear it by itself, you could also pair it with leggings if you want a little more warmth, or add a belt for an extra style statement.

Plus, the generous cut means it won’t pull at you when you’re sitting down or carrying luggage. Although this isn’t necessarily made from a stretch fabric, one shopper raved that “the material was soft and comfortable on the skin,” while another owner appreciated that they can just “throw on a pair of sneakers” with this dress and be out the door.

H&M Draped Jersey Dress

H&M

Jersey knit is a fan favorite for good reason: it wears well and doesn’t wrinkle easily. This long-sleeve jersey knit dress from H&M is soft and stretchy, with ruching at the waist for a flattering effect. Available in black or olive green, the “very comfortable” dress has a “beautiful medium fit,” according to one wearer, so it won’t be constrictive during a long flight.

Plus, the stretchy material is great for pregnancy or the postpartum stage. And since laundry can be tricky while you’re traveling, we love that this dress is “easy to put on and keep clean,” as one verified shopper shared.

Caslon Knit Shift Dress

Nordstrom

It doesn’t get more simple than a shift dress. This one from Caslon, which comes in black, is made from cozy stretch-knit material and hits above the knee, making it a great pick for end-of-summer travels. One owner appreciated that the dress is “soft and relaxed, but not loungewear,” while another called it a “great all around dress to travel with.”

Best of all: it has pockets, so you can stash a boarding pass or kid’s snack while keeping your hands free.

H&M Sweatshirt Dress

H&M

Sweatshirt dresses are a staple for me when I fly. They’re really just longer, more stylish sweatshirts, which is hard to beat. I also like to add a pair of leggings underneath to stay warm on the plane or in cooler climates. At just $23, this H&M sweatshirt dress is incredibly affordable and fits true to size, though you can size down for a more fitted look.

One shopper, who is 7 months pregnant, shared that “this is the best piece for fall that I have purchased,” while another happy customer appreciates the oversized dress’ “very roomy” fit. The versatile knee-length hem can easily be dressed up with tall heeled boots or dressed down with sneakers. Sizing ranges from XXS to 4XL.

Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress

Nordstrom

Not only is this midi dress on major sale (up to 60 percent off!), it can also easily switch from day to night simply by reversing it. If you’re heading out to a nice dinner on vacation, wear the V-neck in the front for a dramatic effect. But if you’re a busy mom dropping the kids off at school, keeping the V-neck in the back offers a more casual look.

Since it’s reversible, that’s one less thing you need to pack in your suitcase. It’s “a perfect travel dress,” as one owner raved, and it’ll be “so versatile for traveling for years to come,” another shopper said. Choose between two flattering shades.

Quince French Terry Modal Jumpsuit

Quince

Jumpsuits are always a good choice when you need to toss something on and get out the door (and still look stylish). Quince’s French Terry Modal Jumpsuit is a flattering yet comfy pick with a dropped waist that elongates the body. We love the side pockets for stashing small essentials and the tie-front waistband for accentuating your shape. One shopper, who is 7.5 months pregnant, raved that it “still fits well and is comfortable,” while another wearer called the jumpsuit their “go-to travel outfit.”

Nike Sportswear Essential Crewneck Midi

Nordstrom

If you’re looking to upgrade your current athleisure look, Nike has you covered with this crewneck dress made from super stretchy material. The midi length can easily be dressed up or down depending on your shoes or accessories: wear it with a sporty jacket on the flight, then toss a cute tee over the dress once you’ve landed for a dressier look. A side slit gives you extra room to move, and the fabric “hugs without being too tight or body con,” one fan reported. If you prefer a more relaxed fit, consider sizing up, as some reviewers suggest.

Quince Tencel Jersey Ruched Waist Dress

Quince

This fit-and-flare dress from Quince comes in four neutral hues, and yes: it has pockets. We love the flattering ruched waist, and the cap sleeves and crew neckline can work for the plane, the office, or the family minivan. The jersey knit material holds up nicely, even when stuffed in a suitcase: the dress can be “rolled up in a little ball for packing and still come out looking great,” one traveler reported.

Neon Rebels Ira Dress

Maisonette

If Barbie is still on your mind, this fun flare hem dress is an adorable bubblegum pink and an exclusive find at Maisonette. A square neck pairs with oversized shoulders for a vintage ’80s feel, and there’s also a detachable belt so you can accessorize as you please. Not to mention, it’s 70 percent off right now.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

