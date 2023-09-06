These Are the 8 Cozy Sweater Sets That Every Traveler Needs for Fall — Starting at $30

There’s nothing quite like rocking a matching set to help you feel like the most stylish version of yourself, and this is true of anything from a cute workout set to even a pair of pajamas. With fall right around the corner, it’s only fitting that we now turn our sights towards sweater sets, and Amazon just so happens to have plenty of these travel-ready wardrobe staples on sale.

Whether you’re drawn towards preppier styles or have been looking to test out a more bohemian look with the cooler weather approaching, Amazon is well-stocked with the sweater sets to help you fulfill your style dreams while shopping on a budget. That’s right, you can save the splurging for your actual vacation. In fact, right now the Viottiset Two-piece Casual Sweater Lounge Set is more than half off and comes in 24 head-turning colors, while even the best-selling Anrabess Two-piece Sweater Set has been discounted to make swapping over your wardrobe for fall that much easier.

No matter how long it is until your next trip, now is the perfect time to make some adjustments to your closet to be prepared for your most comfortable flight or car ride to date. If you’re ready to get shopping, we’ve rounded up the eight most stylish sweater sets on sale at Amazon from relaxed-fitting loungewear to full-blown outfits. The best part? They’re all under $50.

Ugerlov Two-piece Sweater Set

Amazon

Nailing the perfect comfy travel outfit doesn’t have to mean giving up your personal style, and this sleek set from Ugerlov is a great example of a look that can take you straight from the airport to lunch without making a pit stop to change. This 100 percent cotton set, which is on sale thanks to a special on-site coupon, features a knit short-sleeved top with one front pocket that effortlessly pairs with the corresponding tapered pants to create a sleek and smart fall outfit. The top's mock neck and cap sleeves add some intrigue to what could be an otherwise simple blouse, and the high-waisted design of the pants will never dig into your skin while sitting for long hours during a flight. The set even comes in 14 stunning colors to best match the vibe of your existing clothing.

Fixmatti Knitted Two-piece Sweatsuit

Amazon

This long-sleeved sweater-and-pants combo is possibly one of the chicest outfits you could wear to the airport (or even a nice dinner at your destination), and right now it’s double discounted at Amazon for half off with the help of a special on-site coupon. A blend of viscose, polyester, and nylon creates a breathable material that feels soft and gentle against the skin, and the wide-leg pants are endlessly flattering on a wide range of body types. A high-neck sweater helps to fight off the inevitable chill from the airplane cabin, and the elastic waistband of the pants is the icing on the cake of this flattering and versatile outfit.

Viottiset Two-piece Casual Sweater Lounge Set

Amazon

Chilly fall nights are no match for this adorable matching lounge set that’s refined enough to wear to the airport, but also perfectly suited for a casual night of enjoying the company of your travel companion from the warmth of your hotel room. This set is currently on sale for half off with a special on-site coupon at Amazon, and 24 stunning colors promise to add variety and style back into your at-home wear. The sweater is also a great addition to throw into your carry-on to keep you warm throughout your flight if you’re not in the mood to style these pieces as a set.

Lillusory Two-Piece Oversized Slouchy Lounge Set

Amazon

If you naturally gravitate towards a laid-back, carefree style, this endlessly cool oversized set will be right up your alley (and it definitely pairs well with the Boston Birkenstocks that you almost surely already have in your closet). The cozy knit set is made with a soft acrylic and cotton blend that will never cling to your body or cause you to feel restricted, and the crewneck cut of the top alongside a tasteful side slit only add to the drapey appeal of this duo. An elastic, high-rise waistband is excellent to pull on for an on-the-go lifestyle, and you can rest assured that you’ll instantly look (and feel) like the best-dressed person at the airport.

Anrabess Two-piece Sweater Set

Amazon

This popular set is another easy outfit to grab and go when you’re in a rush but want to still appear pulled together, and with 26 color options to choose from, we bet you’ll have no trouble finding the shade that best suits your personal taste. The highlight of this set, however, is that each piece is stylish enough to be worn on its own or together, effectively cutting down on the items that you need to pack for a weekend away, and thus saving space in your carry-on. Plus, the ultra-soft rayon knit fabric and short-sleeved style is perfect for transitional fall weather.

Prettygarden Two-piece Sweater Tracksuit Set

Amazon

We technically still have several weeks left in the summer, so this pullover sweater and shorts duo is a great option to capitalize on the waning days of warmth while basking in the comfort of this cozy knit material. The sweater airs on the preppier side with a collared neck paired with a deep neckline, and the shorts fall at mid-thigh length with an adjustable waistband for optimal comfort when you’re exploring a new city, lounging by a campfire at night, or gearing up for a longhaul flight. Don't forget to clip the on-site coupon to score an extra 10 percent off.

Merokeety Oversized Batwing Two-piece Sweatsuit

Amazon

If you’re looking to lean more into sweatsuit territory, this oversized sweatshirt and shorts combo from Meerokeety will rapidly rise in the ranks as one of your favorite pieces of loungewear for late summer and early fall. The set, which has been double discounted thanks to an on-site coupon, offers enough coverage to be worn out of the house for running errands or even during a long road trip, while the thick and durable material will keep you comfy without feeling restrictive. Whether you’ve been on the hunt for cute pajamas or a new travel outfit, this set is a great option for the season.

Pink Queen Two-piece Sweater Set

Amazon

Slouchy, forgiving fabrics are a must when it comes to packing for comfort, and this relaxed-fitting set from Pink Queen is everything that you’ve been looking for — and it’s half off at Amazon with a special on-site coupon. The carefree cut of this crewneck sweatshirt will easily inject your personal style into any outfit you pair it with, and the adjustable, elastic waistband of the pants is well-suited for long hours of sitting in a car, at an airport, or even during sightseeing days through chilly weather. Ultra-soft, stretchy, and versatile, this flattering outfit is a must-have for fall travels.

