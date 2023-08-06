15 Comfortable, Pain-free Shoes That Are Easy to Slip on and Off During Travel

When you’re on the go, there’s a lot to remember. So, it’s easy to forget about what kind of shoes to wear — until you need to take them off quickly. Whether it’s at airport security or during hour six of a long-haul flight, shoes that you can easily slip on and off are a traveler’s best friend.

Not only do they make each voyage a little bit easier, they’re often some of the most comfortable options too. Here, we’ve assembled the best shoes you can get in and out of in a flash, so you can start traveling like a pro and never get stuck fumbling with your shoes when it’s time to go. From a genius pair of hands-free Skechers slip-on sneakers to stylish, cushioned Cole Haan leather slide sandals, these pairs are a breeze anytime, anywhere. And best of all, you don’t have to pay a ton for their quality either. All the great finds here are under $100.

Skechers Women's Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0-Brilliant Path Sneaker

Amazon

Don’t let the laces on this comfort-forward shoe fool you. They’re incredibly easy to slip on and off — with no hands, in fact — making them the perfect travel shoe. They’re made from air-cooled memory foam that’ll stay comfortable all trip long. And for men? The Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker is just as highly rated. It even comes highly recommended for those who find many shoes restricting. “I have fairly wide feet,” explained one reviewer. “No blowouts, no foot aches. I highly recommend these.”

Ugg Women’s Delu Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom

You know them for their classic fur-lined boots, but Ugg also makes these convenient mule-style sneakers, which are great for slipping off on the plane during down time. They have a lightweight canvas upper and a sturdy rubber sole, so you can wear them anywhere. “These shoes are easy to slip on and off, and they have a nice padded sole that makes them unexpectedly comfortable for a flat,” said one reviewer.

Cole Haan Women's Flynn Logo Slide Sandal Flat

Amazon

When it comes to ease, you can’t go wrong with a slide sandal flat. It couldn’t be easier to slip these off at your airplane seat so you can settle into a comfortable position for the long haul. This pair is especially chic in leather but also incredibly comfortable, since it has a padded footbed that cushions every step.

New Balance Unisex-Adult 574 V2 Familiar Ground Sneaker

Amazon

Not sure where to start? This iconic ’70s running shoe turned street style-favorite transcends both age (you’ll see it on old and young alike) and gender (it’s unisex), making it one of the most versatile styles on this list. It comes in size 4 to 18 in men’s and 5.5 to 19.5 in women’s, so almost anyone can find their size. And it’s available via Amazon Prime, so you can get it there in time for your next trip. You can even try on for a week before you buy them with Amazon Try before you buy. Yes, they have laces, but travel pros know you can take them on and off easier by tightening them and tying small knots on each lace just outside the top shoelace hole. You’ll never have to tie your shoes again!

Soludos Dali Espadrille

Zappos

Headed somewhere warm? Espadrilles are the perfect travel companion. Made with a fabric upper and rope midsole, these lightweight shoes easily come on and off when you need them the most. But don’t worry — they have durable rubber soles, so you can wear them just about anywhere. “They’re always comfortable right out of the box and need no breaking in time,” said one reviewer.

Sam Edelman Women’s Edie White Sneaker

Nordstrom

Add a street-smart flash to any look with these eye-catching white sneakers. The leather upper has breathable perforations and a chunky cupsole for a comfortable wear that’s perfect not only for your trip there, but also roaming around any destination. Again, tie knots outside the top shoelace hole to turn these into slip-on styles you never have to lace. “These sneakers are perfect for travel. I always have to have leather shoes for the enormous amount of walking we do,” said one Nordstrom shopper.

Vans Classic Slip-On

Zappos

Some classics stick around for a reason. Starting as a favorite of skaters in Southern California in the ’70s, these classic slip-ons are an updated take on the classic checkerboard pattern that defined them. Plus, they’re affordable enough to buy new pairs every few years. “These are my eighth pair of vans, and these are so stylish,” said one reviewer. “I especially love the slip on because they are so convenient.”

Cole Haan Men's Nantucket 2.0 Slip On Sneaker

Amazon

Want a slip-on you can dress up or down? These sporty, easy-on shoes have a polished leather upper that make them nice enough to pair them with something dressy — but still have a super comfortable sole that will keep you comfortable enough to wear them all day long. “Casual enough for everyday use and also goes well with a suit,” said one reviewer. “Very light and comfortable.”

Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

If you need easy, dependable sneakers for on the go, you can’t go wrong with this pair, which has a supersoft midsole and a stretchy upper that’s made with a breathable fabric. The tongue and heel both have easy-grip pull tabs, so you can easily slip them on and off. And they’re available in men’s sizes 6.5 to 14, so they’re right for every guy. “This is a perfect go-to sneaker with a snug fit, even without a tied shoelace. Also, it helps speed up getting out the door,” said one reviewer.

Ilse Jacobsen Women’s Tulip Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom

These super comfortable, flexible shoes are great for easy on and off, especially on the way to warm-weather destinations. They have fun, geometric perforations that add a little extra style to this easy slip-on style. They’re lightweight, but still offer cushioned support, which is great for one the go. “They are great for home or travel…classics and can be worn with most casual outfits, including dresses,” said one reviewer.

Sperry Authentic Original Penny

Zappos

If you’re headed somewhere on the water, try these extra comfortable, waterproof shoes. They’re easy to pop on and off as you need. They even have handy “portholes” to let water out, and the waves on the sole help with grip on slippery surfaces like wet rocks and boat decks. “Comfortable, durable, and easy to care for. Just rinse ’em out. No more stinky shoes when worn without socks,” said one reviewer.

Karl Lagerfeld Women’s Paris Caralee Cap Toe Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom

Easy-on shoes can also turn heads. Take this patent cap toe sneaker, for example. Its shiny toe and fashion-forward curb chain adds a luxe detail to the loafer-style sneaker, which is emblematic of the late designer’s aesthetic. But reviewers also find it comfortable enough to wear over and over. “Gorgeous shoe. Easy to slip on, great arch support, soft leather,” said one Nordstrom customer.

Native Shoes Jefferson Bloom

Zappos

This brand is taking a slightly more eco-friendly approach to synthetic shoes. They’re crafted from lightweight EVA and prepurposed algae biomass, and when you’re done you can send them back to be recycled into playground materials. Not to mention they come in a wide range of sizes (5 to 15 for women and 3 to 13 for men), are surprisingly comfortable, so they make the perfect travel shoe. “We are heading to Hawaii. I don’t leave for another week but I’ve worn these nonstop!” said one Zappos reviewer.

Bruno Marc Men's Dress Loafer Shoes Monk Strap Slip On Loafers

Amazon

If you’re headed somewhere dressy straight from the plane, try a dress shoe that’s deceptively easy to wear around all day. Double monk straps are the favorite styles of savvy travelers—and garmentos who know you can leave the top strap undone at all times for a hint of sprezzatura. That also makes them easier to put on and take off. Still need convincing? “These are some of the most comfortable dress shoes I have bought in a while,” said one reviewer.

Kizik The Madrid Eco-Knit Slip-On Sneakers for Men and Women

Amazon

Coming in at just under $100, these beyond-comfy unisex shoes are “worth every penny” and the “best shoes ever” according to Amazon shoppers. They’ve been gaining popularity for their genius hands-free, slip-on construction and even travel editors have been taking note. What’s the secret? The brand’s signature rebound technology means you can slide your foot right in without bending over — a major convenience when you’re zipping through the TSA security line or throwing your shoes back on before disembarking from your long plane ride.

