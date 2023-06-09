These Top-rated Comfy Sneakers Are Perfect Father’s Day Gifts — and They’re on Sale, Starting at Just $22

With all he does for the family, Dad deserves some comfort. Whether he’s dealing with foot pain, upgrading his wardrobe, or needs a pair to slip off easily in the TSA line, a pair of high-quality, cushioned shoes is a must-have for any dad figure in your life.

Ahead of Father’s Day, you can snag major deals on comfy sneakers from popular brands like Adidas, Skechers, On Running, and more — starting at just $22. From a pair of Cole Haan golf shoes that are almost 45 percent off to the classic New Balance “dad shoe” that provide the ultimate comfort we’ve rounded up 12 top-rated styles you can snag from retailers like Amazon, Zappos, REI, Nordstrom, and more.

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

Available in more than 30 colors, this breathable mesh sneaker has a cozy sock-like feel, so it’s supportive for running and comfortable for lounging. Many fans wrote they purchased “multiple pairs” and raved that they “last a while even with everyday use.” For prime cushioning, the shoes have Adidas’ popular cushy Cloudfoam midsole to ensure their feet stay comfy all day long.

To buy: amazon.com, from $35 (originally $65)

Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand II Sneaker

Cole Hann

Featuring “great cushioned soles” and an upper made from sustainable materials, these sleek sneakers give Dad an elevated look. Uniquely, the lightweight sole is made from at least 25 percent natural dandelion rubber. The shoes come in two widths: medium and wide.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $91 (was $140)

Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka

Featuring a cushy insole, these low-top sneakers are designed for runners and casual wearers alike. They’re padded around the ankle and under the tongue for extra comfort, while rubber protects the heel and toe. One owner, who works in the medical field, reported that these Hokas help “stop the swelling and hurting,” while others agreed that these shoes are “so light and comfortable.”

To buy: zappos.com and hoka.com, from $112 (originally $140)

New Balance 577v1

Zappos

A true “dad shoe,” these New Balance kicks have a stabilizing outsole and cushioned footbed for comfortable strolls through the neighborhood. One owner shared that they were on their feet “on concrete for 8 hours” a day and loved the shoe, which is available in four widths — narrow, medium, wide, and extra-wide. The lace-up walking shoes have a durable leather upper and padded collar and tongue.

To buy: amazon.com, from $65 (originally $85)

Allbirds Wool Runner Sneakers

REI

Not only are these Allbirds sneakers machine washable, but they’re also “delightfully comfortable and stylish,” according to owners. They have a cushioned midsole and are made from temperature-regulating Merino wool to keep Dad’s feet cool. These shoes are made from a variety of sustainable and carbon-negative materials, so he can feel good about wearing them, too.

To buy: rei.com, from $77 (originally $110)

Adidas Court Team Bounce 2.0

Zappos

A versatile sneaker designed for exercise and everyday wear, these shoes have a “very soft insole,” a raised round toe, and a lace-up closure. They also have a heel tab to ensure they pull on easily, making it a great pick for quick and easy airport travel.

To buy: zappos.com, from $70 (originally $85)

Mevlzz Mens Slip-on Running Shoes

Amazon

Available in several neutral colors and a bright red, these practical, affordable slip-on shoes are comfy enough to stand in for hours. One reviewer praised that they’re “very easy to slip on and off.” Plus, there’s little breaking-in time needed, and the tongue and collar are cushioned for ankle protection.

To buy: amazon.com, from $22 (originally $30)

Cole Haan Men's GrandPro Crew Golf Shoe

Zappos

If the dad in your life is an avid golfer, he’ll love these Cole Haan golf shoes, which have impressive traction, footbed cushioning, and a sustainably made upper and sole. Rather than spikes, they feature a “stable” zoned rubber outsole that grips the green — plus, this makes it easier for Dad to grab a drink at the clubhouse when the round’s over.

To buy: colehaan.com, from $90 (originally $160)

Ecco Soft 7 City Sneaker

Zappos

These leather sneakers are a sharp addition to any dad’s wardrobe. With full-grain leather uppers and a partial leather lining, the shoes’ fit is “comfortable,” and a removable leather inlay sole and lace-up closure help him find the best fit. The sneakers come in multiple neutral colors, including black, white, and two shades of brown.

To buy: zappos.com, from $116 (originally $170)

Skechers Relaxed Fit Elent-Mosen

Zappos

Whether the dad in your life loves spending time on the water or not, these canvas boat shoes from Skechers are a sturdy and cooling pick. The cooling memory foam cushioned insole and breathable fabric lining keep his feet cool and sweat-free, and the woven canvas upper and shock-absorbing midsole are roomy yet supportive. One wearer has even comfortably worn them “for more than two years” and said they’re “still going strong”— a testament to the high-quality construction.

To buy: zappos.com and amazon.com, from $49 (originally $65)

Steve Madden Men’s Fenta Fashion Sneaker

Zappos

Reviewers rave these casual dress sneakers are “very comfortable” and work with a variety of outfits. They’re made with a textile upper, a lightly padded insole, and a rubber sole. Choose from a chambray material or faux leather material.

To buy: zappos.com, from $50 (originally $60)

Akk Slip-on Memory Foam Walking Shoes

Amazon

Available in over a dozen colors, these “super lightweight” walking shoes have cushy, moisture-wicking insoles and a breathable knit mesh upper. One owner even wore these on a cruise while recovering from Achilles surgery and revealed they were “pleasantly surprised” by their comfort and quality. They have a non-skid grain on the sole to prevent slipping, as well.

To buy: amazon.com, from $40 (originally $46)

