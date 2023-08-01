13 Comfy Shoe Styles Italians Actually Wear, According to a Local

Since moving to Italy and marrying my husband, I must admit, as a born and raised NYC girl, my style has evolved (I’ve become a little more outdoorsy, for one thing). And as a travel writer with a fashion background, I pride myself on always being dressed appropriately for the occasion, down to my shoes. One thing I’ve learned from the locals? Italians know that taking style and comfort into account is important above all.

That means your shoes can make or break an outfit — and a poor choice can leave you standing out like a tourist. If you truly want to dress like an Italian, I know just the locally loved styles that fit the bill for anything on your itinerary. From Birkenstock sandals to classic white sneakers, here are the 13 best comfy yet stylish shoes I see locals wearing on repeat that will have you fitting right in, whether you’re emulating the style of the Amalfi Coast, Cinque Terre, Lake Como, or beyond.

The Classic White Sneaker

Zappos

First thing’s first: Italians love a versatile sneaker that’s comfy enough to wear trekking through cliffside Italian towns but also stylish enough to wear with a sundress while strolling through a city center. A classic white sneaker ticks all the boxes and is a local favorite (trust me, anything too technical like a running shoe would make you stand out as a tourist.)

Italian sneaker brand Superga is always a dependable, stylish bet; you’ll even see boat captains from Positano to Portofino sporting well-worn Supergas.This pair has a neutral rubber bottom that goes with everything and I can attest that it’s an excellent day walking shoe. I’d wear it to look Riviera fresh with linen shorts and a T-shirt. These shoes are so popular it can be hard to find them in stock, so Keds’ white canvas sneakers are a safe bet; plus, they offer a similar look for less.

The Birkenstock Walking Sandal

Zappos

From the Amalfi Coast to Saint-Tropez, you may notice that Birkenstock sandals are local favorites in the summer. With their supportive cork footbed, these are extremely walking friendly and they have a slight lip that keeps you from stubbing your toe and keeps you slightly separated from the dusty ground. Currently, I’m riding the metallic silver trend wave and opting for the Birkenstock Arizona two-buckle sandal in a statement-making (yet extremely versatile) silver. This is a perfect summer style with a breezy white dress and chunky silver jewelry.

The Rustic Chic Espadrille

Jcrew

I’ve said it before, the espadrille is the perfect summer shoe. Not only was the jute bottom created to be breathable for ultimate comfort, but the shape and style are also timeless and very also very in line with the currently trending “rustic chic” aesthetic in Italy. Sure, espadrilles aren’t the lightest shoe, but I always have my Castaner espadrilles in tow on a vacation to anywhere in Southern Europe. The wedge makes them a great transition shoe from day to night; I even find them comfortable enough to wear exploring during the day!

Made in Spain, these J. Crew espadrilles in black or cream are a great option for espadrilles as well! Channel everyone from Meghan Markle to Rita Hayworth who are fans of the wedge lace up espadrilles in these neutral colors. Ugg makes an open-toe espadrille wedge sandal, or if you’re into the classic flat look, J.Crew also has walking-ready, comfy flat espadrilles, too.

The Ballet Flat

Amazon

A great ballet flat is the perfect combo of style and function that will allow you to walk for kilometers on end through charming towns — I’m picturing these in Lake Como. Easy on the feet and reminiscent of classic glamour, the Everlane The Day Ballet Flat is a fan favorite, with one customer even saying they bought it for a trip to Italy and were able to wear them every day! In supple Italian leather, these ballet flats require no break-in period, so you can just pack them and go. The canvas is a fun fresh summer alternative and could sub in for your classic white sneaker. To get the look for a fraction of the price, try these best-selling $25 ballet flats that have more than 42,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, and pair them with a loose linen trouser.

The Sporty Sandal

Amazon

I’ve worn these sporty Teva hiking sandals from Lake Braies’ brilliant blue glacial waters to the shallow waters of Lake Trasimeno in Umbria, and they’ve definitely become popular with Italians in the past few years. I love that these are all-terrain — they mean serious business for all-day walking on trails or hiking the towns of the Amalfi or Cinque Terre; plus, they add a touch of cool to a dainty feminine outfit.

The multi-color Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sport provides a pop of personality and a fun ’90s throwback nostalgia. Not 100 percent convinced that you need a supremely sporty sandal, but like the sports sandal trend? Check out the Chloe x Teva logoed collaboration, as worn by style icon Katie Holmes. Currently, I’m eyeing the this pair from the Chloe x Teva collaboration.

The Hiking Sneaker

Backcountry

Maybe you’re planning to do some serious hiking during your vacation in Italy. Pro tip: I wouldn’t hike the more serious trails of the Dolomites in a hiking sandal; and while you can do it in a regular sneaker, your feet would love you more if you didn’t. I never underestimate the importance of a great waterproof hiking boot for more active travels like this, and these Adidas Terrex Free Hikers are a stylish, lightweight option for any suitcase.

The Flat Leather Slide

Amazon

When packing for an Italian holiday, make sure to slip these simple but crucial flat leather shoes from French Sole in your bag; a beautifully handcrafted leather slide can go from exploring quaint towns during the day to a seaside dinner. I got flat leather slides years ago and they are well-worn and loved; now, I get them resoled every few years. Simple and elegant, they can always be thrown in a straw beach bag and look just as good with a swimsuit or cover-up as they do with a pair of trousers. The only caution I would issue with these flat leather sandals is to be wary of slick cobblestone on rainy days as it does not have a thicker rubber bottom with tread. To get the look for less (but with an even cushier sole with arch support), consider this gorgeous Cole Haan leather sandal.

The Jelly Water Shoe

GAP

Here’s something that people don’t really talk about. A lot of Italian beaches are rocky! And sometimes it’s a trek getting to that perfect beach spot away from the crowds. That’s when a perennial favorite from childhood comes in: the classic jelly. I actually bought my latest pair of jellies for a trip to the Dead Sea and ended up using them for summers in Sicily! They’re the perfect water shoe since they’re lightweight enough that you can even swim with them on. I went full blown nostalgia and got the silver glitter ones, like this Gap pair . Don’t worry about Italians making fun of you, like most things from childhood, the jelly is having a high-fashion resurgence here too, with these Prada versions hitting the runways and the streets of Milan to Rome this summer. Get the look for less with this Barbie pink Melissa version.

The Lace-up Sandal

Amazon

A pair of lace-up sandals like these leather classics from Banana Republic are perfect for an Italian summer holiday; think Audrey Hepburn’s lace-up leather strap flats in the iconic film Roman Holiday. The slightly padded leather sole adds more comfort and the leather lace-up adds a little bit more pizzazz when paired with a midi skirt. Another alternative is this Aldo Sezan ankle strap pair in a beautiful paprika color or this gold Steve Madden pair that has a touch of that gladiator sandal style inspired by ancient Rome.

The Waterproof Beach Slide

Amazon

I’m currently on my second pair of Freedom Moses rubber slides. I got them in the summer of 2021 and loved them so much I even got pairs for my mom and my Italian mother- and sister-in-law. Yes, there are similar leather styles, but let me clue you in to why my mother-in-law loves this shoe (and rightly so!): the Freedom Moses sandals are perfect for your beachside holiday as they can get wet and your foot can sweat but they won’t smell! In fact, Freedom Moses sandals are scented like milk and honey! They are the ultimate beach vacation shoe and you can wear them from day to evening on the Amalfi Coast.

The Breathable Loafer

Zappos

One of the most-worn styles during my summers in Italy are leather perforated sandal loafers similar to these Tory Burch loafers, a chic summer alternative to traditional leather loafers. Easy to slip on, they carry me from Bergamo city streets to the waterfront of Lake Como and everywhere in between. I reach for these shoes especially at the start of the summer season because of their closed toe. With sand and heat, vacation pedicures can wear off pretty quickly, and these shoes are both stylish and save me the embarrassment of chipped nail polish.

Fisherman’s Sandal

Madewell

Another great closed-toed sandal style is the fisherman’s sandal. Is it too on the nose to wear a fisherman’s sandal in fisherman’s villages? These Madewell Cari Fisherman sandals are lightweight with the brand’s signature Cloudlife Lite padding that makes you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Vacation pedicure crisis averted again!

The Cool Heeled Mule

Amazon

A few summers ago, I purchased these Aerosoles Entree mules, and they've been a spring and summer favorite since. Easy to slip in and out of, these mules are comfortable enough for a lakeside stroll and snug enough that they’ll stay on if you’re on a Vespa! Pair them with everything from jeans to dresses; they’re a good height at a little over two inches. Using the Aerosoles technology and Ortholite insole, these mules really feel like you’re walking on air. They’re also convenient for traveling on short flights in Europe and slip on and off through security. The red candy stripe style adds even more summer fun to this style.

