13 Rain Boots at Amazon That Will Keep Your Feet Comfy and Dry on Rainy Trips

Nothing ruins an adventure faster than wet feet. And wet shoes that can take days to dry are a spring vacation buzzkill. So prepare for the elements with the right pair of waterproof boots before you head out for those potentially rainy trips this April and beyond.

We shopped Amazon to find the best comfortable rain boots on sale right now, with styles for women, men, and kids — including pairs from top brands like Hunter and Oprah-approved brand Vionic. You can score the uber-popular Hunter short rain boots on sale for just $83 or these cozy waterproof fur-lined boots for chillier spring temps for just $20. Some styles are even lightweight enough to pack in a carry-on or comfy enough to wear right on the plane.

Whether you’re headed to a notoriously rainy destination like Ireland or you just need to upgrade your everyday gear, we’ve got you covered. Read on for the best rain boots you can buy this spring; all are highly reviewed for comfort, on sale, and traveler-approved, with some great deals up to 67 percent off. So, stock up now — and your feet will thank you on those spring travels.





Hunter Women’s Short Rain Boots

Amazon

Hunters are a classic, and this shorter take on the original rain boots (with a six-inch shaft) is reasonably packable. The boots graze the top of the ankle, and a colorful brand plaque and striped pull tab finish the look. Choose from nine colors to suit your travel wardrobe just so.

To buy: amazon.com, $83 (originally $98)



Vionic Karsen Women’s Waterproof Boot

Amazon

One of our favorite comfy shoe brands for travel — and one of Oprah’s favorite shoe brands as well — these waterproof Chelsea boots have a major bonus: a podiatrist-designed footbed. They also have the advantage of looking like everyday footwear, with a polished pointed toe and a 1.75-inch heel. But this waterproof boot is performance minded, with arch support, a side zipper, and an easy pull-on tab at the pack. Plus, this pair is up to 43 percent off right now — bringing it to just $75, the lowest price it’s been in 30 days.



To buy: amazon.com, $75 (originally $130)

Asgard Women’s Ankle Rain Boots

Amazon

With a rubber sole and waterproof construction, these classic Chelsea-style boots perform in the elements. The matte finish keeps them looking versatile so you can wear them in any weather. Elastic goring on the sides and a pull-tag at heel helps them slip on and off easily. “They didn’t hurt my feet at all even after standing/walking the entire day,” says one five-star reviewer who tested them on a rainy day at Disneyland.



To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $50)

Sorel Brex Chelsea Waterproof Boot

Amazon

These women’s rainboots are so stylish, we’d venture to say you might even want to wear them when it’s sunny out. With their rubber sole that’s impervious to the elements plus a fashion-forward style that pairs well with jeans, leggings, and pretty much any travel outfit you’ve packed — these "wellies" will be your go-to for all the April showers and beyond. You’ll no doubt be the envy of the airport.

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $107)

Tidewe Women’s Rubber Rain Boots

Amazon

These neoprene and rubber rain boots lace up, but they’re still 100 percent waterproof below the second eyelet from the top. The neoprene and fleece liner will keep feet warm and cozy, the built-in steel shank offers serious support, and the anti-slip treads provide impressive traction. Choose from three different patterns: green or black plaid, as well as camo.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $70)

Lucky Brand Women’s Basel H20 Rain Boots

Amazon

You would never know from looking that these stylish ankle boots are waterproof. In fact, this rubber rain boot has an inside zipper closure and an elastic side panel for a good fit that’s easy to get on and off. The round toe is roomy, and the stacked heel lends a polished look ready for a day on the town. “These boots add a little height… and are very comfortable to wear all day,” according to a five-star reviewer. Oh, and it’s 54 percent off right now — a steal for such a popular brand.



To buy: amazon.com, $37 (orginally $79)

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Rain Boots

Amazon

These unisex rain boots for men and women come in a color to suit any personality type. Oversized handles make them easy to take these boots on and off. The pink really brings a bit of cheer to a rainy day. (The fit is roomy; order a size down.)



To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $60)

Polar Faux Fur-Lined Women’s Boot

Amazon

With their cozy faux-fur lining, these rain boots are excellent for chillier spring days — and they’re an excellent deal right now at 67 percent off (that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in 30 days). High-density triple-layer memory foam provides support for soles and arches, conforming to foot shape. And the nubuck upper is available in four versatile colors, with elasticated sides and a pull tab. An anti-slip sole helps with traction.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $60)

Nautica Men’s Duck Boot

Amazon

Also at their lowest price in 30 days, these rubber duck boots have a vegan leather upper and weather-resistant shell for wet travels in April and beyond. The lace-up boots come in a range of 19 colors. “They're just beautiful boots,” one five-star reviewer says, and the experience feels like “walking light, like on the moon.”



To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $37)

Outee Kids’ Light-up Rain Boots

Amazon

Splashing in muddy puddles is all too tempting for toddlers. Keep them dry in the pursuit with these 100 percent waterproof rain boots that are perfect for camping, hikes, or any outdoor adventures. (Just spray the mud off under a hose or faucet and you're done.) They go on and off easily with reinforced handles. And the pièce de résistance is that these boots light up, too. They’re available in 21 colors and patterns.



To buy: amazon.com, $26

Timberland Men’s Waterproof Ankle Boots

Amazon

These waterproof ankle boots are actually 100 percent leather with a rubber sole. Yes, the full-grain waterproof leather uppers are seam sealed, with rustproof lacing hardware and hooks at top for secure lacing. These boots are ready for the trail in any conditions.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $120)

Chooka Women’s Mid-Height Rain Boot

Amazon

With a mid-height 10-inch shaft, these boots are highly functional and practical for packing. They’re 100-percent waterproof with an understated matte finish; choose from versatile black or gray with polka dots for more personality. Soft, cozy lining and a memory foam insole keep them comfy all day long, and an antique nickel buckle dresses them up a bit.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $45)

Hunter Women's Original Rain Boot

Amazon

We know what you’re thinking: High rain boots are hard to travel with. But there’s always a time and a place for a higher boot, if you ask us — especially if you’re headed to an outdoor music festival with the potential for muddy grounds, or a location known for its downpours, like Seattle. Not to mention, they make a very practical everyday rain boot for home, too.

With an 11-inch shaft and a one-inch heel with maximum traction, these waterproof boots from the coveted brand Hunter do the job for serious weather conditions. The bright red upper looks like a pop of sunshine in the dreary weather; they’re available in seven other colors too.



To buy: amazon.com, $110 (originally $115)

