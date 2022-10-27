The 19 Most Comfortable Travel Loungewear Pieces of 2022

These are the most comfortable loungewear pieces for men to shop:

These are the most comfortable loungewear pieces for women to shop:

The main factors for picking the winners in each category were quality and features of the fabrics, such as odor-resistance, breathability, and stretchiness; overall silhouette and cut; and style, because nobody has to settle for a boring outfit. Without further ado, here are our favorites to keep women and men cozy while traveling, from hoodies to socks.

Travel—regardless of the means of transportation —can be testing on your body. This is especially true if you're heading on a long flight or drive, or jet off during the busy holiday season when packed airplanes and cancellations are standard. Staying as comfortable as possible is critical and, when it comes to cozy travel outfits, nothing beats good loungewear basics such as a soft cotton tee, a hoodie, and a pair of sweatpants. To help you sort through all the options on the market right now (and there are many of them!), we researched, tested, and selected the best pieces.

The Most Comfortable Loungewear for Women Best Hoodie: Patagonia Women's R1 Air Full-zip Hoody Patagonia View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It: This lightweight hoodie has three zippered pockets, and is compact when packed. What to Consider: It fits close to the body, so size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit. Hoodies are a closet staple and also a traveler's best friend. Of course, there are certain features to look for, such as the fabric's weight, the number of pockets, and the fit. And this Patagonia style came in on top in all three categories. A zippered hoodie is better than a pullover style because it is easier to put on and won’t mess up your hair as it goes over your head. If you get too hot, you can simply unzip it to cool off. Another pro? Because you can adjust the fit around the neck, this hoodie is much more comfortable to wear while you also have a travel pillow on. This Patagonia hoodie is designed with three zippered pockets, so you don't have to worry about losing your passport, phone, or boarding pass. We would use the chest pocket for smaller travel essentials such as your in-ear headphones or a credit card. Finally, and most importantly, this hoodie was made with high performance in mind, meaning it is more breathable than most hoodies thanks to a unique zig-zag pattern that wicks away moisture, dries fast, and also looks stylish. The material is recycled polyester jacquard fleece, that will keep you warm when cabin temperatures drop, too. Also nice: it is a lightweight fabric that doesn't wrinkle. Price at time of publish: $169 Material: Recycled polyester | Sizes: XXS-XL

Best Crewneck Sweatshirt: Tracksmith Trackhouse Crewneck Sweatshirt Tracksmith View On Tracksmith.com Why We Love It: The oversized silhouette and warm fabric make it perfect for travel. What to Consider: It will shrink if dried on high heat, so size up. A cozy crewneck sweatshirt is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you are hiking, exploring a new city, or boarding a flight, it can offer comfort, warmth, and freedom of movement. Track Smith's style has all the features of that classic worn-in sweatshirt we reach for when lounging, but the company has added a couple of extras that make it a particularly good choice for travelers. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester with a reversed horizontal weave, the fabric is breathable, moisture-wicking, and extremely durable (in fact, this technique was invented specifically for sports teams' apparel that is frequently washed and dried). We love the stitched detailing on the front that adds an unexpected element to the design. The silhouette is relaxed and slightly cropped for a more modern look and features ribbed cuffs and a wide rib collar. However, if you dry your sweatshirts on high heat, order one full size up, since the fabric will shrink after the first wash. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Cotton, polyester | Sizes: XS-XL

Best Sweatpants: Cotopaxi Women's Organic Sweatpants Cotopaxi View On Cotopaxi.com Why We Love It: The zippered pockets are definitely a welcomed feature. What to Consider: It has a slim-fitting leg. There are many reasons to love Cotopaxi—almost all of its products, 94 percent to be exact, contain repurposed, recycled, or responsible materials—and its penchant for retro design is certainly one of them. Staying comfy never looked so cool. This pair of sweats is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester in a Fair Trade Certified factory in India (and the company has been climate neutral certified since 2021). The lightweight, ultra-soft material offers a bit of stretch for extra comfort. The retro silhouette includes contrast piping along the side seam, which is also extremely flattering since it visually elongates the leg. The wide-rib waistband is accessorized with a secure drawcord and, while the overall fit is classic, the legs are slim cut for a more structured look. We also love the colors for this comfy pair of sweatpants—from terracotta to mint. You really don't have to settle for gray or black anymore. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Cotton, polyester | Sizes: XS-XL

Best Short-sleeved T-shirt: J.Crew Factory Girlfriend Crewneck T-shirt J.Crew Factory View On Jcrew.com Why We Love It: The medium-weight fabric is perfect for daily wear. What to Consider: Size down if you'd like a more fitted look. While finding a good cotton T-shirt may sound like a simple enough feat, it's actually not as easy. The reason? Cotton comes in many varieties, and so do tees. But if you're looking for one that is equal parts form and function, then J.Crew's best-selling Girlfriend style is your best bet. The medium-weight fabric has a plain weave and is on the thicker side (even the style in white is not see-through). The classic crew neckline and straight silhouette are timeless and can be paired with absolutely anything. Because the sleeves aren't too short, they can be rolled up. The t-shirt reaches about mid-hip to a five-foot-seven person, so you can wear it tucked in, too. Finally, this T-shirt comes in so many colors from classic black or white to bold blue or pink. It will become more comfortable with time and should not fade as you wash and dry it. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Cotton | Sizes: XXS-XXXL

Best Long-sleeved T-shirt: Marmot Womens Long-sleeve Switchback Marmot View On Marmot.com Why We Love It: It's made from a breathable, extra-stretchy blend of polyester and lyocell for maximum comfort. What to Consider: This t-shirt should be washed in cold water and dried at low heat because of its composition. While we're huge proponents of cotton apparel, the fabric does have its limitations when it comes to high-performance features. You may not be working out when you travel, but your body goes through a lot dashing through airports and when you spend extended periods in a climate-controlled cabin. Wearing clothing that keeps you cool and comfortable is key. Marmot's long-sleeve tee is a great pick as it’s super stretchy, breathable, moisture-wicking, and lightweight (at only six ounces). It's perfect for those long-haul trips where you switch between climates as it’s cut from a special odor-resistant blend of recycled polyester and lyocell. And speaking of the material, it also has a UPF 30 rating, which helps protect against the sun's harmful rays while you're on the road. The T-shirt has a crew neckline and extra-long sleeves for maximum coverage, in addition to the relaxed fit. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Polyester, lyocell | Sizes: XS-XL

Best Loungewear Set: Outerknown Cashmere Hoodie and Joggers Outerknown View On Outerknown.com View On Outerknown.com Why We Love It: Both pieces are made from luxurious recycled Italian cashmere. What to Consider: Luxe cashmere has a higher price tag than cotton alternatives. There's arguably no better way to elevate your travel wardrobe while staying comfortable than to invest in a premium loungewear set cut from this decadent fabric. We selected Outerknown's beautiful design for a couple of reasons. First, the brand uses 95 percent recycled Italian cashmere and saves precious natural resources by doing so. But that doesn't mean the quality of this set is inferior. Au contraire. Recycled cashmere retains the supreme softness and warmth of virgin cashmere and has the same luxe look and feel. Outerknown's hoodie has a classic kangaroo pocket, a drawcord, and a ribbed cuff and hemline. Second, it fits slightly loose but not oversized, marrying comfort with elegance. Similarly, the coordinating joggers have a classic silhouette without being baggy. Our favorite thing about them are the deep patch pockets, which look cool and give you someplace to carry smaller belongings. We recommend you mix and match the separates for a bold, color-block look. Price at time of publish: $398 for the hoodie, $119 for the pants Material: Cashmere | Sizes: XS-XL

Best Shorts: Title Nine Big B Shorts Title Nine View On Titlenine.com Why We Love It: The longer length and five pockets make these a winner in our book. What to Consider: The waistline is not stretchy. Shorts are a staple in any traveler's closet as they’re versatile, lightweight, and don't take up much valuable real estate in a suitcase or backpack. However, these Title Nine shorts are truly on a different level. The fit and thoughtful design are what differentiate them from similar options. Title Nine is a woman-run company based out of California whose philosophy is based on "empowering women with athletic gear." This translates into a beautiful design that is all about function and comfort. We love their Big B shorts, because the fabric is a blend of breathable cotton, tough nylon, and stretchy Spandex, which transforms these shorts into a pretty indestructible piece of apparel that is perfect to wear while hiking or on a plane. With five pockets—three at the front and two in the back—these shorts have plenty of storage potential. We also appreciate the length—they do come in a 4- and 7-inch inseam, but we like the longer option better for travel. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: Cotton, nylon, spandex | Sizes: 2-14

Best Leggings: Wolven Turmeric Crossover Pocket Leggings Wolven View On Wolventhreads.com Why We Love It: The fabric is unbelievably soft and stretchy. What to Consider: The pockets are not super deep. A pair of leggings is a classic travel piece, but we know not all leggings were created equal. However, when it comes to staying comfortable on a long-haul flight or road trip, Wolven's crossover pocket leggings have no equal. The secret is in the fabric as we have never felt leggings so soft and stretchy. The company, which puts sustainability at the forefront, uses recycled polyethylene terephthalate (or rPET) —an increasingly popular fabric made from plastic waste, and blends it with Spandex, giving these pants their signature four-way stretch. But the real hero is the vegan suede finish, which is not only odor-resistant (another win for travelers) but also ultra-soft. Putting on a pair of Wolven leggings feels more like slipping into your favorite pair of lounge pants. And since rPET is similar to polyester, the two also share many features—namely breathability and quick-dry features. We also like the two deep pockets on these leggings, and the cute crossover, high waistline. This style is available in so many colors and even more prints, so you may find it hard to pick just one. Price at time of publish: $62 Material: Recycled polyethylene terephthalate, spandex | Sizes: XS-XXL The Best Cashmere Travel Essentials in 2022

Best Socks: Fuelmefoot Copper Compression Socks Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: These compression socks provide mild compression to alleviate travel-related swelling. What to Consider: They only come in two sizes. We've all been there—after a long-haul flight, you look at your feet and they look nothing like they did when you boarded the plane. That's why you need these compression socks in your closet. They provide mild compression that promotes better blood circulation and, in that way, can help prevent blood clots, often associated with air travel. Another health benefit is that compression socks also alleviate leg swelling, which is a result of gravity and sitting down for long periods of time. These Amazon best-sellers also provide arch support and have reinforced toe and heel areas to reduce blisters. Price at time of publish: $16 for 3 pairs Material: Nylon | Sizes: S/M, L/XL

Best Pullover: Athleta Cozy Karma Asym Pullover Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It: We love the unique design and loose fit. What to Consider: The collar doesn't really lay flat when unzipped. Pullovers are a great top layer that combine the best of two worlds—the elegant look of turtleneck sweaters and the utility of hoodies. This Athleta customer favorite also feels (and looks) like a cozy scarf, thanks to the eye-catching faux wrap silhouette. We like the asymmetric zip opening at the collar, because it adds an unexpected, yet very pretty, element to the overall design. Of course, this being Athleta, it's all about the high performance of the piece, too. This pullover is cut from a blend of breathable and moisture-wicking polyester, soft cotton, and stretchy spandex for comfort. The result? The perfect pullover to keep you warm, comfortable, and looking chic the next time you board a plane. Price at time of publish: $108 Material: Polyester, cotton, spandex | Sizes: XXS-XXXL

The Most Comfortable Loungewear for Men Best Hoodie: Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Hoodie Nike View On Champssports.com View On Footlocker.com View On Jimmyjazz.com Why We Love It: The sleeve pocket is a game-changer. What to Consider: It fits large so you may want to size down. Leave it to Nike to design the coolest hoodie that’s also packed with features travelers will love. The fleece-lined interior delivers just the right amount of warmth without overheating and plenty of softness. The cotton/polyester fabric blend, in combination with the sleek design, has an architectural appeal to it. It is also very compact when folded and is super lightweight. Instead of the classic kangaroo patch pockets, this hoodie's front pockets are somewhat hidden, which adds to the sleek look. And, speaking of pockets, there's an additional zippered one on the sleeve, perfect for your Airpods or other small items. Finally, the two-way front zip is another convenient feature that allows you to unzip it from both the top and bottom. Price at time of publish: $130 Material: Polyester, cotton | Sizes: XS-XXXXL, regular and tall

Best Crewneck Sweatshirt: Outerknown All-day Sweatshirt Outerknown View On Outerknown.com Why We Love It: The brushed-back fleece lining is the real MVP. What to Consider: The chest pocket is rather large and may not be everyone's cup of tea. As its name rightfully suggests, Outerknown's All-day sweatshirt is all about keeping you comfortable for extended periods of time, whether traveling or lounging at home. And it does so by relying on sustainable fabrics and classic design. The sweatshirt has a straight silhouette that fits loose enough to be comfortable but is not bulky or oversized. You can definitely wear a t-shirt underneath it without having to size up. The crew neckline, cuffs, and hemline have a double-layer ribbed hem for a custom fit. The rounded chest pocket is not zippered but can stash a credit card or a pair of in-ear headphones. The best thing about this crewneck is the fabric; it’s a sustainable blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester finished with a layer of the softest brushed fleece for an extra dose of warmth. Price at time of publish: $118 Material: Polyester, cotton | Sizes: S-XXL

Best Sweatpants: Pact Organic Downtime Sweatpants Pact View On Wearpact.com Why We Love It: These sweats have three pockets and a relaxed fit. What to Consider: The style is only available in sizes small through extra-large. As Pact uses premium organic cotton for its products, these sweatpants feel incredibly soft. They have the perfect cut for travel as well, looser around the hips and thighs with a more tapered silhouette through the ankles. Taller gentlemen should also consider getting a pair, because the legs are cut extra-long. The elastic waistline has a drawcord to help adjust the fit, while the two deep side pockets and one in the back can fit anything from a passport to cards and keys. This particular style comes in four beautiful, vintage-inspired shades for that lived-in look. Price at time of publish: $85 Material: Organic cotton | Sizes: S-XL The Best Carry-on Luggage, Tested by T+L

Best Short-sleeved T-shirt: Cotopaxi Paseo Travel Pocket T-shirt Cotopaxi View On Cotopaxi.com Why We Love It: It is soft and odor-resistant. What to Consider: It will shrink if you dry it on high heat. What makes a good travel tee? Most often, it's the fabric. And that's why we own several of Cotopaxi's pocket T-shirts to wear while on the road. The company blends recycled polyester and sustainable tencel for a supremely soft and lightweight piece that won't wrinkle as much as a regular cotton tee. A crew neckline and a straight cut keep the fit classic, while a chest pocket adds a modern element to it. If you want to make a statement, choose the Cavern or Saltwater colorways, where the pocket is made of contrasting fabric. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: Recycled polyester, tencel | Sizes: S-XXL

Best Long-sleeved T-shirt: Unbound Merino Long-sleeve Crew Unbound View On Unboundmerino.com Why We Love It: Merino wool is wrinkle-free, odor-resistant, and moisture-wicking. What to Consider: It is pricier than cotton alternatives. Merino wool is somewhat of a super fabric as it regulates body temperature, no matter the weather. This long-sleeved tee is one of Unbound Merino's best-sellers, and is beloved by travelers for a classic look and high-performance features. This T-shirt is the perfect base layer as it’s super lightweight and offers anti-wrinkle and moisture-wicking properties, too. Merino wool is also a naturally odor-resistant material, so don't be surprised if your tee still smells fresh at the end of a long trip. With ten stylish colors to choose, this long-sleeved tee can quickly become your new closet staple at home and on the road. The versatile silhouette includes a crew neckline and a classic fit. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Merino wool jersey | Sizes: S-XXL

Best Loungewear Set: Everlane The Track Crewneck Sweatshirt and Sweatpants View On Everlane.com View On Everlane.com Why We Love It: Both pieces are made from custom organic French terry that offers superior comfort and softness. What to Consider: Some people may find the elastic hems on the sweatpants too tight. Everlane is known for its comfortable design and fits that stand the test of time. And this is exactly what the perfect loungewear set should be. The company has developed a French terry fabric made from organic cotton that delivers the same luxurious look and feel of designer pieces with much higher price tags. The sweatshirt has a standard fit with a rib crew neckline, cuffs, and hem. The fabric is super soft on the inside, breathable, and lightweight, so expect this to become your go-to piece for pretty much any activity. The pants are also the epitome of timeless style with a relaxed, tapered leg, elastic cuffs, and waistline with a hidden drawcord. Three pockets—two on the sides and one on the back—round out the features of these sweats. Both pieces are GOTS-certified, so you can rest assured that no toxic chemicals or dyes have been used in their production. Price at time of publish: $68 for the sweatshirt, $78 for the pants Material: Organic cotton | Sizes: XXS-XL

Best Shorts: Duer Weightless Poplin AC Short Duer View On Shopduer.com Why We Love It: Lightweight and packable, this short was specifically made for travel. What to Consider: It is only available in two shades. Duer makes some of the best travel-friendly pants on the market today—both for women and men. And it all starts from designing the perfect fabric. For this style, the company created an incredibly lightweight material that is just as crisp and airy as poplin (so the shorts feel like you're wearing your favorite PJs). By adding Lycra and Spandex to the blend, the shorts also have just enough stretch for added comfort when you're sitting down. The overall fit is relaxed, and the leg openings give you enough room to move. Other travel-friendly features include three pockets (one with a security flap) and an elastic waistband with drawstrings for a perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $49 Material: Cotton, nylon, lycra | Sizes: XS-XXL

Best Socks: Darn Tough Men's Hiker Boot Full Cushion Sock REI View On REI Why We Love It: They feature superior cushioning for maximum comfort. What to Consider: They don't offer any compression benefits. These socks are not just perfect to take on a plane, you can take them anywhere. They were designed with padded bottoms and cushioning to help feet stay comfortable and blister-free, whether sitting down, running, hiking, or sprinting. These socks are cut from a blend of merino wool, nylon, and Spandex to control moisture and wick away unpleasant odors. Merino wool is also naturally anti-bacterial and dries quickly, so you can wear these in different climates and with different shoes to keep your feet dry. Another pro? The socks have a lifetime warranty, a testament to their high quality. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Merino wool, nylon, spandex | Sizes: M-XL The 8 Best Duffel Bags of 2022 | Tested by Travel + Leisure