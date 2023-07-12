The ‘Best Hiking Shoe Ever’ Is Now a Jaw-dropping 46% Off During Amazon Prime Day

Your footwear has the capacity to make or break your hiking experience, so it’s always worth investing in a pair of boots that provide the proper support needed to feel confident and agile on whatever terrain you may stumble upon. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day isn’t making that investment too pricey after discounting their best-selling Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots by a staggering 46 percent today. Whether you’re a novice hiker or have been bagging peaks for years, shoppers of all experience-levels have dubbed this pair the “best hiking shoe ever.”

Having secured the spot as the No. 1 best-selling women’s hiking boot at Amazon, these supportive — and frankly, stylish — shoes are the tried-and-true classics you want with you on the trails. Made of a long-lasting leather and textile material, these waterproof boots are designed to keep your feet firmly in place throughout every hike so you can feel secure and confident regardless of the terrain. A tough rubber sole promises to last for years to come, and a lightweight midsole is made with a boost of cushioning for all-day comfort.

The mid-rise cut of these boots offers significant ankle support while simultaneously keeping your feet dry, even on the rainiest hikes. Non-marking traction rubber on the sole of the shoe makes for impressive grip on even the slipperiest terrain, which means they’re excellent for wear across the seasons. Not to mention these sleek boots come in a wide size range from 5 to 12 (including half and wide sizes), and 16 unique color combinations so you can stand out on the trails.

These dependable hiking boots are the cornerstone of a successful trek, and more than 15,200 Amazon shoppers agree, awarding them a perfect five-star rating. One customer dubbed them the “best hiking shoe ever,” while adding that they “used them for a 10-mile hike” and even “crossed a river in them” and the shoes are “still looking good.” And another shopper agreed, revealing that they are the “most comfortable” boots they’ve found “in years.” They also remarked that the boots are “warm but not chunky or bulky,” and the “padding hugs and supports the ankles.”

If you have an upcoming hike planned with no time to break in your new shoes, fear not because happy hikers have shared that these boots are “completely comfortable from the box,” and even do an “excellent job” of supporting your ankles on the terrain. Another longtime hiker raved that “there’s a reason” these shoes have so many positive reviews, while adding that after wearing them in the Smoky Mountains National Park, their feet “did not get wet, despite having to walk through a lot of puddles and mud.” They even shared that the boots offered “very good support,” with “no blisters or need to break them in ahead of time.”

Amazon Prime Day has provided the best opportunity to snag these best-selling hiking boots at a major discount, as the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots are now available for 46 percent off for a limited time. Prime Day only runs through midnight tonight, so don’t hesitate for too long and risk missing out on these best-selling boots while they’re just $55.

