These Waterproof Snow Pants Are a Winter Travel Staple — and They’re Under $50

Whether you live in a snowy destination or are headed out on a ski vacation, a comfortable, waterproof pair of snow pants should be a staple in your winter wardrobe. While a pair can often be pricey, quality is an important factor in keeping you warm in colder weather — and we found just the ones that won’t break the bank but still get the job done.

The Columbia Storm Surge Pant is currently on sale for just $42 at Amazon, and with shoppers awarding them more than 2,700 perfect ratings, it’s safe to say you’ll be in good company with these wallet-friendly ski pants.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $50)

Made with omni-tech material that blocks out cold winds and snow, these waterproof, breathable snow pants are ready to take on whatever activities the winter season may bring. These pants are also seam sealed and coated with a waterproof nylon to give you extra protection from the elements, making them great to wear on rainier days as well.

While they’re lightweight and breathable, these pants also feature a mesh lining on the inside to lock in heat and keep you cozy and comfortable while skiing, snowboarding, or even hiking when you want an added layer of warmth. A drawcord adjustable waist and an impressive range of 18 sizes make these pants well suited for anyone, and adjustable leg openings go the extra mile to eliminate cold wind on your skin.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $50)

Shoppers have been loving these pants for travel, with one customer revealing that they were “tested in Iceland,” adding that they are “completely windproof” and “they will make your adventure a dream [and] keep you dry and warm.” Another shopper raved that they “fold down, requiring minimal space so [they] will be perfect for when I travel or hike.”

One customer raved that even after skiing in 6-degree-Fahrenheit weather, they still “stayed warm all day,” noting, “They go over my ski boots as well, [and] are stretchy at the waist so you can adjust the tightness or looseness [as] you need.” A shopper who was new to skiing said that they “can’t tell you how many times I fell and stayed dry.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $50)

Even for leisurely activities, shoppers swear these are the winter pants for the job. In fact, one customer explained that they “wore these over my jeans while playing in snow” and they “cinched at the ankles and kept my jeans underneath completely dry.”

Currently on sale for just $42, the insulated, waterproof Columbia Storm Surge Pants are exactly what you need to carry you through the remaining days of winter and enjoy your outdoor time without falling prey to the elements. Getting dressed for a cold-weather outing has never been easier.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $42.

Shop More T+L Deals:



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.