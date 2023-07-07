Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals Hikers Say These Breathable Shorts ‘Feel Cool’ Even ‘When It’s Hot Outside’ — and They’re 60% Off These $14 shorts are a “lifesaver” during the summer months. By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez The summertime is one of the best seasons to enjoy a scenic hike through the mountains, but if you’re not fitted in the right gear, you’re quickly going to pay the price with chafed legs and an excess of sweat that will only drag you down. Most important of all is a good pair of shorts, and Amazon has come through yet again with the hiking gear you need at an unbeatable price. As we head into Amazon Prime Day, the Columbia Women’s Sandy River Cargo Shorts are now on early sale for a jaw-dropping 60 percent off and are equipped with just the right material and breathability to leave you feeling fresh regardless of the temperature. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $45) Anytime you expect to sweat in an article of clothing, you want to make sure it’s up to the task of wicking away moisture and keeping you cool and comfortable. Thankfully, these Columbia shorts are made with a breathable nylon material that not only is quick to dry, but even features UPF 30 protection to keep your skin safe from harsh UVA and UVB rays while you’re out hiking. The durable shorts come with a built-in belt so you never have to worry about hiking up your pants (pun intended) while you take on switchbacks, and the elastic waistband also ensures you’ll have the flexibility you need to move freely all day long. Two side pockets and one zippered security pocket are perfect for storing your phone, wallet, and keys while you’re on the trail, and these mid-thigh shorts are long enough to prevent chafing even on the warmest days. Not to mention they come in three neutral colors, with sizes ranging from XS to 3X so you can find your perfect fit with ease. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $18) If you find yourself hiking in the rain this summer or simply aim to ward off sweat, shoppers can confirm that these are the shorts for the job. In fact, one customer noted that they “wore them while riding a bike and then hiking through water” in Zion National Park, and they “dried almost instantaneously.” Meanwhile, another traveler raved that they were the “perfect length” so that their “thighs don’t rub together,” adding that the shorts are “comfy, stretchy,” and were “perfect” for their trip to Yosemite. It’s also important that your shorts are able to keep you comfortable while you’re on the trails, and one customer shared that the material is so lightweight that they “feel cool,” even “when it’s hot outside.” Another hiker called these shorts a “life saver,” explaining that they have “never had a better fitting pair of shorts” as a “plus size woman.” Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $45) Hiking shorts should first and foremost be comfortable, but the sweat-wicking, chafe-resistant Columbia Women’s Sandy River Cargo Shorts set the precedent with the perfect fit that will keep you cool all summer long. Right now, these versatile, adventure-friendly shorts are on sale at Amazon for as little as $14, so you can stock up on the apparel you need to hit the mountain with confidence — and style. Looking to build out your outdoor wardrobe even further? Keep scrolling to find more hiking shorts on sale at Amazon heading into Prime Day on July 11 and 12. More Hiking Shorts on Sale at Amazon Pudolla Men’s Hiking Shorts Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $44) BMJL Women’s Workout Shorts Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $33) Northyard Men’s Hiking Shorts Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $33) Santiny Women’s Hiking Cargo Shorts Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $41) Tbmpoy Men’s Hiking Shorts Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $28) At the time of publishing, the price started at $14. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals The 17 Best Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits You Can Get at Amazon — Starting at Just $7 Flight Attendant-loved Luggage Is Majorly Discounted at Amazon Right Now — Shop the 15 Best Deals From $45 I Love Mexico City So Much, I've Been 4 Times — and These 16 Items Will Make or Break Your Trip