Hikers Say These Breathable Shorts ‘Feel Cool’ Even ‘When It’s Hot Outside’ — and They’re 60% Off

PD Early One-Off Deal: Hiking Shorts Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

The summertime is one of the best seasons to enjoy a scenic hike through the mountains, but if you’re not fitted in the right gear, you’re quickly going to pay the price with chafed legs and an excess of sweat that will only drag you down. Most important of all is a good pair of shorts, and Amazon has come through yet again with the hiking gear you need at an unbeatable price.

As we head into Amazon Prime Day, the Columbia Women’s Sandy River Cargo Shorts are now on early sale for a jaw-dropping 60 percent off and are equipped with just the right material and breathability to leave you feeling fresh regardless of the temperature. 

Amazon Columbia Women's Sandy River Cargo Short Shorts

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $45)

Anytime you expect to sweat in an article of clothing, you want to make sure it’s up to the task of wicking away moisture and keeping you cool and comfortable. Thankfully, these Columbia shorts are made with a breathable nylon material that not only is quick to dry, but even features UPF 30 protection to keep your skin safe from harsh UVA and UVB rays while you’re out hiking.

The durable shorts come with a built-in belt so you never have to worry about hiking up your pants (pun intended) while you take on switchbacks, and the elastic waistband also ensures you’ll have the flexibility you need to move freely all day long. Two side pockets and one zippered security pocket are perfect for storing your phone, wallet, and keys while you’re on the trail, and these mid-thigh shorts are long enough to prevent chafing even on the warmest days. Not to mention they come in three neutral colors, with sizes ranging from XS to 3X so you can find your perfect fit with ease.

Amazon Columbia Women's Sandy River Cargo Short Shorts

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $18)

If you find yourself hiking in the rain this summer or simply aim to ward off sweat, shoppers can confirm that these are the shorts for the job. In fact, one customer noted that they “wore them while riding a bike and then hiking through water” in Zion National Park, and they “dried almost instantaneously.” Meanwhile, another traveler raved that they were the “perfect length” so that their “thighs don’t rub together,” adding that the shorts are “comfy, stretchy,” and were “perfect” for their trip to Yosemite.

It’s also important that your shorts are able to keep you comfortable while you’re on the trails, and one customer shared that the material is so lightweight that they “feel cool,” even “when it’s hot outside.” Another hiker called these shorts a “life saver,” explaining that they have “never had a better fitting pair of shorts” as a “plus size woman.”

Amazon Columbia Women's Sandy River Cargo Short Shorts

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $45)

Hiking shorts should first and foremost be comfortable, but the sweat-wicking, chafe-resistant Columbia Women’s Sandy River Cargo Shorts set the precedent with the perfect fit that will keep you cool all summer long. Right now, these versatile, adventure-friendly shorts are on sale at Amazon for as little as $14, so you can stock up on the apparel you need to hit the mountain with confidence — and style. 

Looking to build out your outdoor wardrobe even further? Keep scrolling to find more hiking shorts on sale at Amazon heading into Prime Day on July 11 and 12.

More Hiking Shorts on Sale at Amazon

Pudolla Men’s Hiking Shorts

Amazon Pudolla Men's Hiking Cargo Shorts Quick Dry Outdoor Travel Shorts for Men with Multi Pocket

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $44)

BMJL Women’s Workout Shorts

Amazon BMJL Women's Running Shorts Elastic High Waisted Shorts Pocket Sporty Workout Shorts Quick Dry Athletic Shorts

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $33)

Northyard Men’s Hiking Shorts

Amazon NORTHYARD Men's Athletic Hiking Shorts Quick Dry Workout Shorts 7" Lightweight Sports Gym Running Shorts

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $33)

Santiny Women’s Hiking Cargo Shorts

Amazon SANTINY Women's Hiking Cargo Shorts Quick Dry Lightweight Summer Shorts for Women Travel Athletic Golf with Zipper Pockets

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $41)

Tbmpoy Men’s Hiking Shorts

Amazon TBMPOY Men's 7'' Running Hiking Shorts Quick Dry Athletic Gym Outdoor Sports Short Zipper Pockets

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $28)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $14. 

