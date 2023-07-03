Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Hiking Boots Feel Like ‘Walking on a Cloud’ — and They’re 40% Off Now

Having a solid pair of hiking boots is step number one when it comes to ensuring a great day out on the trail. If you’re in the market for a pair that checks every box, Amazon has an early Prime Day sale that’s hard to beat. Columbia’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots have more than 15,000 perfect ratings, and you can grab them for up to 40 percent off ahead of the retailer’s sale of the year.

Whether you’re taking on challenging terrain this summer or just want superior support for day-to-day life, nabbing these high-quality boots at a bargain price is a wise choice. They hug your ankles just right to keep you stable without feeling constricted, and the moderate level of arch support suits a wide range of foot shapes. Nearly 100 reviewers have raved about how comfortable they are right out of the box. “These shoes are beautiful, functional, and incredibly comfortable. From the moment I put them on they felt like I'd been wearing them in for weeks,” one wrote.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $100)

One shopper even said they’re comfortable and convenient enough to wear at the airport. “I love the lace hooks from the ankle up — it made taking the shoes off and on in airports a total breeze,” they wrote.

Hundreds of hikers have also vouched for the waterproofness of the Newton Ridge Plus Amped Hiking Boots, with one outdoor enthusiast sharing that they handled “constant moisture” during a trip to Scotland. “These boots were remarkable! They were comfortable with a minimum of break-in and kept my feet dry despite inches deep rushing water. I would recommend them to anyone in need of affordable footwear in inclement weather,” they added.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $100)

Although they’re super supportive and provide a foolproof moisture barrier, these boots don’t feel bulky. Shoppers call them “lightweight,” “flexible,” and perfectly soft on the inside. According to one hiker, their tread feels “like walking on a cloud.”

If style is a factor when choosing your hiking gear, you’ll love picking your favorite of 16 wide-ranging colors. The elk/mountain red option has a timeless trail look, while we love how the poseidon color with hot pink accents pops. These boots are also very easy to clean, so you can keep them looking fresh even after countless miles of wear.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $100)

If you don’t have an Amazon account already, you can sign up for free for the most convenient shopping experience, although you don’t need one to purchase the Newton Ridge Plus Amped Hiking Boots. Remember, Prime Members have access to the best deals and amazing benefits and perks.

If you want to scope out even more great deals on hiking footwear for Prime Day, check out more of our favorite picks below.

More Best-selling Hiking Shoes at Amazon

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $56 with on-site coupon (originally $110)

Keen Women’s Targhee 2

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $74 (originally $155)

Columbia Low-rise Hiking Boots

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $79 (originally $100)

Timberland Norwood Mid Waterproof

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $110)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $60.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

