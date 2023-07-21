Amazon's Best-selling Hiking Boots Are Even More Discounted Than They Were on Prime Day

When it comes to hiking, the power of proper footwear cannot be underestimated. Seasoned hikers recognize the value of a dependable pair of hiking boots well, and the importance of having them in your outdoor gear repertoire. And if you’re in the market for a new pair, you’re in luck because Amazon’s top-selling hiking boots, Columbia’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots, are on sale. To say that they have rave reviews is an understatement — these boots are not just loved, but cherished by more than 32,000 combined customers.

Right now these best-selling hiking shoes are available at an incredible discount of up to 40 percent off, surpassing even its buzz-worthy Amazon Prime Day deal. So whether you’re planning a full-blown summer expedition or thinking of hitting a few trails, snag these high-quality hiking boots while they’re on sale.

Discounts vary depending on the color you choose, and these hiking shoes come in 14 color combinations. For the best deal, check out the light brown elk-mountain red combo for $62 down from $100, or the dark brown cordovan and squash pair that are starting at $60. Plus, they come in a wide range of sizes, from 5 to 12, including half and wide sizes, offering a perfect fit for every foot.

Crafted with a waterproof design of a durable blend of leather, mesh, and suede and non-marking traction rubber on the soles, the Columbia’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots are specifically engineered to keep your feet dry and firmly in place on any terrain. Their sturdy rubber soles guarantee long-lasting performance, while their mid-rise cuts and lightweight builds offer excellent ankle support for unmatched all-day comfort. According to one shopper who wore them all throughout a trip to Alaska, they were “comfortable, warm, and kept my feet dry.” With these trail-ready boots, you can confidently take on even the most treacherous trails knowing that your feet will be well-protected with every step.

Highly coveted, these boots didn’t secure the top spot as the best-selling women’s and men’s hiking boots for no reason. One customer raved they are “comfortable directly from the box,” and noted that they don’t even need to be broken in before hitting the trails. Another shopper boasted that from the moment they put them on, they “felt like I'd been wearing them for weeks.”

Even after long-term wear, many reported that they experienced pain-free bliss. One reviewer said that after 100 miles walking, they had “no blisters, no issues.” And, they aren’t the only ones. Another shopper shared that they had “no blisters after wearing them every day for two weeks.” Highlighting their traction, a final hiker commented, "These are great for everyday hikes, but I’ve also scaled a waterfall at Pisgah Forest and done a rock scramble at Old Rag in Shenandoah [in them] and they’ve done great.”

Whether you’re a novice hiker or seasoned explorer, the importance of a reliable pair of hiking books can not be overstated. The Columbia’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots provide the stability you need during adventures of all kinds, and hikers of all levels swear by them.

But don’t wait too long to take advantage of this deal. Get your hands (and feet) on these trail-ready boots while they’re discounted at Amazon, and keep scrolling to stock up on other top-rated hiking boots for your next adventure.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $60.

