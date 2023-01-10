I Wear These Cozy, Editor-approved Columbia Snow Boots All Winter Long — and They’re on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Choosing the right snow boots can be intimidating with all the options on the market. From name brands to Amazon favorites, there are literally hundreds of styles at your feet! But if you are looking for a tried and true, long-lasting customer favorite, you need to check out the Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boots from Columbia — take it from me; my pair has lasted five years and is still going strong. Travel + Leisure editors even named it the best budget snow boot out there.

With more than 7,000 five-star reviews at Amazon, these lightweight snow boots are perfect for everyday winter wear. Plus, they come in 13 colors — both solid shades and dual tones — so you are bound to find a color that you love. Some colors, like charcoal and new cinder, are even 27 percent off right now at Amazon. As a bonus, they are also available in wide sizes if you want to wear them with super thick socks.



I have an older version of these shoes that I bought in 2018, and they are my go-to winter shoes. I wear them every day once the weather turns. From running errands around town to shoveling the driveway to going for a winter walk, they keep my feet warm and cozy all season long year after year. These Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boots are an updated model with an even better fit and functionality.

These shoes excel in two critical areas: comfort and warmth. The soft, faux-fur collar provides excellent insulation against the cold, and according to Columbia they can even be worn in temperatures as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. The quilted ankle support fabric adds additional warmth and cushioning as well as plenty of flex in the boot for a supportive midsole — meaning you can comfortably wear them all day. Coming up mid-calf length, they’re great for stepping over (or through) huge snow puddles. Plus, the adjustable laces allow you for a little give, especially good if you plan to layer thick socks.

One Amazon shopper found them so comfortable that they wore them nonstop during their week-long trip to Vail. “I went in one inch of fresh powder snow with plain cotton blend socks to go sledding with the kiddos, and my feet never got wet or cold, but they also didn’t ever get hot.” They added, “They are so comfortable that I chose them for a 17-plus hour drive and never took them off until I was back in my house ready for bed.”

These shoes also have Columbia’s signature Omni-Grip non-marking, high-traction rubber outsole that provides steady footing on any surface, especially those that are slick and wet due to snow and ice. The toe and heel have a leather-reinforced finish that not only looks stylish but also protects the toes and heel from any bumps on uneven surfaces.

If you are worried about buying online because of fit issues, don’t be. More than 300 shoppers said that these shoes run true to size, and there’s even a handy size chart if you’re unsure. This shopper claimed they are the perfect fit and design. “This is one of the best purchases I have made in a very long time. I wear a size seven and I ordered a seven, and it's perfect even with my thick wool socks.” They further noted, “It is waterproof to the extent that I am in mud, slush, and rain three to four hours at a time. I just love these boots.”



Another shopper said these shoes were well worth the money spent and they are her favorite. “I'm always hesitant to buy footwear online and even in person, due to fit issues. But these were perfect. These fit just right with normal socks and kept my feet toasty warm.” They went on to say that these boots are comfortable enough to walk long distances right out of the box. “They seem very well made, and I'm sure they will last for years.”

So if you are looking for a lightweight, waterproof, comfy, name-brand winter boot this season, check out these Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow boots and join more than 7,000 happy customers who love these boots — including me! The only thing you need to decide is which color to buy.

At the time of publishing, the price was $80.

