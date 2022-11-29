These ‘Perfect’ Winter Boots Must Have Slipped Through the Cracks — They’re Still on Sale From Cyber Monday

They’ve earned more than 24,000 five-star ratings, with Amazon shoppers noting how waterproof, comfortable, and warm they are.

By
Merrell Readman
Published on November 29, 2022 10:00PM EST

Columbia Boots Customer Review and Sale tout
Like it or not, winter is right around the corner. And with freezing temperatures comes the need for the proper apparel to keep you cozy and dry through whatever the weather may throw your way. Whether you’re bracing yourself for a New York City winter or are preparing to head off on a ski vacation, there’s nothing more essential to your cold weather wardrobe than a good pair of snow boots. Our top pick and that of Amazon shoppers? Columbia’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boots.

There’s nothing worse than having snow creep into your boot from above, and this supportive, higher-rise style will keep your feet warm and snug without the unwelcome chill of melting slush. While the major deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, these shopper-favorite shoes are currently on sale for 32 percent off, bringing the price down to as low as $75. And they have the 24,000 five-star ratings to back them, with Amazon shoppers calling them “perfect” and the “best winter boot purchase” they’ve ever made. 

Columbia Women's Ice Maiden Ii Snow Boot

To buy: amazon.com, $75 (originally $110)

Available in 14 colors and offering half sizes and a wide shoe option, you’re not going to want to remove these cozy and practical boots at the end of every day. If you live in a particularly chilly location or plan on taking a ski vacation, you can rest assured your feet will be warmed properly as these boots offer 200g of insulation for temperatures dropping as low as -25 degrees F.

Wondering if they’re actually worth the price tag? One customer raved, “I tried these on at a local store and couldn't stop thinking about them and the price tag…Then I saw a sale on here and immediately purchased,” adding, “[They are the] best winter boot purchase I have ever made,” adding,“I was able to test out these boots for an extended outdoor time during our latest snow storm. My feet did not feel any coldness even while standing in thigh-high snow.”

Columbia Women's Ice Maiden Ii Snow Boot

To buy: amazon.com, $77 (originally $100)

Not only are the boots perfect for the early winter months, but shoppers also attest that their waterproof shell is great for traversing melting snow as well, and one even noted that they liked the boots so much they bought them in multiple colors. “Great price, great quality! These boots are excellent! They are waterproof, warm and comfortable.” They continued to rave, “And then to make your purchase a little better the price is great. I like them so much I bought a pair in black also! Props to Columbia for making a great pair of boots!”

Another customer wrote, “Mother Nature dropped over four feet of snow on us last week. As we dug out, these boots kept my feet and legs warm and toasty and not overly so as there was proper ventilation to allow air flow. They gripped the snow and ice as though I were walking on regular pavement. I give these my highest recommendation.”

If you like wearing thicker socks, many reviewers recommended going a half-size up to allow for more room in the toe box. However, on the whole these boots are the perfect fit for any cold-weather outing, whether you’re embarking on a snowy trip or simply heading out to shovel your driveway. Sturdy, stylish, and cozy, these shopper-loved Columbia winter boots are up to 32 percent off right now, and you should grab them fast — we’re not sure how much longer this sale will last!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $75. 

More T+L Deals to Shop:

