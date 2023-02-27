Hikers ‘Barely Even Notice’ They’re Wearing This Lightweight Rain Jacket — and It’s Just $38 at Amazon

Spring is right around the corner, and that means it’s almost time to trade in your heavy winter coat for a lighter jacket equipped to handle the rainfall that’s sure to follow the changing seasons. A good rain jacket will not only keep you dry, but also maintain comfort and easily pack down into your hiking backpack or suitcase for later use.

If you’re looking to invest in a new coat to take on the spring showers, the best-selling Columbia Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket is now on sale at Amazon for up to 49 percent off, and with more than 14,500 perfect ratings, there’s never been a better option for the job.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $75)

Made of 100 percent nylon, this waterproof men’s rain jacket is prepared to protect you from rainy weather while still feeling lightweight and airy over your clothes. A drawstring hem ensures you’re able to keep out cold winds and rain, and adjustable sleeve cuffs leave your skin dry, even after getting caught in a storm.

This packable jacket also features an attached hood that can be stowed away when not in use, and zippered pockets promise the peace of mind that your items are secure while you traverse the trails or even just run errands on a rainy day. The best part? This jacket can be tucked into its own front pocket when the rain subsides, so it’s easily packed into your hiking backpack while taking up minimal space.

Coming in seven neutral and vibrant colors, this men’s rain jacket offers an impressive range of sizes from small to 6X. If you’re looking for the most significiant discount, the Black and Metal shades are marked down by an impressive 49 percent, taking the price to just $38.

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $75)

Columbia products are built to last, and this rain jacket is no different. In fact, one customer noted that after two years of wear, it has “stood the test of time and still keeps me dry, even when the rain is coming down so hard you don’t know whether to walk or swim.” They also added that “it’s so light, it should be a mandatory item for hikes and backpacking.”

Another shopper called it “perfect for travel,” explaining that it “protects well against the rain and wind” and “will definitely keep you dry.” And if you’re tired of your jackets feeling bulky and heavy over your clothes, one customer confirmed that “at times, I barely even notice that I am wearing it,” adding that “this jacket permanently sits in my go bag, folded into its own pocket.”

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $60)

A high-quality rain jacket is a quintessential piece of any traveler's wardrobe, and the Columbia Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket sets the bar for both quality and packability — especially when it’s considered an “essential travel item” by shoppers. Don’t miss out on this lightweight, easily foldable men’s rain jacket while it’s up to 33 percent off in seven versatile colors.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $50.

