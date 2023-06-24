Travelers Swear This Packable Sun Hat Keeps Them Cooler Than Any Other — and It's on Sale

As the temperatures soar and we head deeper into your summer travel agenda, finding creative ways to get just a little extra sun protection can make a world of difference in sidestepping the dreaded sunburns of summers past. While of course you should be wearing sunscreen every day, if you’re preparing to embark on a beachside vacation, a packable sun hat may also be a worthwhile investment for protecting your scalp and the delicate skin of your face.

Thankfully, Amazon is helping members get a jumpstart on Prime Day with a slew of early deals, and the Columbia Women’s Bora Booney hat has already been discounted to just $23 to keep you covered during every outdoor adventure on the horizon. Not to mention it may be able to help you do away with a sweaty head for good.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $30)

The last thing you’d want to put on your head when it’s sweltering outside is a heavy hat, but this lightweight nylon option from Columbia provides impressive sun protection without causing you to overheat. In fact, the front of the hat is fitted with mesh paneling to allow air flow to reach your head, and moisture-wicking technology absorbs sweat from your skin and disperses it throughout the material to keep you cool and dry all day long.

If you’re concerned with sun damage (as you should be!), this hat is also made with built-in UPF 50 shielding as well as a full 3-inch brim to offer shade from the sun. Plus, adjustable drawcords at the brim and chin strap provide a personalized fit so your hat won’t blow off your head while you’re on the go. Since it’s adjustable this Columbia hat only comes in one size, but it also boasts a range of 12 neutral colors so you can pick the best option to fit within your personal style.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $30)

Having earned more than 14,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, you can trust that this packable cap is the perfect addition to your bag during beach outings, hiking trips, fishing excursions, and more. One shopper referred to it as their “new favorite hat,” explaining that they initially “purchased it for hiking” but now “use it for most of my outdoor activities.” They even revealed that the “brim flexes just enough in the wind so as not to lift that hat off your head,” while the “dark underside of the brim helps reduce eye strain in the bright sun.”

Packability is essential if you’re going to be traveling this summer, and one happy customer confirmed that the hat “packs easily, compressing into almost nothing.” As an added bonus, they also noted that “as far as hats go, it’s cooler than average due to the mesh ventilation and lightweight fabric.” This shopper even liked the Bora Booney hat so much that they “bought three of them” so there’s “always one at [the] ready.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $30)

Practical and functional accessories can completely transform your warm-weather travels, and a lightweight, cooling sun hat is just about one of the best purchases you could make ahead of a hiking excursion, day of sightseeing, or even a sweltering beach day. While providing UPF 50 protection and effectively eliminating the sweaty hair we’ve come to dread in the summer, the Columbia Women’s Bora Booney sun hat is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast — and it’s even on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, starting at just $23.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.