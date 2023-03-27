This Destination Is One of Colorado's Best-kept Secrets and Has the World's Second Largest Concentration of Natural Arches

This Colorado canyon is lined with red rock arches — and getting there is half the adventure.

By
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick

Evie Carrick is a writer and editor who’s lived in five countries and visited well over 50. She now splits her time between Colorado and Paris, ensuring she doesn't have to live without skiing or L'As du Fallafel.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on March 27, 2023
Sandstone rock arch with juniper trees in McInnis Canyons, Colorado
Photo:

Cavan Images/Getty Images

When you think of soaring arches carved out of red sandstone, Utah likely comes to mind. But right across the border in Colorado is a lesser-known, yet similarly impressive sight: 35 natural arches tucked in a canyon on a 123,400-acre preserve. These arches, which makeup the world’s second largest concentration of arches, are unknown to most. Known as the Rattlesnake Canyon Arches, the soaring rock formations are set along Rattlesnake Canyon among the colorful cliffs and pinnacles of McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

The Rattlesnake Canyon Arches are one of Colorado’s best-kept secrets for a reason. Unlike Arches National Park, which makes walking under a red rock arch as easy as completing a half-mile hike, the journey to Rattlesnake Canyon takes time — and grit. 

Peering into one of numerous sandstone arches in Rattlesnake Canyon, a popular hiking area near Grand Junction, Colorado

Getty Images

The easiest way to see the arches is to drive in and then complete the journey on foot. Those with a high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicle can drive to the upper trailhead on the Black Ridge Access Road, which is typically open from April 15 to February 15. From the upper trailhead, hikers pass a series of eight arches early in the 6-mile round-trip journey.

The journey to the arches is longer and more strenuous for those who visit when the Black Ridge Access Road is closed — or those who don’t have a car that can get to the upper trailhead. In this case, the journey to Rattlesnake Canyon requires a 16.4-mile round-trip hike on the Pollock Bench Trail, which eventually becomes the Rattlesnake Canyon Arches Trail.

One of numerous sandstone arches in Rattlesnake Canyon, a popular hiking area near Grand Junction, Colorado

Getty Images

Either way, visitors who are willing to make the trek are treated to a series of jaw-dropping arches along the upper rim of Rattlesnake Canyon. According to the tourism website for the neighboring town of Grand Junction, Colorado, “The Rattlesnake Canyon Arches, formed in a 150-foot-high layer of Entrada sandstone, is scattered along a mile of the canyon’s upper rim. The smooth, salmon-colored sandstone was deposited more than 175 million years ago in the form of sand dunes on an ancient coastline. As the ancient inland sea disappeared, erosion started sculpting contoured alcoves in the cliff with wind-blown grit, frost wedging, and quick runoff - thinning out the alcoves until holes appeared. Trickling water later enlarged the holes, leaving today’s magnificent parade of arches.”

Cedar Tree Arch at Rattlesnake Canyon in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, Colorado State

Alberto Loyo/Getty Images

Today, hikers can pass by — and in some cases, through — the sky-high arches, which are the crown jewel of the unique southwestern Colorado landscape. In addition to seeing several arches, hikers will get views over the canyon, spot rock pinnacles, and enjoy the dry, high-desert landscape that’s home to desert bighorn sheep, coyotes, and mule deer. Meanwhile, turkey vultures, golden eagles, and hawks can often be spotted soaring above the arches.

The Pollock Bench Trail is less than 15 minutes from downtown Fruita, Colorado, and less than 30 minutes from Grand Junction, Colorado by car. To the south is the Colorado National Monument.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Arches in Rattlesnake Canyon, Colorado during sunset
This Stunning Colorado Park Has One of the World's Largest Collections of Natural Arches — and You've Probably Never Heard Of It
City scape of St. George, Utah. A city in and the county seat of Washington County
This Destination Is the Best-kept Secret in Utah — and One of the Top Places to Buy a Vacation Home in the U.S.
Sunrise at Mount Rainier in Mount Rainier National Park, Washington
12 Most Stunning National Parks in the U.S.
Man rows raft down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
9 of the Best Adventure Destinations in the U.S. for an Action-packed Getaway
Hot air balloons flying over Kanab, Utah
This Small Utah Town Is Set Between Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce Canyon National Parks
Gorgeous view of Cumberland Falls, Kentucky
The Best Waterfall in Every U.S. State
Loch Vail, Rocky Mountain National Park
10 Best Colorado National Parks and Sites
A crowd of people walking around taking photos among the art installation Seven Magic Mountains
15 Best Day Trips From Las Vegas — From National Parks to the Extraterrestrial Highway
Zion National Park after a snowstorm
Why Winter Is the Best Time to Visit Southern Utah — Land of Red Rock Arches, National Parks, and Year-round Activities
BestDrives_3x2
10 Best National Parks to Drive Through for a Scenic Road Trip
Trail to Makapu'u Point Lighthouse, Oahu, Hawaii
The Best Hikes in Hawaii Through Rain Forests, Volcanoes, and Secret Beaches
Bike on the George S. Mickelson Trail, South Dakota
The 15 Best Rail Trails in the U.S.
Angel's Landing, Zion National Park, Utah
11 Best Hikes in Zion National Park
Red Rock formations in Arches National Park
This Is the Best Season to Visit the National Parks in the American West
The Central Garden facing Southward in the Garden of the Gods, Colorado
This Colorado Park Filled With Red Rocks Is One of the Most Beautiful Places You've Never Heard Of
Dog watching the sunrise in Shenandoah National Park
11 Most Pet-friendly National Parks in the U.S.