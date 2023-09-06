This Under-$100 Waterproof Camping Tent Assembles in 'Just 15 Minutes' and Won't Let a Drop of Water In

Fall camping is undeniably elite, and as the days get shorter and the nights get colder, it’s time to start thinking about the gear that you’re going to need to set up your perfect campsite. The reality of sleeping in the great outdoors is that sometimes the weather can be unpredictable, so investing in a larger tent is one simple way to ensure that you have ample space to store your equipment in the case of a surprise downpour during the night.

Here to fulfill your every need is the Coleman Montana Camping Tent, which is well-suited to comfortably sleep up to eight people (or protect your gear from rain damage) — and right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for as little as $99.

This spacious and durable tent is made with high-quality fiberglass material that’s designed to keep you comfortable and dry during unpredictable camping weather. Built to comfortably fit eight people, this tent is also perfect for storing your gear against the elements if it does happen to rain while you’re enjoying your time in nature. And while the tent certainly falls on the larger side, the brand notes that, with two people, it can be easily set up in just 15 minutes (though most reviewers said it took 30 minutes to do it solo). It also includes a rainfly and convenient carry bag, which make it a backpacking essential.

The Coleman Montana Tent is also incredibly lightweight at just under 7 pounds, so even if you’re planning on hitting the trail before setting up camp, you won’t have to worry about lugging around heavy materials in your bag. Plus, due to the large size of this tent, you can expect to easily fit several queen-sized air mattresses inside. For unpredictable weather, this $99 will be a lifesaver.

A good camping setup should be reliable and keep you prepared for anything, and after earning more than 7,100 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say that this roomy tent is fit for whatever might come your way. One camper described the structure as “sturdy, spacious, [and] easy to assemble,” adding that the “overhang over the door” was “super helpful during storms,” and the tent was “very sturdy during high winds and rain.”

Another shopper was also impressed by this tent’s performance against the elements, and they explained that it was “amazing during a heavy thunderstorm,” and even when “it poured for hours,” they “stayed dry in the tent” and the “walls and floor [were] totally fine.” Plus, one customer raved that they too experienced an onslaught of rain, and “not a drop came in” during their time in the woods. One outdoorsy shopper even shared that they have “been camping for over 30 years,” and this tent “performed flawlessly.”

Whether you’re heading into the woods with one other person or eight, the spacious Coleman Montana Camping Tent is the structure that you want to support you through your adventures — and right now it’s on sale at Amazon for a whopping 63 percent off, bringing the price down to just $99 ahead of your fall outings. Rain or shine, this tent is reliable enough to have earned a space in your permanent camping lineup.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $99.

