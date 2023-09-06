This Under-$100 Waterproof Camping Tent Assembles in 'Just 15 Minutes' and Won't Let a Drop of Water In

Don't miss this chance to get it for 63 percent off.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off: Seasonal Outdoor Tent Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Fall camping is undeniably elite, and as the days get shorter and the nights get colder, it’s time to start thinking about the gear that you’re going to need to set up your perfect campsite. The reality of sleeping in the great outdoors is that sometimes the weather can be unpredictable, so investing in a larger tent is one simple way to ensure that you have ample space to store your equipment in the case of a surprise downpour during the night.

Here to fulfill your every need is the Coleman Montana Camping Tent, which is well-suited to comfortably sleep up to eight people (or protect your gear from rain damage) — and right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for as little as $99.

Coleman Montana 8-Person Camping Tent

Amazon Coleman Montana Camping Tent

Amazon

This spacious and durable tent is made with high-quality fiberglass material that’s designed to keep you comfortable and dry during unpredictable camping weather. Built to comfortably fit eight people, this tent is also perfect for storing your gear against the elements if it does happen to rain while you’re enjoying your time in nature. And while the tent certainly falls on the larger side, the brand notes that, with two people, it can be easily set up in just 15 minutes (though most reviewers said it took 30 minutes to do it solo). It also includes a rainfly and convenient carry bag, which make it a backpacking essential.

The Coleman Montana Tent is also incredibly lightweight at just under 7 pounds, so even if you’re planning on hitting the trail before setting up camp, you won’t have to worry about lugging around heavy materials in your bag. Plus, due to the large size of this tent, you can expect to easily fit several queen-sized air mattresses inside. For unpredictable weather, this $99 will be a lifesaver.

A good camping setup should be reliable and keep you prepared for anything, and after earning more than 7,100 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say that this roomy tent is fit for whatever might come your way. One camper described the structure as “sturdy, spacious, [and] easy to assemble,” adding that the “overhang over the door” was “super helpful during storms,” and the tent was “very sturdy during high winds and rain.”

Coleman Montana 8-Person Camping Tent

Amazon Coleman Montana Camping Tent, 6/8 Person Family Tent with Included Rainfly, Carry Bag

Amazon

Another shopper was also impressed by this tent’s performance against the elements, and they explained that it was “amazing during a heavy thunderstorm,” and even when “it poured for hours,” they “stayed dry in the tent” and the “walls and floor [were] totally fine.” Plus, one customer raved that they too experienced an onslaught of rain, and “not a drop came in” during their time in the woods. One outdoorsy shopper even shared that they have “been camping for over 30 years,” and this tent “performed flawlessly.”

Whether you’re heading into the woods with one other person or eight, the spacious Coleman Montana Camping Tent is the structure that you want to support you through your adventures — and right now it’s on sale at Amazon for a whopping 63 percent off, bringing the price down to just $99 ahead of your fall outings. Rain or shine, this tent is reliable enough to have earned a space in your permanent camping lineup. 

Looking to further build up your perfect campsite? Keep reading to find more must-have gear on sale at Amazon right now. 

More Must-have Camping Gear on Sale at Amazon:

Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad

Amazon Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad for Camping - Ultralight Sleeping Mat

Amazon

Blavo Solar Power Charger

Amazon BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank

Amazon

MalloMe Sleeping Bag

Amazon MalloMe Sleeping Bags for Adults Cold Weather & Warm - Backpacking Camping Sleeping Bag

Amazon

Moon Lence Camping Chair

Amazon MOON LENCE Camping Chair Compact Backpacking Chair Folding Chair with Side Pockets Portable Chair

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $99. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Roundup: Fashion Item Under $50 - Comfy Sweater Sets Tout
These Are the 8 Cozy Sweater Sets That Every Traveler Needs for Fall — Starting at $30
Post-LDW Amazon Sale Tout
Amazon Extended Its Labor Day Sale — Shop the 10 Best Travel Deals Up to 70% Off While You Still Can
12 Large Crossbody Belt Bags at Amazon With Extra Packing Room tout
These Crossbody Bags Have a Genius Design to Give Travelers Extra Packing Room — and They Start at $12
Related Articles
Post-LDW Amazon Sale Tout
Amazon Extended Its Labor Day Sale — Shop the 10 Best Travel Deals Up to 70% Off While You Still Can
12 Large Crossbody Belt Bags at Amazon With Extra Packing Room tout
These Crossbody Bags Have a Genius Design to Give Travelers Extra Packing Room — and They Start at $12
LDW Roundup: White Sneakers on Sale for LDW
10 Comfy Sneakers That Will Have You Wearing White After Labor Day — Up to 66% Off
Nurse-loved Sneaker One-off Tout
Travelers Can Walk '16,000 Steps’ per Day in These Nurse-approved Shoes — and They're Under $30
Cozy High-waisted Sweatpants One-off Tout
We Just Found Your New Favorite Pair of ‘Super Flattering’ Travel Pants for $23 at Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon Just Shaved Nearly $300 Off of This Samsonite Luggage Set — but Only for the Rest of the Day
Kate Middletonâs Comfy Sneakers of Choice Are Up to 70% Off â and They're Selling Out Fast
Kate Middleton’s Comfy Sneakers of Choice Are Up to 70% Off — and They're Selling Out Fast
LDW Amazon Sandals on Sale roundup Tout
Amazon Is Closing Out Summer With Up to 60% Off Its Most Comfortable Sandals — Prices Start at $23
Amazon Comfortable Shoe Sale Tout
Amazon Is Practically Giving Away Comfy Shoes at Its Huge Labor Day Sale — Shop the 80 Best Deals From $13
LDW Roundup: Writer-Loved LDW Deals tout
I Shop for a Living, and These Are the 13 Things I’m Grabbing at Amazon This Labor Day Weekend
LDW One-Off: AirTag Deal Tout
Flight Attendant-approved Apple AirTags Are at Their Lowest Price All Year Thanks to This Secret Labor Day Sale
T+L labor day 2023 recirc
Amazon's Labor Day Sale Just Got Even Bigger — Shop the 80 Best Deals for Travelers Up to 71% Off
LDW One-Off: Comfortable Shoe (hiking boot or nurse-loved sneaker) Tout
Nurses Swear by These Comfy Sneakers for Long Days on Their Feet — and They’re 54% Off at Amazon
Best-Selling Flare Yoga Pants Tout
Shoppers Say These Best-selling Yoga Leggings Are the ‘Perfect’ Pair of Travel Pants — and They’re 44% Off
LDW Roundup: Amazon Member-Only Deals tout
Prime Members Get First Dibs on Amazon's Best Labor Day Sale Deals — Save Up to Nearly 70% Off
comfy joggers at Amazon small roundup tout
10 Comfortable, ‘Buttery-soft’ Joggers for Long Travel Days — All $40 or Less at Amazon