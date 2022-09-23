Campers Are Amazed by This 2-in-1 Water-resistant Lantern That’s Also a Bluetooth Speaker

Camping requires a lot of gear, which is why avid campers always welcome a handy, multipurpose gadget to lighten their load. For Amazon shoppers, the two-in-one product that’s garnering attention lately is the Coleman 360° Sound and Light Lantern, which has a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can always keep the party going at the campsite.

Right now, it’s on sale for 24 percent off, a markdown that brings its $65 price tag to $50. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend adding it to your cart now before the price goes back up.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $65)



As its name suggests, the Coleman 360° Sound and Light Lantern delivers up to 400 lumens of bright LED light. Users can alternate between three brightness settings, which can be easily changed using the handy dial on the top control panel. There, you’ll also find buttons to pair your smart device via Bluetooth and the controls for the music’s volume, as well as the play and pause button.

The speaker has a 20-hour battery life and can be easily recharged with a USB cord.

When used as a lantern, the battery life lasts between seven to 40 hours, depending on the brightness level you keep it on. Additionally, the two-in-one Coleman lantern has an IPX4 water-resistant rating, so it can withstand light sprays, splashes, drizzles, and spills.

Its travel-friendly 10.28-inch by 5.35-inch by 5.28-inch frame and 1.29-pound weight make the Coleman 360° Sound and Light Lantern easy to pack and transport from the trunk to the campsite. A convenient top handle boosts its portability, so you can bring it along on hikes and other adventures, or simply hang it up for hands-free lighting. And, when you’re back home, it can be used to elevate your outdoor entertainment or as an emergency light.

It’s the “best lantern I’ve ever had,” an Amazon shopper raved, who also mentioned that it was “a huge hit at the campground.” Another customer said they “couldn’t be happier” with the lantern-speaker and exclaimed that the “awesome product” is a “perfect addition to all camping trips!”

According to an impressed reviewer, “The sound quality was unexpectedly good,” while another shopper mused, “Just put it on the picnic table and you would have light and music for the evening.”

As for its durability, a shopper was happy to report that they “dropped [it] twice on rocks accidentally” and it “still worked after that and was not scuffed up” after a backpacking trip. An avid camper chimed in, adding, “It's a good quality light and a good quality speaker and you don't have to worry about batteries or propane to run it. That's a pretty nice set of wins for this product.”

Apart from being a “must-have for camping,” shoppers highlighted that it comes in handy on beach trips, “backyard firepit time,” and other occasions. And, one Amazon customer was thankful to have the Coleman 360° Sound and Light Lantern on-hand during a three-hour power outage: “This is quite a handy device… For emergencies, nights on the campground with light and music, this is wonderful!”

Upgrade your camping game with the Coleman 360° Sound and Light Lantern. Get one at Amazon today while it’s on sale for $50.

At the time of publishing, the price was $50.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.