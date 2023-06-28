Even Yeti Loyalists Are Impressed With How Long Ice Stays Cold in This Cooler — and It’s 25% Off

Nothing derails an outdoor summer hangout faster than a faulty cooler. Stuck with a ratty old one that leaks everywhere and doesn’t even keep your food and drinks cold? Well, consider this your sign to upgrade to the Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler, which is on sale at Amazon just in time for July Fourth weekend.

Right now, you can score the top-rated cooler for up to 25 percent off thanks to this special early Amazon Prime Day deal. This major markdown applies to the 100-quart version in the navy-inspired hue twilight, but you can also find deals on the other colors and sizes it's available in. There's no telling how much longer these savings will last, so we recommend adding the Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler to your cart ASAP, especially if you have a gathering or an outdoor excursion planned for the holiday weekend.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $87 (originally $116)

What sets the Coleman cooler apart from its counterparts is the brand's signature TempLock FX Insulation, which offers multi-day ice retention, according to Coleman. In fact, one reviewer was happy to report that the heavy-duty cooler "kept our ice solid for four to five days" while they were "traveling in 100-plus-degree Fahrenheit temperatures."

But, impressive cooling properties aside, the Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler is a must-have for its durable, portable, and functional design. Equipped with two sturdy back wheels and a tow handle, the cooler is made for easy transporting, whether you're headed to the campground, the beach, a tailgate, or a backyard party. The 80 can-capacity (which translates to about 50 pounds of ice) cooler also has a leak-proof construction that features a handy tethered drain plug, as well as a stain-resistant liner for easy clean-up. You'll also be impressed by the multipurpose lid, which is stocked with four cup holders and doubles as an extra seat if needed.

With all that said, it's not hard to see why the Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler has an impressive 4.6-star average rating from Amazon shoppers. In their review, a customer declared it "perfect for any outdoor adventure or gathering," adding that it's an "an ideal choice for anyone who wants to keep their food and drinks cool and fresh for an extended period." Chiming in, another reviewer highlighted that the "wheels are sturdy enough not only to support that weight, but roll easily through grass and rough terrain." And, a third shopper raved, "I recently took it on a three-day camping trip and by the last day, a little more than half the ice had melted. But the other half was still frozen."

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $75 (originally $85)

It's also worth noting that the Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler has also earned high praise from Yeti cooler loyalists. One impressed shopper said that it kept their food "nice and cold" on a camping trip and noted that the "Coleman kept up pretty well" with the Yeti cooler they also packed. And, as a matter of fact, another reviewer wrote, "Ice lasts way longer than my Yeti [cooler] of the same size."

Trust us, you're not going to regret inviting the Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler to your 4th of July festivities. Grab the popular beach cooler while it's up to 25 percent off at Amazon, and keep scrolling to check out the other popular coolers that are on sale.

More Top-rated Beach Coolers at Amazon:

Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $50)

Tourit Cooler Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)

Igloo Heavy-Duty 25-Quart BMX Ice Chest Cooler

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $115)

Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $170)

Igloo 70-Quart Trailmate Wheeled Rolling Cooler

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $200 (originally $280)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.