This Is the Only Cold-weather Packing List You Need This Winter

Winter weather is officially upon us, and if you’re getting ready for a chilly vacation — whether it’s a ski trip, hiking excursion, or any other cold-weather adventure — it’s essential that you travel prepared. And since you never want to show up without everything you need to stay warm, dry, and comfortable, we created the only cold-weather packing list you’ll need to ensure you can enjoy your trip without unnecessary stress.

From snow pants to hand warmers and everything in between, we’ve gathered Amazon’s best-selling essentials that will easily fit into your carry-on or checked luggage and allow you to make the most of your vacation. The Hanes Crewneck Sweatshirt is a staple for chilly mornings by the fire, and Aleader Insulated Waterproof Winter Snow Boots will keep your toes toasty as you explore your destination. Keep reading to discover the other key items you’ll want to bring along for any cold-weather vacation.

Best Ski Jacket: Moerdeng Women’s Waterproof Ski Jacket, $50 (originally $90) and Moerdeng Men’s Waterproof Ski Jacket, $50 (originally $90)

Best Snow Pants: Arctix Women’s Insulated Snow Pants, $29 (originally $42) and Arctix Men’s Essential Snow Pants, $24 (originally $46)

Best Long Underwear: Thermajane Women’s Thermal Underwear, $30 (originally $40) and Thermajohn Men’s Long Johns, $30 (originally $40)

Best Sweatshirt: Hanes Women’s Crewneck Sweatshirt, $13 (originally $18) and Hanes Men’s Crewneck Sweatshirt, $11 (originally $18)

Best Men’s Sweatpants: Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Fleece Sweatpants, $12

Best Women’s Sweatpants: Baleaf Fleece Lined Pants, $34 (originally $40)

Best Men’s Snow Boots: Aleader Insulated Waterproof Winter Snow Boots, $55 (originally $100)

Best Women’s Snow Boots: Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Waterproof Snow Boots, $46 (originally $65)

Best Warm Boots: Cushionaire Pull On Boot, $70

Best Gloves: Achiou Winter Gloves, $9 (originally $12)

Best Scarf: Wander Agio Long Shawl, $13 (originally $16)

Best Hand Warmers: HotHands Hand Warmers, $24 (originally $26)

Best Hat: CC Thick Cable Knit Beanie, $17 (originally $20)

Best Socks: Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks, $15 (originally $27)

Best Balaclava: Yeslife Ski Mask, $7 (originally $9)

T+L’s Top Picks and Tips

Best-selling Winter Apparel



Packing the right clothing for a colder weather vacation will all but determine your comfort on your trip, so it’s vital that you choose well. If you’re planning on skiing or doing any outdoor snowy activities, bringing along a good winter jacket, snow pants, and long underwear is key to keeping you layered and warm. If you’re trying to consolidate space while flying, it may be worth wearing your winter jacket to the airport, and this can also be your top layer off the slopes as well.

A nice, cozy pair of sweatpants and a sweatshirt are also great for casual vacation days when the temperatures are quickly dropping, and if you’re prone to getting cold, it may be worth bringing a pair of insulated or fleece lined pants to trap in warmth while still looking chic. Of course, a classic jeans-and-sweater combo is iconic, so bring a sweatshirt that you can pair with multiple outfits to maximize the space in your luggage.

Best Ski Jacket for Men and Women: Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket

A well-insulated jacket is critical for keeping your core warm on your cold-weather vacation, and if yours is too thin, there’s a good chance you’re not going to enjoy your trip as much as you could. This waterproof, windproof parka from Moerdeng is perfect for everything from mountain activities to walking around a new city. The fluff lining and wind-resistant shell guarantees you’ll feel toasty and secure all day long, while adjustable cuffs work to keep the elements off your skin. It comes in so many different colors and happens to be Amazon’s best-selling ski jacket for both men and women, so you can’t go wrong with picking up this coat before your next trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 for women’s style (originally $90) and amazon.com, $50 for men’s style (originally $90)

Best Snow Pants for Men and Women: Arctix Insulated Snow Pants

Amazon

Whether you’ve been skiing and snowboarding for years or are planning on spending more time falling on the snow than anything, your snow pants are the one thing between you and the freezing ground. These Arctix Insulated Snow Pants contain 86 grams of ThermaTech Insulation to keep you warm, and the lightweight material makes them easily packable without taking up excess space in your luggage. Even in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit, these high-quality snow pants are prepared to lock in heat and keep you comfortable and focused on fun. Not to mention the best-sellers in both men’s and women’s styles come in tall and short sizes so you can choose your best fit.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 for women’s style (originally $42) and amazon.com, $24 for men’s style (originally $42)

Best Long Underwear: Thermajane Thermal Underwear

Amazon

Making sure you pack a good top layer of clothes is important, but what you’re wearing underneath your coat and ski pants can also make a world of difference in fighting off the cold. The Thermajane Long Johns, coming in both women’s and men’s styles, are a best-seller on Amazon for good reason — not only are they ultra-soft and lined with fleece, but they also effectively lock in body heat to keep you cozy, and are made of moisture wicking material so you’re not left sweaty and uncomfortable if the temperatures begin to rise. An added bonus? You can wear them as pajamas during particularly chilly nights — so you can’t go wrong in adding this to your packing list.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 for women’s style (originally $40) and amazon.com, $30 for men’s style (originally $40)

Best Women’s Sweatshirt: Hanes Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon

There’s nothing more timeless than a simple gray sweatshirt — it pairs well with a nice pair of jeans during a daytime excursion, or a comfy pair of sweatpants in the evening. When you’re packing for a trip, you want to bring along items that can be worn in multiple ways, and this Hanes Crewneck Sweatshirt is an essential for destinations with lower temperatures where you want to stay warm and comfy without sacrificing style. Fleece lining and a classic silhouette make this the perfect sweatshirt for everything from the airport to a day of shopping, securing it a spot on your packing list.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 for women’s style (originally $18) and amazon.com, $11 for men’s style (originally $18)

Best Men’s Sweatpants: Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Fleece Sweatpants

Amazon

Fleece sweatpants are without a doubt one of the essentials to include on your cold-weather packing list, and this affordable, best-selling pair from Fruit of the Loom is a must-have. Elastic at the base of each leg keeps cold air for hitting your skin, and an adjustable waistband makes them suitable for all bodies. Double-needle stitching on the hems will keep these pants in great condition for years to come, and deep pockets keep your wallet and phone in place without fear of losing them during your travels.

To buy: amazon.com, $12

Best Women’s Sweatpants: Baleaf Fleece Lined Pant

Amazon

If heading out to explore is on the to-do list when you arrive at your destination, you’ll want to pack a good pair of pants that are both stylish and warm. Fleece-lined pants always do the trick in cold weather, and the chic silhouette of these joggers from Baleaf make them the perfect pair of pants to add to your packing list. Keeping you warm in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit, these joggers are the only pants you’re going to want to wear this winter.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $40)

Best-selling Comfortable Winter Shoes

As for shoes on your cold-weather vacation, it’s best to be prepared for anything the elements may throw your way. Snow boots are not only great for snow storms but also for navigating icy terrain and trekking home from the ski mountain at the end of a long day. Just make sure you’re getting a good pair of insulated, waterproof shoes to keep your toes warm and dry despite the weather. A basic pair of sneakers is always a good idea to pack as they match with the majority of your outfits, but a cozy pair of casual boots can also elevate your travel wardrobe.

Best Men’s Snow Boots: Aleader Insulated Waterproof Winter Snow Boots

Amazon

These best-selling snow boots from Aleader are the best pair to keep out snow and biting wind throughout the duration of your vacation. Not only are they water- and wind-resistant, but they also feature a rubber sole to help you traverse a wide array of terrain from icy trails to muddy parking lots. Plus, the inside of the boot is fitted with insulation to lock in heat so you can enjoy your day without getting cold.

To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $100)

Best Women’s Snow Boots: Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Waterproof Snow Boots

Amazon

As for women’s shoes, the Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Waterproof Snow Boots are fit for the job of keeping you warm while simultaneously being stylish. Quilted ankle support keeps your feet in place while you walk around your destination, and 200 grams of Thermolite Insulation lock in warmth in temperatures as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Waterproof and wind-resistant, these shoes are a no-brainer to add to your packing list.

To buy: amazon.com, $65

Best Warm Boots: Cushionaire Pull On Boot

Amazon

It’s no secret that Uggs have made a major comeback over the last year, and this dupe from Cushionaire is one boot you’re going to be glad you packed for your next trip. Faux-fur lining will leave you feeling warm and comfortable, and the trendy mini style matches effortlessly with any outfit — not to mention they make for great airport shoes.

To buy: amazon.com, $70

Best-selling Winter Gear and Accessories

Once you’ve packed your outfit essentials, you can turn an eye to the accessories you may need to elevate your chilly-weather looks. Winter gloves are a no-brainer, but hand warmers are a simple hack to keep you warm whether you’re hitting the slopes or spending a day out shopping in the cold. Of course, a good hat and scarf must also make it on the packing list, as well as socks that you can wear in your ski boots, hiking shoes, and beyond.

Best Gloves: Achiou Winter Gloves

Amazon

From the slopes to the streets you want to make sure your gloves are actually going to keep your hands warm — and bonus if they have touchscreen capability so you can use your phone, too. These Achiou Winter Gloves have earned their spot as a number-one best seller on Amazon with a lightweight, insulated material and grips on the fingers and palm. Now, you don’t have to take your gloves off and expose your skin to the elements when you want to send a text.

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $12)

Best Scarf: Wander Agio Long Shawl

Amazon

On those particularly chilly days, a big scarf is arguably the best accessory you can pack for your cold-weather vacation. This high-quality wool scarf is soft and comfortable, and the large style makes it particularly useful for bundling up. Whether you style it as a scarf or a shawl, this one accessory has the potential to take any outfit to the next level while leaving you toasty and content.

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $16)

Best Hand Warmers: HotHands Hand Warmers

Amazon

Our best-kept secret for staying warm during the winter weather is bringing along hand warmers to stick inside your gloves, whether you’re skiing or simply walking around town. These HotHands Hand Warmers are a best-seller on Amazon, and are safe, effective, and easily activated for daily use. Whatever activity you have planned this vacation, hand warmers are a must-have.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $26)

Best Hat: CC Thick Cable Knit Beanie

Amazon

An MVP for keeping body warmth locked in, a good beanie is an essential for any cold-weather trip you may have planned — and the right one can add the cherry on top of a stylish outfit, too. This thick cable knit beanie from CC will keep out the chilly breeze, and an inner fleece lining ensures your ears will stay comfortable and covered throughout the duration of the day.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $20)

Best Socks: Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks

Amazon

If you’ve ever been skiing or hiking without the appropriate socks, then you know how miserable it can be to have freezing cold toes. That’s why you need to remember to add a pair (or three) of high-quality socks to your packing list, like these Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks. Incredibly warm, soft, and durable, these can be paired with any shoes you’re bringing with you on vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $27)

Best Balaclava: Yeslife Ski Mask

Amazon

When temperatures dip especially low, you may want to consider bringing a balaclava along to keep your face warm while you’re outside. This Yeslife Ski Mask is great for outdoor activities from hiking to snowboarding, and since it’s made of ultra-soft milk fiber and moisture-wicking material, you can rest assured you’ll remain comfortable, warm, and dry all day long in this mask — regardless of the weather.

To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $9)

