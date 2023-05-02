Shoppers Didn't Burn Once While 'Sitting on the Beach All Day' Thanks to This Game-changing Sunscreen

That time of year when everyday sunscreen wear is a must is just around the corner — especially if you have warm-weather vacation plans in the works. There’s no debate around the endless benefits of using sunscreen to protect your skin from damaging rays, particularly on your exposed face. But sometimes, it can be hard to find one that has all of the benefits you need and doesn’t irritate your skin. That is, until we discovered AAPI-owned brand cocokind’s daily SPF 32 facial sunscreen lotion, which you can grab for $25 at Target.

Cocokind’s face-specific sunscreen is a carry-on-friendly size of 1.7 ounces, and is made with clean ingredients that shield skin from harmful UVA, UVB, and blue light rays, and even protects against pollution. Like all sunscreens, regular application of Cocokind’s facial sunscreen helps to prevent wrinkles caused by exposure to the sun. It works on all skin types thanks to its non-greasy texture and mineral-based formula with 21 percent non-nano zinc oxide that reflects UV rays without absorbing chemicals into your skin, making it a safer option.

Not only does the Cocokind Daily SPF 32 facial sunscreen lotion benefit your skin’s health, it also helps to protect the environment. The sustainable sunscreen is reef-safe, so it won’t harm coral while you’re in the ocean swimming this summer or while at your destination. Its packaging also produces less carbon emissions and is fully recyclable (without the cap).

To prevent sunburn and fully protect the delicate skin on your face, be sure to apply Cocokind’s Daily SPF 32 facial sunscreen lotion 15 minutes before going out into the sun, and reapply every two hours for optimal coverage. Don’t miss the spots often forgotten about, like the eyelids, ears, and under your chin.

To protect against blue light, the Cocokind sunscreen includes blue phytoplankton that also is an antioxidant and gives skin a subtle, radiant glow. Other ingredients include microalgae to strengthen the skin’s barrier against pollution and rice starch that leaves skin with a soft, moisturized feel.

Target shoppers have also reaped the benefits of the Cocokind sunscreen, with one saying it “goes on so smooth, leaves no white cast…and is so moisturizing for [their] dry skin.” They continue that it’s “never burned [their] eyes,” and that their skin hasn’t burned “once with this even when sitting on the beach all day.”

A separate shopper likes Cocokind because they “no longer worry about skin damage” or “what's in [their] sunscreen” because there are “no harmful chemicals.” The reviewer added that this sunscreen “changed the game” for them.

When you’re deciding on your skin protection for vacation or while you’re outdoors this summer, consider Cocokind’s safe, mineral-based Daily SPF 32 facial sunscreen lotion. Shop this Asian-owned brand for AAPI Heritage Month and beyond.

