This $17 Traveler-approved Product Keeps Your Strands Frizz-free in High Humidity on Vacation

Published on January 16, 2023 06:30AM EST

Like a Virgin Hair Mask Deluxe Travel Size
When you’re on the road, it can be tricky to maintain your regular routines, especially when it comes to your self-care rituals. It’s never the best feeling to have to brush your teeth in an airport bathroom or comb the knots out of your hair from a 12-hour plane ride — and, let's be real, sometimes traveling really takes a toll on our strands. One easy way to feel just a little bit more put-together during your travels and give your tresses the nutrients they crave? Using a high-quality hair mask like the Coco and Eve Like A Virgin Hair Mask, a multitasking treatment that comes in a handy, travel-friendly size. 

With more than 6,300 five-star reviews from users, the hair mask is beloved for its serious effectiveness and quick-acting formula that caters to a variety of common haircare concerns. The Coco and Eve Like A Virgin Hair Mask offers five treatments in one, including hydrating and deep conditioning dry hair, as well as taming frizz and treating split ends. It also adds shine, improves texture, and overall, revives hair that’s suffered some damage or just needs a boost. 

Like a Virgin Hair Mask Deluxe Travel Size

Coco & Eve

To buy: cocoandeve.com, $17 

It works on all hair types, no matter the thickness level. And best of all, it does its magic in five to 10 minutes. Once you arrive at your hotel or Airbnb, hop in the shower and apply it to shampooed hair. Then, rinse it out with warm water. And according to reviewers, you don't have to wait around to see results; you'll see a "significant difference" in hydration, softness, shine, and overall frizz manageability. 

There are a few key ingredients that make this mask work so well, starting with the brand's AcquaSeal coconut, which promotes hydration, shine, and softness while also reducing breakage. Your strands get another dose of moisture from shea butter, which also doubles as a detangler, as well as frizz-fighting argan oil. The Coco and Eve Like A Virgin Hair Mask is also formulated with antioxidant-rich fig extract and strand-strengthening probiotic extract, helping you achieve healthier, smoother hair in between treatments. 

At just 2 ounces, the Coco and Eve hair mask is the perfect size to take with you on all your travels, and it can be used on either wet or dry strands — just be sure to leave it for at least 10 minutes longer if you opt not to shampoo first. Additionally, it’s vegan and gluten-free, plus cruelty-free and ethically sourced. Really, there’s a whole lot to love about this top-rated mask, which is why so many shoppers have left it rave reviews. 

“This is my new favorite hair product,” exclaimed one recent shopper. “I’ve been searching all over for a product that keeps my curls looking healthy, and doesn’t leave my hair feeling heavy on products. I use this in the shower and after 10 minutes, my hair is soft, smells amazing, and is hydrated.”

Another Coco and Eve customer said that after enduring “crazy jungle dusty hot dry air, salt water, 95 percent humidity, crazy heat, and burning sun rays” during a trip, the mask was a life-saver: “[It] got me through a vacation with the smoothest hair ever." 

Joining in, a third reviewer shared that they were “obsessed” with this mask, writing that it “smells amazing, [leaves] my hair so smooth and [with] less damage each time I use it.”

At only $17 for the travel-sized tube, you won’t have to spend a lot to get a product you’ll rely on time after time, wherever your travels lead you next. Treat your strands to the moisture and shine they've been missing and grab the Like A Virgin Hair Mask at Coco and Eve today, and make sure to come back for the full-sized version once you've given it a try. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $17. 

