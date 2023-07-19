Mississippi's 'Secret Coast' Is the South's Most Underrated Beach Getaway

While the northern edge of Mississippi is home to historic cities like Oxford and Tupelo, one of the finest vacation destinations in the U.S. South can be found in the southernmost reaches of the state. Known as the "Secret Coast," this three-county expanse has 62 miles of shoreline, with vast swathes of undeveloped sandy beach — and that’s far from the only amenity in store for visitors.

Destinations like Biloxi and Gulfport imbue the region with a dose of big-city charm paired with world-class attractions. Meanwhile, nearby cities like Bay St. Louis and Pascagoula offer a glimpse into the more idyllic side of the Magnolia State.

No matter where you choose to explore, spectacular seafood restaurants, prestigious museums, and gorgeous natural sites are all waiting to be discovered across the sprawling shoreline of Mississippi’s Secret Coast. It's arguably the most underrated seaside getaway in the South.

Courtesy of Coastal Mississippi

Best Hotels and Resorts

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

The Mississippi coast is renowned for its world-class casinos, yet few institutions can compare to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. This venue is home to 85,000 square feet of gaming space, 1,740 guest rooms, and more than 10 on-site eateries.

Hotel Whiskey Pass Christian

For those seeking a quiet getaway on the shores of Harrison County, Hotel Whiskey Pass Christian offers accommodations near the Pass Christian Harbor. As the name implies, this cozy venue is perfect for spirits aficionados, with the on-property restaurant Whiskey Prime offering a wealth of high-end spirits alongside hearty American fare.

Pearl Hotel

Lavish suites, outdoor fire pits, and top-notch dining are all awaiting guests at the Pearl Hotel, one of the most marvelous venues to grace downtown Bay St. Louis. During evening hours, the cocktail bar Hinge is a top destination for sampling craft drinks and local beer, while the outdoor pool is perfect for cooling off after a day spent under the sun.

The Almanett Hotel & Bistro

The Almanett Hotel & Bistro serves as the perfect base for exploring the city of Gulfport, located just a few steps away from the aquarium. In addition to plush suites, the property also offers ample opportunity to explore classic Mississippi cuisine, with fried catfish, jumbo shrimp, and jambalaya all gracing the hotel restaurant menu.

The Beatnik

Equipped with four floating cabins and a lush native garden, The Beatnik offers a modern and sophisticated take on classic Magnolia State hospitality. While the beach is located less than 10 minutes south of the hotel, guests are also welcome to take a dip in the on-property plunge pool or enjoy the fire pit on a cool night.

Best Things to Do

Go Birdwatching

The Secret Coast has miles of pristine beach, serving as one of the South’s most underrated birdwatching destinations. Iconic shorebirds like American oystercatchers, ruddy turnstones, and black skimmers can be encountered all across the three counties, while inland destinations like the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge’s Fontainebleau Nature Trail is a top-tier destination for a foray into the Secret Coast’s gorgeous longleaf pine forest and tidal marsh.

Visit an Animal Park

In addition to free-roaming wildlife, Mississippi is also home to a wealth of incredible animal parks. Gulfport’s Mississippi Aquarium houses alligators, sea turtles, and North American river otters in a polished space that debuted back in 2020. Further north, the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies has played a crucial role in sea turtle and cetacean rehabilitation over the years while also offering stingray snorkeling, sea lion encounters, and dolphin meet-and-greets.

Courtesy of Coastal Mississippi

Explore Craft Beers

The Secret Coast is home to a thriving craft beer scene. Gulfport’s Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is a top spot for a fruit-forward sour, while beer lovers can find some of Harrison County’s finest ales, lagers, and seltzers at Fly Llama Brewing. But no visit is complete without sampling a classic Southern Pecan brown ale from Lazy Magnolia Brewing.

Check Out the Art Scene

The area is home to world-class museums like the Walter Anderson Museum of Art and the acclaimed Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, but also smaller spaces like the Alice Moseley Museum and the River Art Gallery.

“The arts are very much a part of our coast. We’re the famous home of George Ohr and the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art and we were the home of Peter Anderson, a very well-known potter in Ocean Springs," Janice Guido, a Secret Coast native and owner of Bay Life Gifts, tells Travel + Leisure. "His studio Shearwater is still open and producing pottery with his family today. There’s a lot of artists, watercolorists, and all sorts of artisans across the coast as well as galleries filled with original art.”

Visit a Casino

Coastal Mississippi is home to 12 casinos with 24-hour gaming. “Tourism started as early as the 1800s with people coming down to the beaches, but it continues today with the gaming industry," says Guido. "Our casinos are beautiful resorts — they attract thousands of people each year and they all have famous golf courses. There are about 30 courses scattered around the three different counties. and then there’s of course the gaming. Most of those casinos today also have gorgeous spas.” Island View Casino Resort, Palace Casino Resort, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and IP Casino Resort Spa are a few in the area.

Best Restaurants

The Chimneys Restaurant

Guido recommends this Gulfport restaurant to experience Southern coastal cuisine overlooking the water. “One of my favorites is The Chimneys Restaurant," said Guido. "The chef has been the same chef there for the 20 years it’s been there. They have wonderfully prepared trout almondine, wonderful gumbo, and wonderful turtle soup. It’s true Southern dining.”

Steve's Marina Restaurant

The area has great diners. "I love Steve’s Marina Restaurant in Long Beach — that is a local favorite that’s built on stilts overlooking the water. They have fabulous fresh fried oysters and shrimp as well as fresh grilled flounder and trout all right out of the water there," says Guido.

Thorny Oyster

A recent addition to the local scene, Thorny Oyster has earned acclaim for its complex cocktails and gorgeous interior design. While the menu is equipped with a wealth of complex cocktails, the venue has mastered the art of elevated Southern cuisine, offering refined dishes that range from bouillabaisse to gulf shrimp and grouper ceviche.

Ground Zero Blues Club

When it comes to hearty Southern cuisine paired with incredible live music, it’s tough to beat Ground Zero Blues Club. A new sibling property to the acclaimed Clarksdale institution of the same name, this lively venue is perfect for acquainting yourself with the Secret Coast’s thriving music scene, with crawfish fritters, pulled pork sandwiches, and fresh craft beer and cocktails up for grabs as well.

Courtesy of Coastal Mississippi

Juanita's Kitchen

Located in the heart of Pascagoula, Juanita’s Kitchen seamlessly blends classic Mexican fare with local Mississippi flair, dishing out hearty cuisine in a cozy, no-frills setting. For early risers, the spicy chilaquiles are the perfect way to kick off the day, while decadent dinner plates span from shrimp chimichangas to catfish po'boys.

Best Time to Visit

While there’s no bad time to visit the Secret Coast, Guido notes that winter offers balmy weather without having to battle for space on the beach. “January, February, and March are a wonderful time to be on the coast, the average temperatures are about 68 so you can actually play golf year-round," says Guido. "We have a lot of visitors from the north, from Wisconsin and Michigan, who know about us. You can usually get better rates on your hotels and you get beautiful weather.”

How to Get There

Newcomers to the Mississippi shore are faced with two options: fly into Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and cross the Louisiana border into the Magnolia State, or head right into the action with a ticket to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT). While both venues have their fair share of benefits, Guido will always sing the praises of Harrison County’s resident airfield. “I would be amiss to not mention it: I fly out of MSY a lot, but I do love my little GPT airport," she says. "It’s small, security is easy, and American and Delta fly out of there so there are a lot of flights.”

Cities to Visit

Biloxi

Visitors to the storied city of Biloxi can discover its vibrant New Orleans-esque charm firsthand with a trip to the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum, while the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum showcases the evolution of Mississippi seafaring throughout the decades. During evening hours, visitors can immerse themselves in Biloxi’s thriving gaming industry at destinations like Palace Casino Resort or head to a Mississippi Sea Wolves game for some added excitement.

Bay St. Louis

To fully immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of Bay St. Louis, grab a coffee at the charming Mockingbird Cafe and then head west. Visitors are welcome to stop at Waveland Beach to marvel at the local avian life and then continue on to Buccaneer State Park, a scenic stretch of coastline that’s home to camping sites, disc golf, and its own 4.5-acre water park.

Courtesy of Coastal Mississippi

Moss Point

For those wishing to explore the wildest depths of the Secret Coast, the Alabama-adjacent Moss Point is an absolutely essential destination. Visitors are welcome to book an airboat tour with Gulf Coast Gator Ranch in search of native bayou wildlife, while the nearby Pascagoula River Audubon Center is a haven for seasoned birders and novice nature lovers alike.

How to Get Around

Reliable public transportation exists in the form of the Coast Transit Authority, a tri-county provider that’s been operating for nearly half a century. Yet as with most regions across the U.S. South, a rental car is most suitable for exploring the area, providing visitors with an opportunity to explore the most remote corners of the region and even expand their vacation into one of Mississippi’s neighboring states.

“A lot of people combine it with a trip to New Orleans, it kind of goes hand-in-hand with the coast,” says Guido. “Or if you’re over in Ocean Springs you could combine it with a trip to Alabama. In Hancock County, you’re only an hour from New Orleans. On the far end of the coast on the east, you’re only about fifty miles from Mobile.”

