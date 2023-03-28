I Traveled Solo to Barcelona, and This Anti-theft Backpack Gave Me Peace of Mind the Whole Time

I find planning an international trip always goes smoother when I make a checklist of what to pack. Before embarking on a solo summer trip to Barcelona to live out my Cheetah Girls fantasy, I not only starred all of the places that were must-sees (of course, I wanted to tour the famous Park Güell where they filmed the "Strut" music sequence from the 2006 Disney Channel movie and do the signature high-knee kick) but also had to plan what to wear while exploring the iconic city. Before I could channel my inner Galleria, I had to find the perfect backpack for touring Barcelona. Fortunately, a scroll through Amazon's bag offerings led me to the Cluci Travel Backpack.

Currently on sale for up to 50 percent off thanks to a special double discount, the top-rated Amazon backpack makes the ultimate travel companion with its versatile and spacious construction, which allows it to act as a daypack, everyday purse, carry-on bag, and whatever else you need it to be. And, it's stocked with plenty of thoughtful features so every trip is a breeze.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $45)

With its high-quality leather exterior and water-resistant coating, the Cluci Travel Backpack is incredibly durable and designed to be used in any weather condition. The popular bag also comes with a detachable shoulder strap, which transforms it from a traditional backpack to a shoulder bag or crossbody purse if that's more your style.

And, since it's lightweight and relatively compact, you can carry it anywhere without it taking up too much space; its 12.2-inch by 5.9-inch by 12.6-inch frame fits perfectly under plane seats, in overhead compartments on trains, in the trunk of your car, and on your lap during taxi rides. Shoppers have their choice of 43 different colors when it comes to the Cluci Travel Backpack, ensuring that you'll find the perfect hue to match your go-to gear and vacation wardrobe.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

If you're like me and decide to use it as a carry-all bag for a flight, you'll love its multi-pocketed design. Besides keeping your daily items organized, the Cluci Travel Backpack has a convenient, wide-opening main compartment, which is located in the back instead of the front, that gives you enough visibility and access for easy packing — and means that pickpockets can’t access the backpack even when it’s facing out on your back. Since traveling alone can be scary, I wanted to make sure all my items were secure at all times; the discreet back zipper gave me peace of mind during my trip that my belongings were safe from theft.

There's also a handy front zippered pocket, which is a great spot for tiny essentials like your smartphone, passport, boarding pass, headphones, portable charger, and other must-haves you'll want close as you're making your way through the airport. Inside, you'll also find two slip pockets that will help organize your other travel items — like your tablet, e-reader, books, and other sources of in-flight entertainment.

To buy: amazon.com, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

Another added perk of the Cluci Travel Backpack is that it's incredibly stylish, so much so that as I boarded the plane, everyone complimented it. After landing in Barcelona and taking a cab into the city, I couldn't believe the amount of toiletries and small items that fit inside my backpack. As soon as I checked into my hotel room and settled in, I decided to take a stroll around the city with my new trusty travel backpack in tow. Even following a few hours of walking and picking up souvenirs, it felt as if I were not carrying anything. When it was time for dinner, I took off the shoulder straps to match the outfit I'd planned. It turned heads when I stepped out in style for a solo date night and people kept asking where I got my purse. It's safe to say I'm never going anywhere without it.

But, this laudation from my fellow travelers is far from the only praise that the Cluci Travel Backpack has received; it's earned nearly 13,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer raved, "It holds so much and I love the security aspect of the zipper for the main compartment."

To buy: amazon.com, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

Chiming in, another customer wrote that "this purse is perfect" and was happy to report that "it saves my shoulders from hurting. I love it; it's very roomy inside." And, a final shopper added, "I'm not afraid to go anywhere and just be comfortable in the mindset that no one will open the zipper and get my valuables…I love everything about it."

You can definitely say that I've discovered a gem with the Cluci Travel Backpack. Add a few colors to your Amazon cart while the popular travel bag is on sale for up to 50 percent off.

