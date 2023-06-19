I Ditched My Bulky Purse for This Spacious $16 Travel Wallet That Even Has Room for My Phone

And it’s RFID-blocking for safety on the go.

Published on June 19, 2023 12:00AM EDT

Amazon Phone Wallet Tout
I have to admit, I didn’t intend to love my Cluci RFID Wristlet; I didn’t even intend to buy it. You see, I’m a professional travel writer who found myself in the market for an anti-theft backpack after realizing I  I was constantly distracted and busy wrangling my two small children while on the road (and therefore, an easy target for pickpockets). Through countless positive reviews, the backpacks from Cluci with a back zipper closer were a clear standout, and I bought a gray one. 

But that Cluci backpack came with an unexpected bonus: Thanks to an offer to save five percent by bundling multiple products into one purchase, I got an RFID wallet with my backpack. No brainer; “Add to cart.” My matching wallet and backpack arrived the next day. The anti-theft backpack was exactly what I expected: cute and hard for anyone but me to access; but to my surprise, I got more and more interested in this handy gray wristlet the more I moved into it. 

Amazon CLUCI Womens Wallet RFID Bifold Wristlet Large

Amazon

amazon.com, $16

I slid in my travel cards (Global Entry, Priority Pass, etc.), my credit cards, my membership cards, and my two IDs, and still had eight card slots left over. Too many, I thought, until I filled the extra spaces with my business cards and long-forgotten gift cards I’d been storing in my junk drawer at home. I had successfully filled all 15 card slots and the ID window, and it didn’t feel crowded or overstuffed.

Ever the traveler, I plotted out how I would use the three separate note compartments while jet-setting access the world on assignment — one for US currency, one for foreign currency and important receipts, and one for my passport. I slid my Samsung Galaxy s21 phone into one of the compartments out of curiosity, and was surprised when the wallet easily zipped closed, again, far from feeling overstuffed.

Amazon CLUCI Womens Wallet RFID Bifold Wristlet Large Opened

Amazon

amazon.com, $16

It was then I realized I could use this wallet as a purse and added a pen to the pen loop and zipped up my lip gloss into the coin pocket. I had been moving in and out of sling purses, diaper bags, and “backpurses,” for so long that I forgot how nice it was to have everything I needed in one place. Sure, I could pop my new wristlet into my new Cluci backpack, but I found myself skipping the backpack altogether and only bringing my wristlet with me when I was out without my kids. Did I mention it has a loop that attaches to the zipper so you can wear this on your wrist? 

The anti-theft RFID-blocking technology made me feel safe carrying this in crowded spaces like subways and markets where thieves can often try to steal your personal information and valuables, and keeping my phone in the wristlet instead of my back pocket was an obvious improvement, too.

Amazon CLUCI Womens Wallet RFID Bifold Wristlet Large

Amazon

amazon.com, $16

I still throw the wristlet into my diaper bag and my carry-on luggage occasionally while traveling, but mainly I use the wallet as my daily purse, whether I’m home or on the road. It’s cute enough to act as a clutch for dinners out and sturdy enough with its vegan leather construction for holding up in a beach bag.  

Having a wallet purse like the Cluci RFID Wristlet has disrupted my travel game in the best possible way (I repeat: Everything is in one place!). If you’re still shopping around, here are some great other options out there if you’re looking for a wallet that does it all … including holding your phone. 

 

More Travel Wallets at Amazon:

Timberland RFID Leather Wallet Phone Bag with Crossbody Strap

Amazon Timberland RFID Leather Wallet Phone Bag

Amazon

amazon.com, $45 (originally $50)

Peacocktion Wallet Purse with RFID Crossbody Wristlet

Amazon Peacocktion Women Wallet Purse Credit Card Holder

Amazon

amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)

Lavemi RFID Leather Travel Purse Wristlet

Amazon Lavemi Women's RFID Blocking 100% Leather Large Capacity Zip Around Wallet

Amazon

amazon.com, $26 (originally $40)

iFoxer Leather Long Wallet

Amazon iFOXER Women Leather Long Wallet

Amazon

amazon.com, $31

Coach Accordian Zip Phone Wallet Wristlet

Amazon Coach Accordian Zip Phone Wallet Wristlet

Amazon

amazon.com, $112

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Wristlet

Amazon Michael Kors Casual

Amazon

amazon.com, $158

