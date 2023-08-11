This All-inclusive Resort Is Putting Ski Vacations on Sale up to 40% Off — How to Book

It may be the middle of summer, but Club Med is thinking ahead to ski season and putting vacations on sale up to 40 percent off.

The sale, which must be booked by Oct. 12, is valid on travel through May 2024 across the all-inclusive resort’s Canadian, European, and Japanese mountain properties. And as a bonus, kids under 4 are free at select resorts.

“Ski vacations require a lot of planning and can be costly when you do it yourself,” Amelie Brouhard, the vice president marketing for North America and USA Sales, told Travel + Leisure. “At Club Med, we offer a collection of more than 20 mountain resorts across the European Alps, Japan, China and North America and our all-inclusive packages are designed to streamline that process and offer peace of mind by taking out the stress of planning for the guests, giving all-inclusive a whole new meaning for a ski vacation.

“We also realize that now is the optimal time to be thinking about winter travel as summer comes to an end and travelers begin to plan their winter and ski vacations – the Ski Getaways Sale allows our guests to book early to ensure the best value and choose the best resorts and accommodations,” Brouhard added. “Club Med allows a stress- and hassle-free ski vacation so guests can truly disconnect as soon as they arrive.”

As an all-inclusive resort, Club Med’s prices include lift passes and ski and snowboard lessons along with all the food and alcohol skiers and snowboarders want.

Travelers can book the company’s Québec Charlevoix resort, which opened as Club Med’s first-ever ski resort in Canada in 2021, starting at 40 percent off. The sale is valid on stays from Dec. 1 through April 7, 2024.

Or save up to 30 percent off a stay at one of Club Med’s Alps resorts with a stay from Nov. 26 through May 4, 2024.

Club Med is also putting its Japanese resorts on sale up to 40 percent off for stays from Dec. 1 through May 4, 2024.

Several blackout dates apply to each of these sales, including holidays.