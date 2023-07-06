Travelers and Nurses Swear by These 13 Pain-free, Cloud-like Sandals Under $50

After a long day of travel, there’s nothing like the sweet relief of recovery sandals: those cushion-y, cloud-like slides and clogs typically made of EVA and engineered with lots of cushioning, shock absorbency and arch support to ease the stress of overworked feet and joints. Podiatrists recommend them, travelers love them, and even nurses on TikTok swear by them.

As a prolific walker clocking at least 10,000 steps a day, I rely on my recovery sandals after hours of pounding the pavement. In fact, I used to practically live in Birkenstock EVA sandals, but at a certain point made the switch to a pair by Funky Monkey, pretty much the exact same thing at a lower price point. And that’s the thing about recovery sandals: they can be quite the investment. But Amazon has so many affordable versions that work just as hard and are just as stylish, but cost a fraction of the price and are available in tons of sizes and colors.

I rounded up 13 of Amazon’s best pairs of recovery sandals under $50, including my favorites — from the Ugg Sport Yeah Sandal and the classic Adidas slide — based on their features and customer reviews. Ready to be on cloud nine? Step right up.

FunkyMonkey Women's Comfort Slides

These FunkyMonkey slides come vetted by this travel writer and more than 38,000 five-star reviewers, and they’re the spitting image of Birkenstock EVA sandals. Like Birks, they have cushion-y EVA soles, a contoured footbed and that buckled double-strap design. Not only do they soothe my sore soles and ease my Achilles tendonitis, but they also go with everything, from leggings to bodycon dresses.

Better yet, they’re recommended by podiatrists, so you know they’re quality. One fan wrote, “I’m in my 30s but on my feet all day and enjoy running for exercise, so my metatarsal bones have taken a hit over the last few years. My podiatrist specifically recommended Funky Monkeys to wear as a house shoe for support.” They continued to say, “I couldn’t be more pleased. They offer a great amount of additional support at the bottom of the ball of my foot (which is where I need it the most). Not only that but they’re cute, so I’ll definitely use that as more than a house shoe.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $31)



Joomra Pillow Slippers (Unisex)

Ah, classic cloud slides: so cushiony and cute they’ve become the seriously comfy trend that refuses to go away. I’m tempted to call these the ultimate airport shoes, because if you watch people’s flying outfits as closely as I do, you’d see these Joomra pillow slippers are absolute go-tos — and they come in plenty of colors. That platform sole is more than an inch and a half thick, and in addition to all the things I love about EVA sandals, these also have a slight lip at the sole to protect your toes. “Let these slides be the ones you buy! So comfy. Got me through the airport without any blisters. Would buy them in every color,” wrote one of more than 18,000 five-star reviewers.

To buy: amazon.com, $24

Ugg Women's Sport Yeah Sandal

You know all about the famous Ugg boot, but this iconic brand has translated its comfort features into sandals, too, and the Sport Yeah is its popular recovery sandal. It has a downright marshmallow-y EVA upper that translates into a thick buoyant sole. In addition to all the support and comfort, the Sport Yeah sandal has something slides don’t: a removable ankle strap to keep them in place. “I can walk miles in these, even when plantar fasciitis flares up. The thickness in the heel is perfect for a no-impact walk on hard surfaces,” wrote a happy shopper.

To buy: amazon.com, from $30 (originally $60)

Crocs Classic Clog

Coming in hot is the myth, the legend, the original Croc Classic Clog. Crocs practically invented cloud-like comfort footwear, and these icons have it all: EVA construction, cushy soles, arch support, shock absorption, ventilation holes and an ankle strap. If you’re active and haven’t invested in a pair yet, consider these as your go-to recovery clogs. Healthcare workers have appreciated the brilliance of Crocs for ages. “The best in the biz,” wrote one of more than 451,000 five-star reviewers. “Excellent for us nurses who work and walk 12-plus hours straight.”

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $50)

Adidas Unisex-Adult Adissage Slides Sandal

The athlete’s traditional go-to recovery slide, the familiar Adidas Adissage has a responsive EVA cloudfoam sole with “massage nubs” for the ultimate comfort, and a signature bandage-style strap. Plus, it has the unmistakable Adidas logo. You can’t go wrong with this tried-and-true style, according to more than 19,000 five-star reviewers. One reviewer raved, “Simply put, [this is] one of the most comfortable pair of sandals I own. I love the little nubbies on them and how they massage my feet.” They continued to say they’re “great for traveling on airplanes and going through airport security, too.”

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $32)

Beslip Women's Orthotic Flip-Flops

I love a bargain, and I love a copycat style that keeps pace with its popular (and pricier) counterpart. That’s why, for me, it’s all about the Beslip orthotic flip-flop, which is essentially the twin of the popular Oofos recovery flip-flop (which is frequently sold out, too). The Beslip has the same shape, and its cushioned sole, almost an inch thick at its highest point, provides arch support and shock absorbency. One fan wrote, “I bought my first pair five years ago and have traveled the Galapagos, Germany, Indonesia to name a few [places], never mind my everyday use.

They are getting a little worn down so I just bought my second pair — I love them that much!”

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $22)

Cushionaire Women's Fame Recovery Cloud Slide

Prepare yourself: Cushionaire’s Fame recovery cloud slides are obsession-worthy. TikTokers say Cushionaire sandals have cured their plantar fasciitis and made their ‘pregnant feet’ so happy. An Amazon reviewer says these slides are “super comfortable for a nurse with tired feet.” And I will say these too remind me of my beloved Birkenstocks and FunkyMonkeys, but with even more squishiness and toe protection. With more than two dozen colors available, you’ll find your pair.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Bronax Pillow Slippers for Women and Men

These Amazon No. 1 best-sellers are so similar to the popular Cushionaires, it’s really a toss-up as to which you should choose. They have all the makings of a great recovery sandal and come in more than 15 colors. They’re great for post-sport comfort as well as relief from injuries and chronic pain. “I took these on my beach vacation to Mexico,” wrote a happy reviewer. “They were great on the sand and gripped to tile floors. They didn't slip or feel slippery. It felt like I was walking on pillows, especially after a long travel day.”

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $36)

Youermei Unisex Pillow Slippers

These seamless sandals are one big piece of squishy EVA with a peep-toe, and they make for a stylish cross between a slide and a clog. Fans love that they’re lightweight and supportive, and they’re best if you prefer your recovery slides not overly chunky. No seams or crevices are important for a practical reason, too: they’ll be so easy to keep clean. I like to bring my EVA shoes in the shower to give them a scrub-down. “I'm impressed they hold the structure and the bottoms are not wearing away,” one five-star reviewer noted.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Joomra Recovery Slides (Unisex)

Another pair of Joomras to make the list are these pillow-y recovery slides with an adjustable velcro strap. They have all the cushioned comfort you’d hope for and they can accommodate the swelling of your feet post-sport. “The fit is true and the comfort is immediately noticeable. It is exactly what I need for a combination of everyday use coupled with recovery, following running activities,” wrote a fan.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

KuaiLu Men’s Recovery Sandals

These recovery sandals by KuaiLu are dead ringers for the TikTok-famous Hoka Ora recovery slides. That thick, cushioned sole is responsive to your steps and provides arch support that’s similar to an orthotic. The channels on top give your feet some nice ventilation in warm weather. The KuaiLu sandals help relieve post-run ailments like muscle soreness and lactic acid buildup, too. “I recently bought some $150 Hoka tennis shoes due to the severity of my plantar fasciitis and these sandals still top them all,” wrote a happy reviewer. “I wish I could wear them to work because they are the only shoe that allows me to walk pain-free right now.”

To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $41)

Gone For a Run PR Sole Active Recovery Sandal

These aren’t your typical recovery sandal. Gone For a Run makes shoes specifically for post-run recovery, but instead of a cloud-like slide, these are more of a streamlined mesh clog. They actually massage your feet, helping to break down lactic acid, let muscles recover, improve circulation, reduce swelling, and relieve painful foot and joint conditions. “These recovery shoes are my go-to shoes after every long run. The fit is great and the footbed massages in just the right places!” wrote a jogger who left a five-star review.



To buy: amazon.com, $45

Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals (Unisex)

Attention, beach joggers and volleyball players: the SheValues Orthopedic Sandals should take the place of your standard flip-flops stat. These Oofos look-alikes have all that pillowy EVA goodness with shock absorption and arch support, plus they’re anti-skid, so you’ll have grip even on uneven or slippery surfaces. These are great for providing relief to feet swollen from the heat, too. “I just got back from a four-day trip to Vegas and we walked a total of 30 miles in four days just walking everywhere, and these sandals held up so well!” wrote a blissful shopper. “Yes that is a lot of walking, but my feet and ankles felt amazing!”

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $50)

