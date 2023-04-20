This Ohio City Will Have a Perfect View of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse — and Is Giving Away a Free Trip to See It

Entering the contest involves an interactive online game.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023
Women look at the partial solar eclipse in Glendale, California in 2017
Photo:

Ronen Tivony/Getty Images

Cleveland will be in the direct path of a total solar eclipse next year — and the Ohio city is celebrating by giving away an overnight stay to witness it.

The city launched an interactive online game where travelers can enter to win the trip. Players race through Cleveland as the sky gets progressively darker and darker, “with a mission to make it downtown before the moon totally blocks out the sun,” Destination Cleveland shared with Travel + Leisure. If they don’t make it to the finish line in time, they miss the solar eclipse.

“We launched the online racing game to build awareness and excitement for next year’s event. It’s a fun way to showcase our local science institutions and to illustrate the variety of viewing locations along the lakeshore, around the city, and in nearby parks and green space,” Nick Urig, the senior manager of PR at Destination Cleveland, told T+L. “Travelers can learn more about Cleveland as an ideal destination to catch the eclipse and the range of viewing experiences the city offers.”

To win the grand prize, players must share their score on either Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #SolarEclipseCLE by May 26.

The traveler who wins the grand prize will receive an overnight stay for up to four people at a downtown Cleveland hotel, tickets to two local attractions, a $50 gift card to a downtown restaurant, and up to four pairs of solar eclipse glasses.

Dubbed the "Great American Eclipse," this celestial event will be visible across the country on April 8, 2024, stretching from the Niagara Falls area in Canada and the U.S. to parts of Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, and more. It’s expected to first cross North America on Mexico’s Pacific coast at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, according to NASA

Cleveland is expected to experience totality — when the moon completely blocks the sun — starting at 3:13 p.m. EDT.

The city launched a website dedicated to the eclipse, complete with a countdown clock and ideas for other science-related things to do in Cleveland. To learn more, visit thisiscleveland.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
meteor shower
You Can See the 'Pink Moon,' a Meteor Shower, and a Once-in-a-decade Eclipse This April
Silhouette of ship with sails on the ocean, a SeaTrek Sailing Adventures cruise in Indonesia
The Next Great Solar Eclipse Is Just 3 Months Away, and This Cruise Is the Best Way to See It
Sunset at savannah plains in Tsavo East National Park, Kenya
5 Epic Trips You Can Plan and Book Years in Advance
The pool at Colony Palms in Palm Springs, California
Here's Why You Should Visit Greater Palm Springs in 2023
A man sits at a lounge table with a laptop
Why a $500-a-year Credit Card Might Actually Be Worth It — and How to Find the Best One for You
Bedroom at Salt Cottages with nautical decor theme
The 10 Best New Resorts in the U.S.
Total Solar Eclipse Time Lapse
Two Eclipses Are Coming to North America in the Next Few Years — Here's When and Where to See Them
The last total solar eclipse as seen from Idaho
Everything to Know About the Next 'Great American' Solar Eclipse
Aerial shot of Griffith observatory
51 Most Romantic Places in the U.S.
The Getty, Los Angeles, California
27 of the Best Museums in the U.S.
Gorgeous view of Cumberland Falls, Kentucky
The Best Waterfall in Every U.S. State
America's Best Lake Vacations: Crater Lake
25 Best Lake Vacations in the U.S.
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Aerial view of skyline downtown Houston and highway traffic at buffalo bayou park, Houston, Texas
20 Things to Do in Houston — From Rodeos to Art Museums
Chicago River Cityscape at Sunset
9 Amazing Trips to Take in the Midwest
Aerial View of the Downtown San Diego Skyline at Dusk
22 Fun Things to Do in San Diego With Kids