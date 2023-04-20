This Ohio City Will Have a Perfect View of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse — and Is Giving Away a Free Trip to See It

Cleveland will be in the direct path of a total solar eclipse next year — and the Ohio city is celebrating by giving away an overnight stay to witness it.

The city launched an interactive online game where travelers can enter to win the trip. Players race through Cleveland as the sky gets progressively darker and darker, “with a mission to make it downtown before the moon totally blocks out the sun,” Destination Cleveland shared with Travel + Leisure. If they don’t make it to the finish line in time, they miss the solar eclipse.

“We launched the online racing game to build awareness and excitement for next year’s event. It’s a fun way to showcase our local science institutions and to illustrate the variety of viewing locations along the lakeshore, around the city, and in nearby parks and green space,” Nick Urig, the senior manager of PR at Destination Cleveland, told T+L. “Travelers can learn more about Cleveland as an ideal destination to catch the eclipse and the range of viewing experiences the city offers.”

To win the grand prize, players must share their score on either Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #SolarEclipseCLE by May 26.



The traveler who wins the grand prize will receive an overnight stay for up to four people at a downtown Cleveland hotel, tickets to two local attractions, a $50 gift card to a downtown restaurant, and up to four pairs of solar eclipse glasses.



Dubbed the "Great American Eclipse," this celestial event will be visible across the country on April 8, 2024, stretching from the Niagara Falls area in Canada and the U.S. to parts of Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, and more. It’s expected to first cross North America on Mexico’s Pacific coast at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, according to NASA.

Cleveland is expected to experience totality — when the moon completely blocks the sun — starting at 3:13 p.m. EDT.

The city launched a website dedicated to the eclipse, complete with a countdown clock and ideas for other science-related things to do in Cleveland. To learn more, visit thisiscleveland.com.