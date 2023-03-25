I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Deals I’m Shopping at the Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale

Nordstrom Rack is already a hotspot for deals on stylish apparel, durable suitcases, supportive sneakers, and really anything else that may contribute to a comfortable and smooth travel experience. But when already discounted items go on sale, we can’t help but take note. Right now, the shopper-adored Clear the Rack sale from Nordstrom Rack is well underway, knocking off an extra 25 percent from items already sitting in the clearance section of the site.

For a limited time, red-price items from brands like Nike, Ugg, Tumi, and more are up to 75 percent off, and we couldn’t let this opportunity to help you score the best prices on the highest-quality gear go to waste. Whether you’re in the market for a great pair of walking shoes to take with you on your next sightseeing excursion, or a bag to fit all of your travel essentials, now is the best time to make these purchases without burning a hole in your wallet.

Below, we rounded up the 15 deals worth shopping from the major savings available at Nordstrom Rack right now. From this LeSportsac Crescent Hobo Bag which is now only $26, to the classic Nike Air 200E Sneakers that have been discounted to $75, get ready to travel in style. Don’t wait too long to shop, though — this incredible sale ends on March 26.

Abound Wynter Faux Fur Slipper

When you’re posted up at your hotel, the only thing that can make your stay feel more luxurious is a cozy pair of slippers to slide your feet into, and this faux fur option from Abound is the ultimate deal at just $6 for a limited time. Lightweight and packable, these slippers will barely take up any space in your suitcase and are easily washable after your stay so you can return home clean, refreshed, and feeling like you just left a spa retreat no matter where you stayed.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $6 (originally $15)

LeSportsac Crescent Hobo Bag

The decision of which purse you bring with you on vacation should not be taken lightly, and this spacious, easy-to-carry hobo bag from LeSportsac is an excellent option if you’re looking to bridge the gap between stylish and functional. An adjustable strap allows this bag to be worn as a shoulder tote or crossbody (which is ideal for travel), and the soft shape of the purse means it can be packed to the brim with all of your essentials. The best part? It’s only $26 right now.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $26 (originally $90)

Nike Air 200E Sneaker

Comfortable sneakers are the most important part of a balanced travel wardrobe, and if you’re on the hunt for a pair that’s both supportive and sleek, look no further than the Nike Air 200E’s which are currently on sale for $75. These shoes are excellent to wear on an evening stroll with reflective detailing to keep you safe, and a breathable woven, suede, and mesh upper make these shoes the ultimate sneaker for sightseeing and everything in between. They even boast an impressive size range from 5 to 11.5, but they’re selling out fast.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $75 (originally $125)

Asics Gel-Excite 9 Sneaker

Men’s running sneakers are also on sale right now, and this shopper-loved pair from Asics are secure, supportive, and well-equipped for you to hit the streets of any travel destination without fear of blisters or discomfort. A classic lace-up closure locks your feet in place, and a cushioned footbed is perfect for busy days running errands and touring a new city. Not to mention they’re on sale for just $29 in select colors.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $29 (originally $75)

Sarina Accessories True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds With Charging Case

Whether you’re trying to catch some rest on your lengthy flight or are simply looking to enjoy your favorite playlist while exploring a new city, a good pair of headphones are undoubtedly a travel staple. Many earbud options are pricey, but these quick-charge headphones from Sarina Accessories are easy to throw into your bag on the go for a high-quality listening experience for just $9.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $9 (originally $20)

Ugg Corvin Loafer

Uggs are firmly back in style, and its Corvin Loafers are just about the perfect pair of shoes for long travel days when you’re aiming to prioritize comfort. A rubberized sole means these shoes can be worn both indoors and outdoors, and a durable suede construction complete with cushioned arch support provide sneaky benefits to this luxurious shoe. The classic Ugg-plus wool and lyocell lining keep your feet secure and cozy, so even after spending long hours on a plane you can still channel the feeling of being home.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $38 (originally $110)

Duchamp Foldover Rubberized Backpack

Traveling with a backpack is one of the best ways to enjoy a hands-free adventure, and this foldover pack from Duchamp is the spacious, durable bag of your dreams. The rubberized finish keeps this bag in good condition throughout your travels, and ample pocket space and a breathable mesh back all add to the functionality of this backpack. Padded straps make for comfortable wear on all of your outings, and it’s even fitted with a functional sleeve on the back to slip onto your luggage handle with ease.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $33 (originally $195)

Duchamp Rubberized Sling Bag

Speaking of hands-free travel, a sling bag is a smaller yet equally as functional option for an easier vacation experience. This adjustable, water-resistant bag from Duchamp is great for everyday wear as well as traveling, and features a top-zip closure so you can easily access your passport, phone, and wallet while bustling around. An additional front zip pocket provides extra space for storage, and a mesh padded back makes this sling bag exceptionally comfortable to wear, even when it’s packed to the brim. Not to mention it contains a key ring holder so you’ll never have to fumble for your keys again.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $17 (originally $70)

Z by Zella Stella Stand Collar Sweatshirt

If you’re making the effort to enhance your travel gear, why not pay special attention to the outfit you’re going to wear on your next lengthy trip? Versatile enough to be worn from the airport to the hiking trails, this collared sweatshirt is comfortable, warm, and — best of all — only $18 right now. Coming in three stunning colors, you would be remiss not to add this sweatshirt to your cart ahead of your next vacation.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $15 (originally $33)

Caslon Solid Linen-Blend Shorts

We’re quickly approaching shorts season, and for warm weather vacations these lightweight linen shorts are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. On sale for an impressive 59 percent off, these loose-fitting, elastic-waistband shorts are comfortable, stylish, and come in five neutral colors to easily match nearly any top in your existing wardrobe. The high-rise fit is universally flattering and great for long hours of sitting, and the linen material makes them breathable and excellent for the beach, walking tours, and lengthy flights.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $20 (originally $49)

Steve Madden Blindy Large Tote Bag

You can never go wrong with a spacious tote bag acting as both your personal item and your purse for an upcoming trip, and this zip-top bag from Steven Madden is up for the job — and only $26 during this limited-time sale. A removable zip pouch is the perfect place to store your passport and other important travel documents, and ample pocket space along with comfortable straps solidify this bag as a vacation must-have.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $26 (originally $108)

Nordstrom Medium Rectangular Jewelry Box

Traveling with jewelry often ends in tangled necklaces, lost earrings, and general disarray (at least in my experience.) That’s why a spacious yet packable jewelry box is one of the best investments you can make for longer trips to be able to bring along all the pieces you need without worrying about them getting lost or damaged. For just $9 right now, the Nordstrom Medium Rectangular Jewelry Box promises to be the solution to this exact problem, and with fitted slots for your rings, a small mirror, and even hooks to hang your favorite necklaces, this functional box easily slides into your carry-on, making it your ideal travel companion.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $9 (originally $30)

Tumi Voyageur Dumont Duffel Bag

From weekend getaways to week-long adventures, a spacious duffel bag is a great way to store and transport your gear. This durable bag from Tumi contains a multitude of pockets for keeping your items safe, and a tough nylon shell ensures that this tote is built to last through whatever your next adventure may throw your way. An adjustable strap as well as two looped handles make this bag easy to carry, and a sleeve on the back of the tote slips over the telescoping handle of your checked-bag for a smoother travel experience.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $168 (originally $495)

BP. Split Neck Thermal Crop Top

Lightweight, cozy, and easily styled in numerous ways, this cropped thermal top from BP is about to become your favorite top to travel in. It’s made of a soft and sustainable organic cotton blend which brings the comfort of pajamas to a stylish top, and the waffle-texture is timeless and adds a little flare to this otherwise neutral shirt. The best part? It’s only $7 for a limited time and comes in three colors — stock up while you can!

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $7 (originally $25)

Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffel Bag

Looking for an easy-to-carry tote that’s spacious enough for a weekend of busy travel? This Leather duffel from Ted Baker is the perfect fit, and it’s on sale for an impressive $59 right now. Webbed top handles are comfortable to carry — even when your bag is packed full — and the spacious shape allows you to easily throw in everything you may need without straining for room. It even comes with a removable shoulder carry strap, providing the appealing option of hands-free travel within this timeless charcoal tote.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $59 (originally $265)

