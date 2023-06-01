These Airports Will Let Passengers Reserve a Spot in the Security Line Ahead of Time

If the record travel numbers of Memorial Day weekend proved anything, it's that the summer season will be one that requires a lot of patience, and waiting in long lines in airports.



Thankfully, biometric identity verification service Clear launched its Reserve lane in 2021. Reserve, which debuted at Orlando Airport, allows passengers that don't have a Clear membership to schedule their spot in a designated security line ahead of time.

“Reserve is a free service only available at select airports and requires booking your spot ahead of time. Reserve provides a more predictable experience than standard airport security, but it still requires you to show a TSA officer your ID to verify it's you.” Clear explains on their website.

To use the Reserve lane, passengers can select the day and window they would like to reserve their time for standard security, and display a QR code for appointment verification. The service provides a 20 minute window, so there is accommodation if you don’t make your designated appointment time, according to CLEAR’s website.



There are 19 airports around the world that participate, including Denver International Airport which just started testing the program this week.

“Travelers can now save even more time by seamlessly reserving their spot in the security line,” CLEAR’s Executive Vice President of Operations Kasra Moshkani said in a statement to Travel + Leisure. “From Clear Plus to Bag Drop to this new Reserve lane, DEN has been an incredible partner and innovator as we introduce and test new products that transform the traveler experience together.”

Reserve — which is most helpful for passengers who have neither Clear nor TSA PreCheck — is also the following airports in the United States:

Los Angeles International Airport

Minneapolis Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

Orlando International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

For international travelers, where Reserve may be extra helpful due to lack of TSA Precheck, it is available at: