These Airports Will Let Passengers Reserve a Spot in the Security Line Ahead of Time

And it's free.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta
Published on June 1, 2023
Travelers head toward their gates after passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Denver International Airport
Photo:

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

If the record travel numbers of Memorial Day weekend proved anything, it's that the summer season will be one that requires a lot of patience, and waiting in long lines in airports.

Thankfully, biometric identity verification service Clear launched its Reserve lane in 2021. Reserve, which debuted at Orlando Airport, allows passengers that don't have a Clear membership to schedule their spot in a designated security line ahead of time.

“Reserve is a free service only available at select airports and requires booking your spot ahead of time. Reserve provides a more predictable experience than standard airport security, but it still requires you to show a TSA officer your ID to verify it's you.” Clear explains on their website.

To use the Reserve lane, passengers can select the day and window they would like to reserve their time for standard security, and display a QR code for appointment verification. The service provides a 20 minute window, so there is accommodation if you don’t make your designated appointment time, according to CLEAR’s website. 

There are 19 airports around the world that participate, including Denver International Airport which just started testing the program this week.

“Travelers can now save even more time by seamlessly reserving their spot in the security line,” CLEAR’s Executive Vice President of Operations Kasra Moshkani said in a statement to Travel + Leisure. “From Clear Plus to Bag Drop to this new Reserve lane, DEN has been an incredible partner and innovator as we introduce and test new products that transform the traveler experience together.”

Reserve — which is most helpful for passengers who have neither Clear nor TSA PreCheck — is also the following airports in the United States:

  • Los Angeles International Airport
  • Minneapolis Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport
  • Newark Liberty International Airport
  • Orlando International Airport
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

For international travelers, where Reserve may be extra helpful due to lack of TSA Precheck, it is available at:

  • Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
  • Berlin Airport (BER Runway)
  • Calgary International Airport
  • Edmonton International Airport
  • Frankfurt Airport
  • Hannover Airport
  • Montréal–Trudeau International Airport
  • Keflavík International Airport
  • Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport
  • Toronto Pearson International Airport
  • Vancouver International Airport
