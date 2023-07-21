Travelers Say These Best-selling Walking Sandals Are Comfortable ‘Right Out of the Box’ — and They’re Half Off

They even have more than 66,600 five-star ratings at Amazon.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on July 21, 2023

Travel sandals
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

The nature of traveling is spending long hours on your feet, but even once you arrive at your destination you may have a slew of activities planned that require a pair of comfortable, supportive shoes to keep you feeling fresh throughout the day. The blistering summer heat will likely leave you uninclined to slide into a restrictive pair of sneakers, but there’s one pair of sandals that promise to check all the necessary boxes while leaving your feet open to the fresh air: the Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Sandals.

Well-cushioned, breathable, and most importantly, comfortable, these cloud-like sandals are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 50 percent off in preparation for your summer agenda. While Prime Day may be over, this significant sale proves that there are more deals to be had before the summer is out, and these sandals fall at the top of the list. 

Amazon Clarks Women's Breeze Sea

Amazon

These best-selling sandals are the most supportive, neutral shoes you could pack to wear during your travels, and the lightweight synthetic material and durable thermoplastic rubber sole ensures they’ll last for years to come. The shoe is designed with an adjustable closure on the strap which helps you get the most secure fit, and the toe post is made of a soft textile to eliminate discomfort.

It’s the midsole of this shoe, however, which has garnered more than 66,600 five-star ratings at Amazon for the impressive support and astounding cushioning. In fact, the shoe is fitted with an EVA midsole that effectively absorbs shock from every step, as well as a high density foam that gives you enough relief to enjoy a long day on your feet. A third layer of support in the midsole adds bounce with every step for a truly unique wearing experience. Sizes also range from 5 to 12, so you should have no issue finding your best fit.

Amazon Clarks Women's Breeze Sea

Amazon

Travelers have dubbed these shoes their “favorite walking sandals” for both vacation and everyday life, with one shopper explaining that after depending on these sandals as their primary shoe during travel, their “feet felt great at the end of the day.” They also noted that “even post-vacation” these shoes have become their “new favorite summer sandals.” Another customer raved that the shoes are so comfortable “right out of the box,” adding that they “pack well for traveling or a day at the beach.”

If you struggle with foot pain, take it from this shopper who revealed that even with plantar fasciitis, these sandals feel like “walking on a cloud.” They shared that they wore them “on a cruise and on walking tours in Jamaica and [the] Bahamas,” and they quickly became their “go-to shoes.” In fact, they even went as far as to dub them the “most comfortable sandal” they have “ever worn.”

Amazon Clarks Women's Breeze Sea

Amazon

Comfort should be the first priority when selecting a pair of shoes to accompany you on vacation, and after earning the spot as No. 1 best-seller in women’s flip-flops at Amazon, it’s safe to say that the Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Sandals are well-suited for the task at hand. Right now, the traveler-approved shoe is on sale for up to 50 percent off, so your hunt for the perfect pair of sandals can finally come to a close ahead of your remaining summer travels.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28. 

