We Found Reese Witherspoon's Effortless Paris Vacation Look at Amazon for As Little As $23

Year after year, Reese Witherspoon has effortlessly maintained her status as America’s Sweetheart, and her timeless style is yet another thing that has not changed since she first rose to fame in 2001 with Legally Blonde. That’s why the actress is a great source of outfit inspiration for summer travel — especially since Witherspoon has been known to rely on high-quality basics that create classic, breathable outfits that are easy to recreate.

Most recently, the A-lister took to Instagram to share her elegant style on a trip to Paris, with one staple item standing out: a crisp, white T-shirt. Right now, the Cicy Bell Short Sleeve Crewneck (which is the spitting image of Witherspoon’s own top), is on sale at Amazon for just $23, so you can have everything you need to build your Parisian wardrobe from the ground up.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $36)

This stretchy, lightweight top is made with a smooth blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, resulting in the perfect, breezy T-shirt for summer. Not only is it ultra-soft and comfortable to wear, but the lighter color will also help to reduce the appearance of sweat — even if you’re rushing around on a tour of a new city in the sweltering summer heat.

The crewneck design and loose fit makes the tee effortlessly flattering, and the shirt is even available in 21 stunning colors if you’re on the hunt for a collection of basic tees to overhaul your travel wardrobe this season. Sizing also ranges from S to XXL, with the stretch on this material making the top well-fitting to a wide range of body types. And while white T-shirts can sometimes be see-through, this top is thick enough to keep you covered and comfortable all day long.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $36)

Looking to nail Reese Witherspoon’s Paris-inspired style? Well, shoppers can confirm that this white T-shirt is the perfect base to work off of. One customer points to the breathable material as the highlight of the top, explaining that the lightweight fabric doesn’t make them “too warm,” and even notes that you can “dress it up or wear it with jeans and sandals summer,” much like Witherspoon opted to do.

Meanwhile, another shopper raved that the top is “pajama-soft,” yet “not see-through at all,” and referred to the fit as “neither baggy, nor short, nor too long.” By all accounts, your hunt for a new staple in your wardrobe is over, as one customer asserted that this is the “perfect” T-shirt, and the cap sleeves “make the T-shirt [dressier] than just a regular T-shirt.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $36)

Parisian style is one of the most sought-after looks to channel, and Reese Witherspoon executes her vacation style perfectly with a loose-fitting yet endlessly flattering white T-shirt, paired with jeans and a stylish crossbody bag. The Cicy Bell Short Sleeve Crewneck is nearly identical to Witherspoon’s own white shirt, and while it’s on sale for just $23 is the perfect time to prioritize the basics in your wardrobe that will allow you to create wearable, effortless looks all summer long.

More White T-shirts at Amazon

Jescakoo Crewneck Top

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $24)

The Drop Sydney Short-sleeve Cropped T-shirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Xieerduo T-shirt with Pocket

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $23)

Amoretu V-neck Shirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $36)

Miholl Short Sleeve V-neck Shirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $29)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.