This Passport Expediting Service Will Send You a New One in Up to 3 Days — or Give You Your Money Back

CIBTvisas is offering a money back guarantee on its expediting fee if they can't turn your passport around in time.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on August 16, 2023
An illustration of a suitcase with a passport in the pocket
Photo:

Mehroz Kapadia/Travel + Leisure

As overwhelming demand for new or renewed passports leave travelers scrambling ahead of their international travel plans, third party companies have come into play.

CIBTvisas, a passport company that initially serviced corporate clients or business travelers, has turned to leisure travelers in post-pandemic times as the State Department has been flooded with applications.

Specifically, for travelers who applied for passports on or after March 24, 2023, the current processing time for routine passport applications is 10 to 13 weeks, and 7 to 9 weeks with the expedited service, according to the US Department of State

The company, which has been in business for over 30 years, is not only promising to expedite a traveler's passport in up to 1-3 days but will waive its processing fee in the event they're unable to turn the document around in time.

"With demand for passports rising and processing times reaching as long as 13 weeks, we decided to add the new satisfaction guarantee to our passport services as an extra level of assurance and peace of mind to what can be a stressful process for many travelers,”  CIBTvisas’s President and CEO Marc Kaplan shared in a statement to Travel + Leisure. 

Fees can range from $199 to $999 depending on a traveler's needs, CIBT Visas noted to T+L. The company's expediting fee does not include that of the government's.

The expediting agency also recommends spending time and researching the specific visa and travel document needs for multi-country trips, as the requirements can change from year to year. A spokesperson for CIBTvisas noted to T+L that customers can contact the company directly to utilize the money-back guarantee. 

In July, the United States Department of State kicked off a summer road-trip of sorts, by hosting special “Passport Acceptance” events in various libraries and community centers around the US. The State Department expanded the schedule to include new events in California, Colorado, Georgia, New Jersey, Texas, and others. 

