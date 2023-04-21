Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating This Historic Texas Hotel for Their 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff

A historic building in Waco, Texas is being converted into a hotel.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Published on April 21, 2023
Rendering of the exterior view of Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas
Photo:

Courtesy of AJ Capital

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back to renovating Waco, Texas properties — only this time, it’s one you can sleep in too. 

The Gaines’ announced their new six-episode show set to air on the Magnolia Network: Fixer Upper: The Hotel. The series will follow their adventures as they renovate the historic Grand Karem Shrine building, turning it into a charming new accommodation called Hotel 1928 — named in honor of the year the building was originally constructed. 

The hotel is scheduled to welcome guests in October.

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration, and home,” the couple shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. “We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

According to People, the new hotel will be just a short walk away from the couple's famed Magnolia Market, making it an ideal spot for fans of the couple and their various shows. 

The hotel will include 33 guest rooms split across four floors and will come with a signature restaurant, event space, a ballroom, and a rooftop terrace to take in the views. 

And even though the duo has plenty of experience with renovations, as the preview for the show teases, nothing is as easy as it seems. "I think Jo and I are out of our element to some extent, but I think we're up for the challenge," Chip Gaines says, while Joanna Gaines adds, "We've got some work to do."

This isn't the Gaines' first step in the hospitality sector: The couple runs Magnolia Hillcrest Estate on Airbnb. The five-bedroom home can comfortably sleep up to 12 guests and has a full kitchen, a play cottage for children, and a gated entrance for privacy. Those staying at the Airbnb also get a few other Magnolia perks, including a welcome assortment of cupcakes from the Silos Baking Co. and a 25% discount card to Magnolia Market, which sits just a 15-minute drive away. 

To learn more about Hotel 1928, visit thehotel1928.com.

