China to Once Again Welcome International Tourists — What to Know Before Going

China will start issuing tourist visas on Wednesday, and areas that do not require visas will be open to all travelers.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023
Tourists take photos under a 500-year-old ancient magnolia tree in full bloom at Faxi Temple in Hangzhou, China
Photo:

VCG/VCG/Getty Images

China will once again begin issuing international tourist visas this week, opening one of the strictest borders in the world for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe.

The country will resume issuing visas on Wednesday for the first time in three years, Reuters reported. Travelers who already had a visa that was issued before March 28, 2020, will also be able to enter the country as long as that visa hasn’t expired.

In addition, visa-free entry will resume in areas that didn’t require a visa before the pandemic, including on cruise ships passing through the Shanghai port, the wire service noted.

China, which first eliminated quarantine for international arrivals in January, will still require visitors to take a COVID-19 test 48 hours before their departure and input those results into their customs health declaration forms, CNN reported.

The opening comes months after Hong Kong started easing travel restrictions for international visitors. Currently, travelers to Hong Kong are required to undergo a rapid antigen test, which can be self-administered within 24 hours of their departure, or undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of their departure, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The opening also comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its rule that required air passengers from China, Hong Kong, and Macau to show a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery before boarding a flight to the United States. The rule had initially been put in place in January amid a surge in COVID-19 cases there.

International foreign travelers who fly to the U.S. are still required to show proof of being fully vaccinated before coming, according to the CDC.

While tourism can begin to resume, the Department of State has issued a “Level 3” travel alert for China, urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to the country “due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
People scan health QR code with LeaveHomeSafe app on their smartphone at the entrance of a restaurant amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Lifts More COVID-19 Travel Restrictions — What to Know
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Tourists in China
CDC Advises U.S. Travelers to 'Reconsider Travel' to China Following January Quarantine Lift
passport facemask
Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
Hong Kong
Hong Kong to Ease Pandemic-era Travel Rules Next Week
Lisbon, Portugal
A Country-by-country Guide to COVID-19 Entry Requirements in Europe
The Diamond Princess cruise ship at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port
Japan to Welcome Cruise Ships Back after More than 2 Years — What to Know
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Tourists walking around Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok, Thailand.
Thailand to Eliminate All Pandemic-related Travel Restrictions This Week — What to Know
People walks in front of the Hong Kong Skyline at Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade in Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong Eases Visiting Rules for Tour Groups — Here’s How
The vortex waterfall feature surrounded by greenery in the Singapore airport
How Singapore Became the Aviation Hub of Asia — and Why It Matters to You
Visitors walk on the Ninenzaka slope in Kyoto, Japan,
Japan Is Making It Easier for Tour Groups to Visit — Here's How
Canada
Canada to Drop All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions on Oct. 1 — What to Know
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan in Bali, Indonesia
Where Americans Can Travel in Asia — A Country-by-country Guide
Tourists walk on the Huc Bridge over Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hano
Vietnam Lifts Quarantine, Opens Borders to the World