This $18 Hack Doubles the Outfits You Can Wear on Vacation — Without Having to Pack Extra Clothes

It's no wonder shoppers call it the "perfect travel accessory."

By Emily Belfiore
Published on August 6, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This $18 Hack Doubles the Outfits You Can Wear on Vacation â Without Having to Pack Extra Clothes Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Packing for a long trip is an art form; you have to be strategic with your choices to save space in your suitcase while still ensuring that there’s an outfit for each day of your vacation. Not to mention, you’ll want each piece to be interchangeable for more look opportunities. But still, even the most expert packers still run into outfit fatigue towards the end of their trips. If you need help sprucing up what’s in your carry-on, Amazon shoppers recommend bringing the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono along.

Currently on sale for 23 percent off, the best-selling kimono adds instant flair to your favorite travel outfits with its elegant draped silhouette and stunning floral print. Similar to a cardigan or blazer, it’s easy to layer on top of blouses, tank tops, T-shirts, and dresses, only it won’t make you overheat or feel bulky. Its lightweight and breathable construction is incredibly breezy, and it even protects your shoulders and arms from the sun. 

Amazon Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono

Amazon

But, what really makes the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono a travel must-have is its versatility. It's basically a wardrobe chameleon that's able to pair well with anything. In fact, you might even say that it makes your favorite pieces look better. It can easily be dressed up or down depending on what's on your itinerary, and it also comes in handy as a swim cover-up and a stylish wrap to bring on the plane. 

Since it's so lightweight, it hardly takes up any room in your suitcase. So, you can pack it with peace of mind knowing that it won't weigh you down or take space away from your other clothes, accessories, and travel essentials. And, if you're out and about, you can easily stuff it into your tote bag or backpack. The same goes for your personal bag when you're on a flight, train ride, or road trip; it'll always be ready when you need it — and it shows up wrinkle-free every time, according to reviewers. 

Amazon Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono

Amazon

It's not hard to see why the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono has a whopping 37,000-plus five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom are travelers. One customer shared, "This kimono cardigan is the perfect way to change a basic outfit into something special. It can go dressy or casual and is perfect for a capsule travel wardrobe because it is so lightweight." 

Similarly, a second reviewer added, "The airiness is like wearing nothing while elevating your outfit and providing just enough warmth in a chilly room or outdoors on a breezy evening," and another traveler wrote, "What I love about this most is that it is a perfect travel accessory...it takes up a tiny amount of room (with no added weight) in a suitcase and can convert day wear to evening wear in a matter of seconds. I now own five." Even if you're not traveling, one shopper noted that the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono's tropical-inspired prints will transport you to your favorite destination: "It reminds me of being on vacation!" 

Amazon Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono

Amazon

So, what are you waiting for? Grab the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono while it's only $18 at Amazon, especially if you're getting ready for a trip. For even more vacation outfit inspiration, keep scrolling to see the other stunning blouses that you can get at Amazon. 

More Travel Clothes at Amazon:

Neineiwu Three Quarter-Sleeve Chiffon Blouse

Amazon Neineiwu Womens Casual Scoop Neck Loose Top

Amazon

Dokotoo Cowl Neck Chiffon Blouse

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Blouses and Tops Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirts and Tops

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse

Amazon

Saukole Short Petal Sleeve Top

Amazon Women's Casual Dressy Short Petal Sleeve Shirts Pleated Fashion Front Key Hole Scoop Neck Floral Print Loose Fit Tops

Amazon

At the time of publishing the price started at $18. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Target Vera Bradley Travel Duffel Sale Tout
This ‘Durable and Lightweight’ Travel Duffel Holds 2 Weeks’ Worth of Essentials, and It’s on Sale at Target
15 Plane-Friendly Shoes You Can Easily Slip On and Off tout
15 Comfortable, Pain-free Shoes That Are Easy to Slip on and Off During Travel
Carry-On Bags Tout
The Roomy Duffel Bag I’ve Taken All Over the World Makes a Better Carry-on Than a Suitcase
Related Articles
Fashion Item Roundup: Lightweight/Breezy Shirts and Blouses Tout
12 Flowy Summer Tops That Go With Everything and Won’t Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — From Just $17
South of France in a Carry-On Tout
I’m Spending 3 Weeks in the South of France With Just a Carry-on — Here’s What I’m Packing
Farm Rio End-of-Summer Sale tout
Farm Rio Is Having a Blowout Summer Sale — Dresses, Skirts, and More Are Up to 50% Off
Weekly Deal Roundup: Clothing Outlet Deals
This Secret Amazon Outlet Store Is Having a Massive Sale on Summer Clothes — Up to 50% Off
Comfy T-Shirt Dresses Under $30 Tout
10 No-fuss T-shirt Dresses at Amazon That Are Under $30 and Perfect for the Blistering Heat
Linen Coverall Shorts Tout
Shoppers Love These Best-selling Overalls That Can Be 'Dressed Up or Down’ — and They’re Only $24
Breathable beach cover-up One-off Tout
The Breezy, Wrinkle-free Cover-up That Vacationers Call a Great ‘Grab-and-go’ Outfit Is Under $25 Now
I Wore This Easy Slip Dress All Over Mexico City and It's Now on Major Sale Tout
This One-and-done Midi Dress Is My Go-to Easy Travel Outfit — and It’s Under $60 Right Now
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Buys tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals Keep Getting Bigger — Shop the 16 Best Last-minute Finds Starting at $33
Vera Bradley Duffel Bag Tout
This Spacious Carry-on Duffel Is the ‘Perfect Travel Bag’ — and It’s 50% Off at Amazon
composite of the Ultimate Greece Packing List showing scotch and soda Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Knitted pointelle V-neck midi dress, banana republic 7" EASY SHORT, dagne dover VIDA COTTON TOTE BAG, Clarks Women's Breeze Sea and EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter on a water background
The Ultimate Greece Packing List
Amazon BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless
This Comfy, Wrinkle-free Amazon Dress Has a 'Magical' Waist-snatching Fit — and It's $27 Right Now
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off â but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop Tout
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off — but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop
Nordstromâs Anniversary Sale Is Almost OverâShop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Comfy Sneakers, Carry-on Luggage, Flowy Dresses, and More Up to 50% Off
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack’s Huge Sale Has Comfy Clothing So Deeply Discounted, We Thought It Was a Typo — Up to 91% Off
ANRABESS Jumpsuit Tout
This Flowy Jumpsuit Is Going to Be Your New Favorite Travel Outfit — and It's Only $27 Right Now