This $18 Hack Doubles the Outfits You Can Wear on Vacation — Without Having to Pack Extra Clothes

Packing for a long trip is an art form; you have to be strategic with your choices to save space in your suitcase while still ensuring that there’s an outfit for each day of your vacation. Not to mention, you’ll want each piece to be interchangeable for more look opportunities. But still, even the most expert packers still run into outfit fatigue towards the end of their trips. If you need help sprucing up what’s in your carry-on, Amazon shoppers recommend bringing the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono along.

Currently on sale for 23 percent off, the best-selling kimono adds instant flair to your favorite travel outfits with its elegant draped silhouette and stunning floral print. Similar to a cardigan or blazer, it’s easy to layer on top of blouses, tank tops, T-shirts, and dresses, only it won’t make you overheat or feel bulky. Its lightweight and breathable construction is incredibly breezy, and it even protects your shoulders and arms from the sun.

But, what really makes the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono a travel must-have is its versatility. It's basically a wardrobe chameleon that's able to pair well with anything. In fact, you might even say that it makes your favorite pieces look better. It can easily be dressed up or down depending on what's on your itinerary, and it also comes in handy as a swim cover-up and a stylish wrap to bring on the plane.

Since it's so lightweight, it hardly takes up any room in your suitcase. So, you can pack it with peace of mind knowing that it won't weigh you down or take space away from your other clothes, accessories, and travel essentials. And, if you're out and about, you can easily stuff it into your tote bag or backpack. The same goes for your personal bag when you're on a flight, train ride, or road trip; it'll always be ready when you need it — and it shows up wrinkle-free every time, according to reviewers.

It's not hard to see why the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono has a whopping 37,000-plus five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom are travelers. One customer shared, "This kimono cardigan is the perfect way to change a basic outfit into something special. It can go dressy or casual and is perfect for a capsule travel wardrobe because it is so lightweight."

Similarly, a second reviewer added, "The airiness is like wearing nothing while elevating your outfit and providing just enough warmth in a chilly room or outdoors on a breezy evening," and another traveler wrote, "What I love about this most is that it is a perfect travel accessory...it takes up a tiny amount of room (with no added weight) in a suitcase and can convert day wear to evening wear in a matter of seconds. I now own five." Even if you're not traveling, one shopper noted that the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono's tropical-inspired prints will transport you to your favorite destination: "It reminds me of being on vacation!"

So, what are you waiting for? Grab the Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono while it's only $18 at Amazon, especially if you're getting ready for a trip. For even more vacation outfit inspiration, keep scrolling to see the other stunning blouses that you can get at Amazon.

