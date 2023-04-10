Best Products Luggage + Bags Every Checked Suitcase We've Ever Tested By Travel + Leisure Editors Travel + Leisure Editors Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Reviews How We Test Checked Luggage We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Travel and Leisure / Jhett Thompson We regularly test luggage in our New York City lab and out in the world on our trips to find the best options for you. For every test, we adhere to the same rigorous methodology to ensure that each bag — regardless of brand or price point — is evaluated the same. Every checked suitcase we've tested is listed below, sorted from our highest rated down to the lowest. For more on how we determine these ratings, read about how we test checked luggage. T+L Testing, By the Numbers Carry-on Suitcases Tested to Date: 27Brands Tested: Amazon Basics, Arlo, Away, Beis, Briggs & Riley, Calpak, Delsey Paris, Eagle Creek, July, Kenneth Cole, Monos, Nomatic, Paravel, Patagonia, Rimowa, Roam, Samsonite, SwissTech, Travelpro, TumiPrice Ranges of Suitcases: $112 to $1,195Be sure to check back, as we'll update this page as we test more. The 11 Best Checked Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Office Depot Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $310 Weight 11.5 pounds Dimensions 28 x 19.75 x 12.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 28-Inch Hardside Suitcase 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstromrack.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $130 Weight 9.8 pounds Dimensions 29.8 x 20.5 x 11.75 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, ABS SwissTech Executive 29-Inch Softside Luggage 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Price $129 Weight 10.9 pounds Dimensions 29 x 19 x 10.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside, Nylon fabric Travelpro Platinum Elite Large Check-In Expandable Hardside Spinner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $470 Weight 12.1 pounds Dimensions 30 x 18 x 13.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Briggs & Riley ZDX Upright Rolling Duffel Bag 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Briggs-riley.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $499 Weight 8.6 pounds Dimensions 27 x 15 x 15 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Duffle, Woven nylon Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Spinner Luggage 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Price $254 Weight 10.4 pounds Dimensions 29 x 19.5 x 12.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Roam The Check-in 4.6 Roam View On Roamluggage.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $595 Weight 9.3 pounds Dimensions 26 x 17.5 x 10.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Tumi Alpha 3 Short Trip Expandable Packing Case 4.6 Tumi View On Amazon View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $1,195.00 Weight 15.5 pounds Dimensions 26 x 19 x 13 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside, Ballistic nylon Travelpro Platinum Elite 29-Inch Expandable Spinner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $470 Weight 12 pounds Dimensions 32.50 x 21 x 13.25 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside, Nylon Arlo Skye The Zipper Check-In Large 4.6 Arlo Skye View On Arloskye.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.8/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 4/5 Price $450 Weight 11 pounds Dimensions 30 x 20 x 12 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Briggs & Riley Baseline Expandable Spinner 4.4 Courtesy of Briggs & Riley View On Briggs-riley.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $799 Weight 13.3 pounds Dimensions 26 x 18 x 12 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside, Nylon fabric Samsonite Eco Advance Large Spinner 4.4 Samsonite View On Ebags.com View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $300 Weight 10.5 pounds Dimensions 30 × 19 × 13 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside, Polyester Beis The 29-Inch Large Check-in Roller 4.4 Beis View On Beistravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $298 Weight 12.1 pounds Dimensions 30.5 x 8.75 x 12 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate PVC Briggs & Riley Sympatico Hardside Luggage 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Briggs-riley.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $769 Weight 13.6 pounds Dimensions 30 x 20 x 12 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Paravel Aviator Grand 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tourparavel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.7/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 4/5 Price $475 Weight 11.8 pounds Dimensions 28 x 18.25 x 11 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate July 26-Inch Checked Bag 4.3 July View On July.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 3.5/5 Value 4/5 Price $325 Weight 8.3 lbs Dimensions 26 x 18.75 x 11 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Monos Check-in Large 4.3 Monos View On Monos.com Our Ratings Capacity 3.8/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $428 Weight 10.3 pounds Dimensions 30 × 21 × 11 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Amazon Basics 26-Inch Hardside Spinner 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $112 Weight 8.5 pounds Dimensions 11.4 x 18.3 x 26.7 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, ABS Calpak Ambeur Large Luggage 4.2 Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 3/5 Value 3/5 Price $275 Weight 10.3 pounds Dimensions 30 x 19 x 12 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate/ABS Travelpro 19-Inch Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage 4.2 View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 5/5 Price $250 Weight 8.5 pounds Dimensions 29 x 20.5 x 8.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside, Away The Large Flex 4 Away View On Awaytravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $425 Weight 12 pounds Dimensions 29 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Eagle Creek 130L Cargo Hauler 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 4/5 Value 4/5 Price $199 Weight 4.8 pounds Dimensions 34 x 13.75 x 15 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Duffel, Polyester Nomatic Check-In 4 Nomatic View On Nomatic.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $600 Weight 12.5 pounds Dimensions 29 x 18.5 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag 100L 4 Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com View On Patagonia.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $419 Weight 9.49 pounds Dimensions 32.6 x 16 x 13.7 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Duffel, Polyester Rimowa Essential Check-In L 3.8 Rimowa View On Rimowa.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.8/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 3/5 Value 2/5 Price $1,125 Weight 9.7 pounds Dimensions 30.6 x 20.5 x 11.1 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 3.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3.5/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 3/5 Value 4/5 Price $139 Weight 10.4 pounds Dimensions 26.5” x 17.75” x 11.75” Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate How We Test Checked Luggage Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik Travel + Leisure / Vicky Wasik Every luggage test we do follows a consistent and rigorous methodology. We start by interviewing relevant experts in the industry — manufacturers, products designers, brand reps, and even pilots and flight attendants — to get their take on what to look for in luggage. Using those expert tips, we then do extensive internet research to find the top rated luggage items on the market, taking into consideration a variety of brands and price points, and we purchase those for our tests. During testing, we start by noting any initial observations we like or don't like about it, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more. Then, we weigh and measure each bag — every ounce counts when it could save you money in overweight baggage fees, especially with checked luggage! Next, we pack the suitcases with clothing, shoes, toiletries, cosmetics, and a few breakable souvenirs to evaluate the capacity and organizational features of the suitcase. Then, to test how well they maneuver, we roll them across various surfaces, such as concrete floors, carpet, and cobblestone streets. Lastly, we test their durability by throwing them off of high surfaces and striking them with baseball bats to mimic the damage a bag might receive once it leaves your hands and is thrust from conveyer belt to cargo hold and more. At the end, we analyze all insights and data to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles Every Carry-on Luggage Item We've Tested The 11 Best Affordable Luggage Pieces of 2023 Amazon Is Having a Massive Flash Sale on Luggage That Flight Attendants and Pilots Love — Save Up to 64% The 10 Best Luxury Luggage Sets of 2023 The 9 Best Luggage Brands of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The 11 Best Checked Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners The 9 Best Luggage Sets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The 7 Best Softside Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The 10 Best Luggage Pieces for International Travel of 2023 The 12 Best Hardside Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The 12 Best Rolling Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Prime Members Can Score Up to 65% Off Travel Gear This Weekend — Here Are the 10 Best Deals From $6 The 13 Best Lightweight Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The 8 Best Underseat Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies