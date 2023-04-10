Every Checked Suitcase We've Ever Tested

Published on April 10, 2023

Checked Luggage

Travel and Leisure / Jhett Thompson

We regularly test luggage in our New York City lab and out in the world on our trips to find the best options for you. For every test, we adhere to the same rigorous methodology to ensure that each bag — regardless of brand or price point — is evaluated the same.

Every checked suitcase we've tested is listed below, sorted from our highest rated down to the lowest. For more on how we determine these ratings, read about how we test checked luggage.

T+L Testing, By the Numbers


Carry-on Suitcases Tested to Date: 27

Brands Tested: Amazon Basics, Arlo, Away, Beis, Briggs & Riley, Calpak, Delsey Paris, Eagle Creek, July, Kenneth Cole, Monos, Nomatic, Paravel, Patagonia, Rimowa, Roam, Samsonite, SwissTech, Travelpro, Tumi

Price Ranges of Suitcases: $112 to $1,195

Be sure to check back, as we'll update this page as we test more.

The 11 Best Checked Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels

4.8
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Charcoal

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Office Depot
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $310
Weight 11.5 pounds
Dimensions 28 x 19.75 x 12.5 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 28-Inch Hardside Suitcase

4.8
Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 28-Inch Hardside Suitcase

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Nordstromrack.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $130
Weight 9.8 pounds
Dimensions 29.8 x 20.5 x 11.75 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, ABS

SwissTech Executive 29-Inch Softside Luggage

4.8
SwissTech Executive 29&quot; 8-Wheel Softside Luggage, Black

Walmart
View On Walmart
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $129
Weight 10.9 pounds
Dimensions 29 x 19 x 10.5 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside, Nylon fabric

Travelpro Platinum Elite Large Check-In Expandable Hardside Spinner

4.8
Travelpro Platinum Elite Large Check-In Expandable Hardside Spinner

 Amazon
View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Travelpro.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $470
Weight 12.1 pounds
Dimensions 30 x 18 x 13.5 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Briggs & Riley ZDX Upright Rolling Duffel Bag

4.7
Briggs &amp; Riley ZDX Upright Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Briggs-riley.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $499
Weight 8.6 pounds
Dimensions 27 x 15 x 15 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 2
Shell Type Duffle, Woven nylon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Spinner Luggage

4.7
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Spinner Luggage

 Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $254
Weight 10.4 pounds
Dimensions 29 x 19.5 x 12.5 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Roam The Check-in

4.6
Roam The Check-in

Roam
View On Roamluggage.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $595
Weight 9.3 pounds
Dimensions 26 x 17.5 x 10.5 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Tumi Alpha 3 Short Trip Expandable Packing Case

4.6
Tumi Alpha 3 Short Trip Expandable Packing Case

Tumi
View On Amazon View On Tumi.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $1,195.00
Weight 15.5 pounds
Dimensions 26 x 19 x 13 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside, Ballistic nylon

Travelpro Platinum Elite 29-Inch Expandable Spinner

4.6
Travelpro Platinum Elite 29-inch Expandable Spinner

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $470
Weight 12 pounds
Dimensions  32.50 x 21 x 13.25 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside, Nylon

Arlo Skye The Zipper Check-In Large

4.6
Arlo Skye The Zipper Check-In Large

Arlo Skye
View On Arloskye.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.8/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $450
Weight 11 pounds
Dimensions 30 x 20 x 12 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Briggs & Riley Baseline Expandable Spinner

4.4
Briggs &amp; Riley Baseline Medium Expandable Spinner

Courtesy of Briggs & Riley
View On Briggs-riley.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $799
Weight 13.3 pounds
Dimensions 26 x 18 x 12 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart  No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside, Nylon fabric 

Samsonite Eco Advance Large Spinner

4.4
Samsonite Eco Advance Large Spinner

Samsonite
View On Ebags.com View On Samsonite.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $300
Weight 10.5 pounds
Dimensions 30 × 19 × 13 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside, Polyester

Beis The 29-Inch Large Check-in Roller

4.4
Beis The 29&quot; Large Check-In Roller

Beis
View On Beistravel.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $298
Weight 12.1 pounds
Dimensions 30.5 x  8.75 x 12 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate PVC

Briggs & Riley Sympatico Hardside Luggage

4.4
Briggs &amp; Riley Sympatico Hardside Luggage

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Briggs-riley.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $769
Weight 13.6 pounds
Dimensions 30 x 20 x 12 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Paravel Aviator Grand

4.3
Paravel Aviator Grand

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Tourparavel.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.7/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $475
Weight 11.8 pounds
Dimensions 28 x 18.25 x 11 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

July 26-Inch Checked Bag

4.3
July 26-Inch Checked Bag, Charcoal

July
View On July.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    3.5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $325
Weight 8.3 lbs
Dimensions 26 x 18.75 x 11 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Monos Check-in Large

4.3
Monos Check-in Large

Monos
View On Monos.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3.8/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $428
Weight 10.3 pounds
Dimensions 30 × 21 × 11 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Amazon Basics 26-Inch Hardside Spinner

4.2
Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner Luggage 26-Inch

Amazon
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $112
Weight 8.5 pounds
Dimensions 11.4 x 18.3 x 26.7 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, ABS

Calpak Ambeur Large Luggage

4.2
Calpak Ambeur Large Luggage

Calpak
View On Calpaktravel.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $275
Weight 10.3 pounds
Dimensions 30 x 19 x 12 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate/ABS

Travelpro 19-Inch Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

4.2
travelpro luggage
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price  $250
Weight 8.5 pounds
Dimensions  29 x 20.5 x 8.5 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside,

Away The Large Flex

4
Away The Large Flex

Away
View On Awaytravel.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $425
Weight 12 pounds
Dimensions 29 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Eagle Creek 130L Cargo Hauler

4
Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler Wheeled Duffel Bag

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $199
Weight 4.8 pounds
Dimensions 34 x 13.75 x 15 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 2
Shell Type Duffel, Polyester

Nomatic Check-In

4
Nomatic Check-In

Nomatic
View On Nomatic.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $600
Weight 12.5 pounds
Dimensions 29 x 18.5 x 9 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag 100L

4
Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag

Backcountry
View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com View On Patagonia.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $419
Weight 9.49 pounds
Dimensions 32.6 x 16 x 13.7 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Duffel, Polyester

Rimowa Essential Check-In L

3.8
Rimowa Essential Check-In L

Rimowa
View On Rimowa.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.8/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price $1,125
Weight 9.7 pounds
Dimensions 30.6 x 20.5 x 11.1 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable

3.7
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Samsonite.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $139
Weight 10.4 pounds
Dimensions 26.5” x 17.75” x 11.75”
Expandable Yes
Smart No 
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Hardside, Polycarbonate

How We Test Checked Luggage

Every luggage test we do follows a consistent and rigorous methodology. We start by interviewing relevant experts in the industry — manufacturers, products designers, brand reps, and even pilots and flight attendants — to get their take on what to look for in luggage. Using those expert tips, we then do extensive internet research to find the top rated luggage items on the market, taking into consideration a variety of brands and price points, and we purchase those for our tests.

During testing, we start by noting any initial observations we like or don't like about it, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more. Then, we weigh and measure each bag — every ounce counts when it could save you money in overweight baggage fees, especially with checked luggage! Next, we pack the suitcases with clothing, shoes, toiletries, cosmetics, and a few breakable souvenirs to evaluate the capacity and organizational features of the suitcase. Then, to test how well they maneuver, we roll them across various surfaces, such as concrete floors, carpet, and cobblestone streets. Lastly, we test their durability by throwing them off of high surfaces and striking them with baseball bats to mimic the damage a bag might receive once it leaves your hands and is thrust from conveyer belt to cargo hold and more.

At the end, we analyze all insights and data to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you.

