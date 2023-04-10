Every Checked Suitcase We've Ever Tested

How We Test Checked Luggage

Every luggage test we do follows a consistent and rigorous methodology. We start by interviewing relevant experts in the industry — manufacturers, products designers, brand reps, and even pilots and flight attendants — to get their take on what to look for in luggage. Using those expert tips, we then do extensive internet research to find the top rated luggage items on the market, taking into consideration a variety of brands and price points, and we purchase those for our tests.

During testing, we start by noting any initial observations we like or don't like about it, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more. Then, we weigh and measure each bag — every ounce counts when it could save you money in overweight baggage fees, especially with checked luggage! Next, we pack the suitcases with clothing, shoes, toiletries, cosmetics, and a few breakable souvenirs to evaluate the capacity and organizational features of the suitcase. Then, to test how well they maneuver, we roll them across various surfaces, such as concrete floors, carpet, and cobblestone streets. Lastly, we test their durability by throwing them off of high surfaces and striking them with baseball bats to mimic the damage a bag might receive once it leaves your hands and is thrust from conveyer belt to cargo hold and more.

At the end, we analyze all insights and data to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you.