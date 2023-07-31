Flight Attendants and Nurses Swear by These Best-selling Compression Socks — and They’re Up to 44% Off

Have you ever experienced that uncomfortable feeling of being crammed on a long flight, bus, or train, and suddenly noticed that your legs and feet have become swollen? Or faced an exciting day of exploring a new city only to come back to your hotel with swollen ankles? If you’ve felt this discomfort, you’re not alone. Luckily, there’s a simple and effective way to combat the unwelcome swelling in your legs and feet: compression socks. Even better, right now a three-pack of Charmking Compression Socks, Amazon’s no. 1 best-seller, is on sale for up to 44 percent off.

Experts share that compression socks like these are an effective way to combat the discomfort due to prolonged restricted movement by stimulating circulation in your legs and feet to help reduce swelling. Crafted with a breathable, lightweight fabric and a 360-degree stretch design, these unisex socks are made for comfort and flexibility. And as one shopper declared, these compression socks gave them “instant relief.”

Of all the styles Travel + Leisure editors tested in the real world, they deemed this pair “Best Budget” compression socks — meaning the three-pack is not only affordable, but also effective. Don’t just take it from us — the Charmking Compression Socks have garnered over 47,000 five-star ratings from flight attendants, nurses, and frequent travelers alike . One flight attendant praised their comfort and support, declaring that, “this pair is perfect for in-flight travel.”

Nurses also love these compression socks, with one sharing, “As a pregnant registered nurse who is very picky with compression socks and did a lot of research before buying, they stayed up all night and gave good compression. I will be buying more pairs of this brand!” Another nurse, who has been working 12-hour shifts for the past four years even expressed, “I don't know why I waited so long to get these compression socks.”

Even if you’re not a working professional, you can (and should) still benefit from these incredible compression socks. Travelers have also found them to be beneficial after long travel days. One shopper put these socks to the test during a two-week trip to Germany and reported minimal swelling, “We visited four cities in 14 days and after wearing the compression socks on the flights and walking tours, I'm happy to report that after my 9-hour flight back home to the States, there was minimal swelling and I was able to walk comfortably through the airport.”

And there’s no need for style-savvy shoppers to be worried about these socks clashing with their style since these compression socks come in a range of 30 different designs and colors. Some can even be easily disguised as tights under outfits, including this set of nude, white, and black socks that are over 20 percent right now. A customer even remarked, “These socks are so comfy and thigh-high in style, I almost forget they're designed for better circulation.”

Moreover, the socks are unisex, come in a set of three, and are machine-washable for added convenience. One happy shopper even shared one of the extra pairs with her mom, who works in a hospital, and received glowing feedback, “they are like little hugs for my feet!”

With a track record as good as the Charmking Compression Socks, this pair has earned its reputation for unbeaten quality and effectiveness. And currently on sale for up to 44 percent off, there’s no better time to experience the benefits of these stellar socks for yourself.

