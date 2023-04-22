I Traveled to Charleston for a Bachelorette Party, and These Are 17 Items I’m So Glad I Packed

Charleston, Miami, Nashville… some cities are just popular locations for a bachelorette party. I spotted no fewer than 10 in Charleston last weekend when I was part of one myself, the very first at airport arrivals. “That’s the tip of the iceberg,” my Lyft driver said — and he wasn’t joking. Throughout my three-day weekend, I saw bride after bride dressed in white leading their squads past palms and pastel homes.

And it’s no wonder: The Holy City offers a near-perfect itinerary for a girls’ trip, including days filled with rooftop bar-restaurants like those at The Dewberry’s Citrus Club and The Watch, catamaran adventures out on Folly Beach, excellent seafood at places like The Darling Oyster Bar, boutiques and abundant nightlife all within easy walking distance of each other — not to mention a great selection of Airbnb houses available for long weekends. The list goes on.

So if you’re headed on a group trip to the Southern city (or even solo), you’re in luck: I know just what to bring to look the part and feel your best. From my trusty, celeb-loved white sneakers to a very important liquid IV rehydration mix, these are the 17 items I’m so glad I packed for a bachelorette party in Charleston. Trust me, you’re going to want to stock up before your trip — this town dresses to impress.

Veja Sneakers

Zappos

Yes, you absolutely need to pack comfy walking shoes for Charleston. And these white sneakers are a traveler’s best friend, if you ask me. I love this style so much I’ve owned two pairs over the years (If they’re good enough for Kate Middleton, they’re good enough for me!) and they took me all over the city with ease. They were supportive and comfy after nearly four hours of sightseeing — to the Charleston City Market, to the Pineapple Fountain, to Rainbow Row and beyond — and they’re practical yet stylish in a way your average running shoes just can’t achieve.

To buy: zappos.com, $185

Ruffle Sleeve Midi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch

A colorful midi dress is a must for dinners out in Charleston, with a little feminine ruffle detail that’s so popular across the South. “And it has pockets!” I told every girl who would listen. I found this lightweight, summery style from Abercrombie to be super flattering with its waist-defining, A-line cut and leg slit, and it fit right in when we went out for dinner at The Darling Oyster Bar. (Do yourself a favor and split a dozen of the East Coast oysters, it’s practically a requirement in this town).

To buy: abercrombie.com, $83 (originally $110)

Kayla Becker

Supergoop! Sunscreen

Amazon

On the first day of the trip, I went to the Citrus Club rooftop at The Dewberry for views over the sun-dappled church steeples, a spritz in hand as I lounged carefree in the sun — and got sunburn in the process. Luckily, one of the other girls saved the rest of the weekend for me with this sunscreen that feels so light I felt like I wasn’t wearing anything (but I didn’t get red after that first day). No wonder this SPF 40+ sunscreen has more than 10,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. The 1.7-ounce size will definitely be making its way into my carry-on for future adventures.



To buy: amazon.com, $38

Lululemon Belt Bag

Lululemon

This editor-loved bag that’s taken over the Internet truly came in handy on my trip during our group exercise day. We took a bonding “Diva Dance” class, and I was so glad I brought this handy belt bag to carry my sunglasses, cash, cards, ID, and keys on the way over. I love that it has adjustable straps that can fit securely over my shoulder or around my waist like a fanny pack. I take it on hikes, day trips, and even on everyday grocery runs back home. If you don’t have one yet, what are you waiting for?



To buy: lululemon.com, $38

Liquid IV Hydration Packets

Amazon

Bless the bride for gifting her squad these powder packs, which you simply add to water for an electrolyte boost, in our welcome “Revival Kits.” (I can’t imagine why she thought we’d need them!) They came in handy after a long night out and sunny days by the pool. You don’t need to be drinking to feel their restorative effects, either. I had one after a swim, and it was just what I needed to bounce back. Hey, they’re Amazon’s number one best-selling sports nutrition electrolyte mix for a reason.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 for 16 count

Oversized Chambray Button-Up

Amazon

Trust me when I say a chambray button-up shirt is one of the most versatile pieces in my travel wardrobe. It can be dressed up or down with ease, making it a true closet MVP: I wear it open over a black dress to make it casual or buttoned up (or tied in the front) as a top. It also serves as my coverup over a swimsuit at the pool or as comfy travel attire at the airport.

For this trip I actually brought my Fiancé’s Members Only jean jacket, but I usually travel with a chambray button-up similar to this one that comes in 15 colors at Amazon. You can even bedazzle one in faux pearls and gift it to the bride, a style I saw a handful of times in Charleston.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $48)

Little Black Dress

Amazon

There is literally no occasion I can imagine a little black dress not being appropriate, which is why this & Other Stories version always makes it into my suitcase. Sightseeing during the day? Pair it with white sneakers and a jean jacket. Bar hopping at night? Dress it up with jewelry and comfy platform sandals. Here’s an even more affordable option at Amazon (or a short, flowy version, if you prefer). Plus, it’ll come in handy if your bride suggests a theme night where all her girls wear black.

To buy: amazon.com, $34

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Amazon

No doubt you’ve seen these heart-shaped sunglasses parading around towns everywhere, but I was thankful our bride let us wear our own. I personally love the Ray-Ban Clubmaster, a style I’ve worn faithfully for more than five years now. These made-in-Italy sunnies with a gold and acetate frame and polarized lenses provide the UV protection I needed in a sunny town like Charleston.



To buy: amazon.com, $163

Clare V. T-shirt

Clare V.

You can never go wrong with a T-shirt for lounging around the house or walking around town, and I guarantee it’ll come in handy for at least one event of a bachelorette trip. This one from designer Clare V. (known for Paris chic meets California cool styles) is the softest, most high-quality T-shirt I have ever owned. I paired mine with a flowy red skirt and white sneakers for walking around town.

Better yet, this style supports Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that aims to end gun violence in the U.S. Its red French lettering reading “Ça Suffit” means “That’s enough.” If nothing else, it starts a meaningful conversation.

To buy: clarev.com, $99

Two-Piece Linen Set

Amazon

There’s something magical about a two-piece set that makes you look put-together without actually trying all that hard. And pro packing tip: You can mix and match the top and bottom with other items in your suitcase (the top with jeans, for example, or the bottoms with your favorite button-down) making it the ultimate space saver, too.

I bought this two-piece set from Anthropologie in a retro geometric pattern, but there are some more inexpensive, yet just as stylish options at Amazon like this version from Trendy Queen. It comes in a breezy linen blend that’s perfect for balmy, humid places like Charleston that will come in handy for daytime adventures like shopping and brunch. Plus, it comes in nine colors — none of them white!

To buy: amazon.com, $35

Day-to-Night Jumpsuit

Madewell

I often joke that my entire wardrobe is turning into jumpsuits, but I keep buying them because they’re just so versatile and easy to wear. I have the black version of this Maeve jumpsuit that’s casual enough for walking around during the day but effortlessly transitions to dinnertime and happy hour. In fact, in Charleston, I wore it out to Bourbon and Bubbles, a trendy, sophisticated cocktail bar, similar to where it’s come in handy in New York and Boston, too.

Although the style I have is sold out, I’m eyeing this similar wide-leg, tie-waist style from Madewell, and might pick one up while it’s on sale. You can’t have too many one-and-done outfits, right?

To buy: madewell.com, $97 with code FULLBLOOM (originally $138)

Away Bigger Carry-On

Away Travel

I recently wrote about how this carry-on suitcase is the reason I haven’t checked a bag in four years. This trip was no exception — it fit everything I needed for the weekend (about 6 outfits, plus extras!) and then some, and it rolled across the bumpy streets of Charleston so smoothly that I was reminded time and again why I invested in it. Seriously, I rolled it 15 minutes to the Airbnb from The Dewberry, and it was a stress-free walk. I wasn’t surprised when I noticed a few others at the house had the same one.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $295

Summersalt Swimsuit

Summersalt

My golden rule for packing is never to go on a trip without a swimsuit, and this has been my go-to everywhere from Greece to Florida. I can attest that the one-shoulder, one-piece style is super secure if you’re jumping off the back of a catamaran or into a pool at the Airbnb. Black is a safe choice if you’re on a bachelorette party, too, since there’s often a color requirement from the bride (usually black or pink, in my experience).

To buy: summersalt.com, $95

Small Coach Crossbody Black Purse

Amazon

When I’m traveling — and this goes for any destination, not just Charleston — I can’t tell you how useful it is to have a sleek crossbody like this one from Coach. I have an even smaller style, but I like this one for a few reasons: it’s a crossbody, so it stays securely on your front while you’re walking or traipsing from bar to bar. Second, its compact size makes it a manageable, less bulky choice for carrying into bars on a night out and eliminates that awkward feeling of swinging your shoulder bag around while dancing. Yet, it still fits all of the essentials (say it with me: phone, keys, wallet!).

To buy: amazon.com, $156

Comfy Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals

Amazon

Boasting 2,900 five-star ratings at Amazon, these sandals are popular for good reason. They look dressy enough to wear out to bars, and here’s the kicker — you can actually walk in them. I found them cushiony and supportive for walking to the main drag, King Street, for our nights out, plus they matched all of my outfits and gave me an extra 2-inch boost.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $41)

Brita Water Bottle

Amazon

The airport, across the city, by my nightstand at the Airbnb, to the pool — Where didn’t I take this water bottle? Come to think of it, I use the filtering bottle for pretty much every trip I go on (especially if there are hikes, too). And as we all know, staying hydrated is key on a bachelorette party. Trust me, you need this one!



To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $23)

Anti-Aging 24k Gold Under-Eye Masks

Amazon

Our little “Revival Kit” also came packed with these gold under-eye masks that decrease puffy under-eyes using anti-aging collagen, and now I think I might need to pack them everywhere. I can’t say that they completely erased the dark circles I’d earned that weekend, but they were super refreshing and I felt a brightening effect on my skin after using them. If you’re looking for a way to win over the house, it’s a nice party gift to hand out to the other girls, too.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 for 25 pairs

