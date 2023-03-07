You Can Go Rock Climbing During Your Next Layover at This Airport

The Changi Airport in Singapore is home to a butterfly garden, a movie theater, and now — a rock climbing wall.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on March 7, 2023
Two climbers scale the 8-metre-high High Wall at Climb@T3, which opens 4 March 2023
Photo:

Courtesy of Changi Airport Group

If a butterfly garden, fine dining, and hotel weren’t enough to keep you entertained during your next layover, Singapore’s famed Changi Airport has an adventurous new addition for thrill seeking travelers. 

This weekend, Climb@T3, a state-of-the-art climbing facility, will open to passengers inside of Changi Airport’s Terminal 3, the airport announced. The facility will be operated by The Rock School of Singapore, and features both a 26 foot rock climbing wall and a boulder wall that can accommodate guests of varying skill levels, including families and children above age 2.

Travelers can also rent climbing shoes and gear, in the event they didn't pack their own. Full details are available on the Climb@T3 website. The cost for an unsupervised adult climbing package starts at S$10 (or $7.50 USD). 

The 12.5m-long Boulder Wall is open to everyone but primarily meant for younger children who are too small to safely use the High Wall

Courtesy of Changi Airport Group

The rock climbing facility also includes special programming for guests with special needs led by specialty trained staff.

“At Changi Airport, we’re constantly looking for ways to delight our visitors and inject excitement into our offerings," Phau Hui Hoon the General Manager of Landside Concessions at Changi Airport Group in a statement. "Climb@T3 is the latest addition to Changi Airport's suite of leisure and entertainment offerings and will offer a fun and challenging experience to our passengers and visitors. We hope both new and experienced climbers will enjoy scaling new heights with us.”

More than 32 million passengers traveled through Changi Airport in in 2022, according to the airport. In addition to the new rock climbing attraction, Changi Airport also recently opened a new Disney themed exhibition to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. The “Disney 100: Experience Wonder At Jewel” runs through April 9. 

With rock climbing and so many attractions, you may never want to leave the airport itself. 

