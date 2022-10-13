Just because the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale wrapped last night, doesn’t mean that the retailer is pulling all the discounts. In fact, there are still hundreds of items on sale right now across the site, including some amazing deals on comfortable clothing and footwear. If you’ve been on the hunt for travel-approved loungewear, we’d be remiss not to mention that the Champion Men’s Everyday Joggers are still up to 40 percent off and also available in lots of colors and sizes.

Right now, the “extremely comfortable” men’s sweatpants, which have more than 20,000 perfect five-star ratings, are as little as $18 thanks to this post-Prime Day deal. The bad news? There’s no telling how much longer the travel pants will be marked down, so we recommend adding a pair to your cart as soon as possible.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)



Massive discount aside, the Champion Men’s Everyday Joggers are a favorite for their relaxed-yet-cool look; they are slightly tapered at the waist and feature cuffed ankles so they appear more elevated than your average sweatpants. But, they achieve this without sacrificing comfort. The sweatpants are made of 100 percent cotton, giving them their reviewer-loved softness and breathability — but the mid-weight fabric is still hefty enough to keep you warm in the fall and winter.

Plus, their elasticized waistband offers the perfect amount of stretch, so you can kick back during your flight, train ride, or road trip with total comfort. Oh, and of course, they’re equipped with two deep side pockets for your smartphone, keys, wallet, and other small essentials.

The Champion Men’s Everyday Joggers come in 10 neutral colors like black, gray, and navy to match everything in your travel wardrobe, whether you’re trying to look laidback for a flight, sporty for a hike, or casual for a sightseeing tour. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

“I love these Champion cotton joggers for my travels,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “When I wear these cotton joggers, I feel relaxed and stress-free.” Another reviewer added that the joggers “fit perfectly” and are a “great value for money,” highlighting that they “wash well [and] keep their shape.” A third customer commented, They’re very comfortable and flexible. I don’t expect anything less from Champion… My second life is lived in sweatpants so I’m aware of what a good quality pair would be like and these are it.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)



Chiming in, a buyer called the Champion Men’s Everyday Joggers “very comfortable and fashionable,” and another shopper happily dubbed them the “best joggers ever,” reporting that they’ve received “many compliments” since buying the sweatpants.

Further singing its praises, a reviewer said, “Almost a year later, [and] still they look like new. I would buy them again.” And, a final customer quipped that they “might not ever wear any other pants” after introducing the “excellent joggers” into their wardrobe, adding that “they’re somehow cool when I’m too warm, and warm when it’s a little chilly out!”

Don’t let this post-Prime Early Access Sale deal pass you by. Grab a pair of the Champion Men’s Everyday Joggers while they’re just $18 at Amazon today.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)



At the time of publishing, the price was $18.

More T+L Deals to Shop:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

